Fayette County
The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Dec. 17-27:
Elizabeth A. Kolosky to Corey L. Snyder, property in South Union Township for $146,000.
Joshua J. Gross and Rudolph Edmund to Joshua J. Gross, property in Dunbar Township for $20,000.
Fourth River Holding LLC to Eric D. Allen, property in Redstone Township for $25,000.
Amy S. Rockis to James E. Rockis, property in Georges Township for $575,000.
Diane D. French to John W. Burey, property in Wharton Township for $85,000.
Carol Maraugha and Joseph C. Barkovic II to William W. Maraugha Jr., property in Franklin Township for $50,000.
David L. Essig to Nicholas Wolford, property in Masontown for $5,500.
Letha Sutton to Jonathan Hoffman, property in Springhill Township for $151,000.
Christopher A. Peccon and Mark A. Peccon to Tri-County Redevelopment LLC, property in Uniontown for $160,000.
Eugene F. Kelly to Robert Burkholder, property in Saltlick Township for $16,000.
RFEC II Investments LLC to Deitt Enterprices LLC, property in Springfield Township for $936,144.58.
Vincent P. Chisler to Jeremiah Dean, property in South Union Township for $300,000.
Ronald Sten to Norrab LLC, property in Saltlick Township for $255,000.
Barbara Fischer to Virginia Peck, property in Connellsville for $53,000.
Edward Jacobs to Amanda Asbury, property in Connellsville Township for $4,500.
Brad Paoli to Jeremy Gilleland, property in Point Marion for $180,000.
Amy Rockis to James Rockis, property in Georges Township for $125,000.
Mark Marino to Victor Laris, property in Redstone Township for $2,500.
Brianna Roupe to Timothy Tanner, property in South Union Township for $140,000.
Chris Cunningham and Angelia Cunningham to Kristen Muscaro and Travis Winters, property in South Union Township for $127,500.
James Palmer Jr. to Stone Financing LLC, property in Fairchance for $189,000.
Stone Financing to Steven Hearin, property in Fairchance for $189,000.
The Burke Family Trust to Patrick S. Grund, property in South Connellsville for $47,500.
Mary Jo Hull to Joseph C. Hice Jr., property in South Union Township for $185,000.
John L. Bear to Robin J. Reckart, property in South Union Township for $108,900.
Mark Johnson to Brian M. Christner and Makaula Popiesh, property in Brownsville for $1,500.
Judith A. Zebley to Terry A. Smitley, property in North Union Township for $56,000.
Estate of Nancy J. Harvey to Randy L. Raymond, property in Jefferson Township for $10,000.
Jack Thomas Wright II to Frederick J. Meucci Jr., property in Franklin Township for $101,000.
Thomas J. Pfarr to Agostini Holdings LLC, property in South Union Township for $67,000.
Wendell Keith Charles to Clinton T. Ferris, property in South Union Township for $18,750.
Wendell Keith Charles to Ricardo V. Ezzi, property in South Union Township for $56,250.
Lara K. Dowling to Shari L. Facchine, property in South Union Township for $145,000.
Harry Friend to Sarah Friend, property in German Township for $20,000.
Richard C .Livingston to Jordan L. Vorraasi and Emily A. Welsh, property in Connellsville for $155,000.
Leonard J. Geier Jr., Geoffrey S. Geier, Fait M. Benedict and Melissa C. Geier to Kylee J. Moore, property in Vanderbilt for $3,000.
Shari L. Facchine to Bernard W. Poskey, property in Bullskin Township for $289,000.
MGAB LLC to Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC, property in Menallen Township for $80,000.
Antinette Rates to Joni Baer and William Baer, property in Masontown for $156,000.
Randy Longstreth to Nancy Kidd, property in South Union Township for $35,000.
Joseph Cholock to Joseph Hovis, property in South Union Township for $226,000.
First National Bank of Pa to Century Acquitions LLC, property in Uniontown for $13,500.
Christopher Ciarlo to Shari Lake, property in Washington Township for $50,000.
Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Dec. 17-27:
Madeline L McCollum, by executrix, to Marcy L. English, property in Monessen for $69,900.
Derrick J. Carroll to Christopher N. Webb and Morgan D. Webb, property in North Belle Vernon for $129,900.
Clyde E. Gouker and Yvonne L. Gouker to A-1 Rostraver Mini Storage LLC, property in Rostraver Township for $92,093.80.
CR2 Realty LLC to Tyler S. Newill, property in Mount Pleasant for $155,000.
Riva Ridge Enterprises LLC to LD Real Estate LLC, property in Monessen for $5,000.
Dolan and Keefer Real Estate to Kenneth Kaczperski and Krista Kaczperski, property in Scottdale for $87,450.
Barton L. Skerlec, by executrix, to Joshua Parana and Ashley Parana, property in South Huntingdon Township for $188,900.
Linda A. Pirlo Irrevocable Trust to Richard A. McCune, property in Smithton for $50,000.
Ann M. Dyky, by executor, to Martin F. Turkovich and Michelle C. Turkovich, property in Monessen for $60,000.
Timothy J. Matthews and Sherry L. Matthews to Angela L. Lusk, property in Rostraver Township for $120,000.
Michael S. Seftas to John K. Reed and Charlette R. Reed, property in Monessen for $168,900.
Derek J. Lepresti and Julie Lepresti to Megan M. Boger, property in Monessen for $46,500.
Heidi L Meason and Richard Paul Meason to Kayla Jones, property in Mount Pleasant for $126,900.
Chad D. Dix and Stacy E. Dix to Barbara L. Coy, property in Mount Pleasant for $110,000.
Stephen A. Kundman and Stephen S. Kundman to Karen Smith, property in Rostraver Township for $249,900.
Mary E. Baughman to Jason Grecco and Ruth Ann Grecco, property in East Huntingdon Township for $35,000.
Stephanie J. Stabile to Michael C. Hummel and Ashley M. Hummel, property in South Huntingdon Township for $245,000.
Karen Heasley to Justin W. Walker and Courtney A. Winn, property in Rostraver Township for $164,900.
Richard H. Craft and Joyce A. Craft to David M. Goldbaugh and Judith Holmes, property in Rostraver Township for $89,900.
Abell Development Co./T. Bell LLC to Kautilya Belle Vernon Hotel LLC, property in Rostraver Township for $3,950,000.
Richard T. Hall and Patricia Hall to Michael A. and Janice L. Andriechack Trust, property in West Newton to $169,900.
Ashley M. Hummel and Michael C. Hummel to Justin J. Shaffer, property in West Newton for $149,900.
Wayne T. Henry Jr. and Cynthia L. Staub to Terra Land Services LLC, property in North Belle Vernon for $43,500.
Heidi L. Gulisek and Joseph Gulisek to Brooke M. Baker, property in Mount Pleasant for $116,000.
Christine Shepard to Power Playaz Investment Group LLC, property in Monessen for $24,000.
Debra I. Custer to Gabriella Miller, property in Monessen for $53,521.
Hugh E. Diperna and Denice Diperna to Michael E. Germock, property in South Huntingdon Township for $52,500.
Jeremy Clark and Kelly Clark to Samuel J. Griffith and Valerie M. Griffith, property in Mount Pleasant for $124,000.
Deborah S. Overly to Daniel J. Miller, property in Mount Pleasant for $15,000.
Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to Rick Chaussinand and Lori Ann Chaussinand, property in Scottdale for $92,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.