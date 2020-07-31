The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from July 16-July 24:
Jerald Friend to Zackary Friend and Juliann Rankin, property in Georges Township for $61,200
Deborah Konechny to Michael Minko, property in Wharton Township for $126,000
Mark Kelly to Ronald Kimmel, property in Fairchance for $3,108
Robert Noel to Jason Balabon, property in Redstone Township for $4,500
Joseph Dinh and Diane Bui to Hilton Farm II LLC, property in Nicholson Township for $300,000
Chad Smitley to Jamie Sapp, property in Point Marion for $113,000
Judith Kosisko and George Everly to Thomas Close, property in Franklin Township for $6,000
Bernard Franczyk to Matthew Gordonux, property in Henry Clay Township for $250,000
Jesse Harwell to Christen Keedy, property in South Connellsville for $154,000
Jeffery Hutchinson and Ryan McClean to Lacey Lilley, property in North Union Township for $122,600
Anthony Gallis and Joseph Hvizdos to Lazaran, Mark, property in North Union Township in $84,000
Resurrection Homes to Kristen Kautza, property in Stewart Township for $249,900
Lucille Venne to Diane Zulkifl and Tyler Preston, proeprty in Luzerne Township for $325,000
Valerie Clement to Charles Yusko, property in Washington Township for $1,500
Herman Family Asso. to James Cole, property in Connellsville for $13,000
Depta Investment Group to Austin Smith, property in Everson for $70,000
Dan Ryan Builders to David Franks, property in Menallen Township for $228,027
Lawrence Hartman to Brian Frazee, property in Markleysburg for $28,050
Jeffrey Evans to Jeffery Yanowsky, property in German Township for $10,000
Harry Holyfield to Rap Management, property in Uniontown for 7$9,900
John Boshinsky to Cody Poorbaugh and Lexi Grosser, property in Bullskin Township for $137,000
Maple Lane Farm Trust and William Buck to Clifford Fisher, property in Connellsville for $96,500
Aniello Costabile to Debra Hager, property in Perryopolis for $167,500
Lori Lambie to Ashley May, property in Dunbar Township for $115,000
RSC Development to Mary Gordon, property in Wharton Township for $30,000
RSC Development to Mary Gordon, property in Wharton Township for $297,000.00
Eileen Schneider and Fayette Coounty to Clyde Luckey, property in Redstone Township for $1,933
New Geneva Water and Fayette Coounty to Joe Zorosky, property in Nicholson Township for $650
Robert Cicci to Ethan Williams, property in Menallen Township for $206,500
Madelon Mulcahey to Matthew Smith, property in Georges Township for $26,000
Joseph Wolfe to Michael Rock, property in Perry Township for $20,000
Jack Silbaugh to George Tomasek, property in North Union Township for $18,000
CEG Holdings to Chales Gadd, property in Brownsville Township for $5,117
Sylvia Thomas to Perry Rentals,property in North Union Township for $120,000
Samual Vidnjvich to Edward Muccioli, property in Perry Township for $6,000
Diana Veneski to Daniel Williams, propetty in Georges Township for $140,000
Leon Carson to Stephen Fullwood, property in Washington Township for $190,000
Shawnette Shaw to Tara Harrison, property in Brownsville Township for $1,000
Robert Lynch to Heath Landman, property in North Union Township for $50,000
Charles Rankin to William Eggers, property in Luzerne Township for $1,000
Johnson Junction to Lee Kessler, property in Connellsville Township for $1,000
Carole Brown to Kevin Brown and James Brown, property in Jefferson Township for $160,000
Vernon King to Properties by Zen LLC, property in South Union Township for $60,500
Arthur Sallach to Eric Maygor, property in Henry Clay Township for $50,000
Antoinette Guerrieri to John Armel, property in Redstone Township for $5,750
Timothy Proctor to Sean Liptak, property in Henry Clay Township for $314,900
William Brown to George Orris and Philip Milostan, property in Brownsville for $500
Jennifer Morrison to Toshia Darnell and Nathan Smith, property in Redstone Township for $215,000
Danny King to Zachary Guzman, property in Masontown for $60,000
Vinent Miscovich and Ann Carolla to Vincent Miscovich, property in North Union Township for $3,500
Donald Clements to Larry Golden, property in Dunbar for $53,000
Allen Morris to Michael Flack, property in Bullskin Township for $200
JP Morgan to Jason Novak, property in Brownsville for $34,000
Amber Huynn and Zachary Davidson to Adam Miller and Paige Overly, property in Connellsville Township for $3,000
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic to Charles Hilligas, property in Menallen, Township for $258,878
Nicolina Baker to Christina Vogt, property in North Union Township for $269,900
Martin Raegan to Venick Properties LLC, property in South Union Township for $128,000
Karen Marko to Jessica Crosby, property in Connellsville for $120,000
Jesse Bates and Jesse Bates Jr. to Daniel Coffman, property in Henry Clay Township for $45,000
John Friend to Taylor Kennison and Abigail Shipley, property in Luzerne Township for $18,000
Richard Thompson and Jessica Casini to Charles Lewis Jr., property in Bullskin Township for $140,000
Joseph Rozgony to Anthony Angelo, property in South Union Township for $3,000
Joseph Rozgony to Zechariah Zebro, property in South Union Township for $3,000
Steven Papincak to Austin McDonough and Tosha Jones, property in Luzerne Township for $74,900
Alice Lewandowski to David Hixson, property in Everson for $40,000
US Bank to Victoria Funk, property in South Union Township for $29,000
John Olaughlin to Helinski Holdings LLC, property in Upper Tyrone Township for $354,000
Jerrod Murtha to Todd Richards, property in Uniontown for $134,900
Cortney Moser to Matthew Leadbeater and Alyssa Miner, property in Uniontown for $140,000
Samuel Simon to Ashley Peton, property in Uniontown for $145,000
Dana Gleason to Zachary Miller, property in Wharton Township for $206,000
