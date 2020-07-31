The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from July 16-July 24:

Jerald Friend to Zackary Friend and Juliann Rankin, property in Georges Township for $61,200

Deborah Konechny to Michael Minko, property in Wharton Township for $126,000

Mark Kelly to Ronald Kimmel, property in Fairchance for $3,108

Robert Noel to Jason Balabon, property in Redstone Township for $4,500

Joseph Dinh and Diane Bui to Hilton Farm II LLC, property in Nicholson Township for $300,000

Chad Smitley to Jamie Sapp, property in Point Marion for $113,000

Judith Kosisko and George Everly to Thomas Close, property in Franklin Township for $6,000

Bernard Franczyk to Matthew Gordonux, property in Henry Clay Township for $250,000

Jesse Harwell to Christen Keedy, property in South Connellsville for $154,000

Jeffery Hutchinson and Ryan McClean to Lacey Lilley, property in North Union Township for $122,600

Anthony Gallis and Joseph Hvizdos to Lazaran, Mark, property in North Union Township in $84,000

Resurrection Homes to Kristen Kautza, property in Stewart Township for $249,900

Lucille Venne to Diane Zulkifl and Tyler Preston, proeprty in Luzerne Township for $325,000

Valerie Clement to Charles Yusko, property in Washington Township for $1,500

Herman Family Asso. to James Cole, property in Connellsville for $13,000

Depta Investment Group to Austin Smith, property in Everson for $70,000

Dan Ryan Builders to David Franks, property in Menallen Township for $228,027

Lawrence Hartman to Brian Frazee, property in Markleysburg for $28,050

Jeffrey Evans to Jeffery Yanowsky, property in German Township for $10,000

Harry Holyfield to Rap Management, property in Uniontown for 7$9,900

John Boshinsky to Cody Poorbaugh and Lexi Grosser, property in Bullskin Township for $137,000

Maple Lane Farm Trust and William Buck to Clifford Fisher, property in Connellsville for $96,500

Aniello Costabile to Debra Hager, property in Perryopolis for $167,500

Lori Lambie to Ashley May, property in Dunbar Township for $115,000

RSC Development to Mary Gordon, property in Wharton Township for $30,000

RSC Development to Mary Gordon, property in Wharton Township for $297,000.00

Eileen Schneider and Fayette Coounty to Clyde Luckey, property in Redstone Township for $1,933

New Geneva Water and Fayette Coounty to Joe Zorosky, property in Nicholson Township for $650

Robert Cicci to Ethan Williams, property in Menallen Township for $206,500

Madelon Mulcahey to Matthew Smith, property in Georges Township for $26,000

Joseph Wolfe to Michael Rock, property in Perry Township for $20,000

Jack Silbaugh to George Tomasek, property in North Union Township for $18,000

CEG Holdings to Chales Gadd, property in Brownsville Township for $5,117

Sylvia Thomas to Perry Rentals,property in North Union Township for $120,000

Samual Vidnjvich to Edward Muccioli, property in Perry Township for $6,000

Diana Veneski to Daniel Williams, propetty in Georges Township for $140,000

Leon Carson to Stephen Fullwood, property in Washington Township for $190,000

Shawnette Shaw to Tara Harrison, property in Brownsville Township for $1,000

Robert Lynch to Heath Landman, property in North Union Township for $50,000

Charles Rankin to William Eggers, property in Luzerne Township for $1,000

Johnson Junction to Lee Kessler, property in Connellsville Township for $1,000

Carole Brown to Kevin Brown and James Brown, property in Jefferson Township for $160,000

Vernon King to Properties by Zen LLC, property in South Union Township for $60,500

Arthur Sallach to Eric Maygor, property in Henry Clay Township for $50,000

Antoinette Guerrieri to John Armel, property in Redstone Township for $5,750

Timothy Proctor to Sean Liptak, property in Henry Clay Township for $314,900

William Brown to George Orris and Philip Milostan, property in Brownsville for $500

Jennifer Morrison to Toshia Darnell and Nathan Smith, property in Redstone Township for $215,000

Danny King to Zachary Guzman, property in Masontown for $60,000

Vinent Miscovich and Ann Carolla to Vincent Miscovich, property in North Union Township for $3,500

Donald Clements to Larry Golden, property in Dunbar for $53,000

Allen Morris to Michael Flack, property in Bullskin Township for $200

JP Morgan to Jason Novak, property in Brownsville for $34,000

Amber Huynn and Zachary Davidson to Adam Miller and Paige Overly, property in Connellsville Township for $3,000

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic to Charles Hilligas, property in Menallen, Township for $258,878

Nicolina Baker to Christina Vogt, property in North Union Township for $269,900

Martin Raegan to Venick Properties LLC, property in South Union Township for $128,000

Karen Marko to Jessica Crosby, property in Connellsville for $120,000

Jesse Bates and Jesse Bates Jr. to Daniel Coffman, property in Henry Clay Township for $45,000

John Friend to Taylor Kennison and Abigail Shipley, property in Luzerne Township for $18,000

Richard Thompson and Jessica Casini to Charles Lewis Jr., property in Bullskin Township for $140,000

Joseph Rozgony to Anthony Angelo, property in South Union Township for $3,000

Joseph Rozgony to Zechariah Zebro, property in South Union Township for $3,000

Steven Papincak to Austin McDonough and Tosha Jones, property in Luzerne Township for $74,900

Alice Lewandowski to David Hixson, property in Everson for $40,000

US Bank to Victoria Funk, property in South Union Township for $29,000

John Olaughlin to Helinski Holdings LLC, property in Upper Tyrone Township for $354,000

Jerrod Murtha to Todd Richards, property in Uniontown for $134,900

Cortney Moser to Matthew Leadbeater and Alyssa Miner, property in Uniontown for $140,000

Samuel Simon to Ashley Peton, property in Uniontown for $145,000

Dana Gleason to Zachary Miller, property in Wharton Township for $206,000

