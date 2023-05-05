Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Brownsville
James L. Majoros and Katrina M. Majoros to Equity Point Real Estate LLC for $25,000
Costello & Wooten Property Management LLC to Gavin Berrish for $8,500
Brownsville Township
James L. Majoros and Katrina M. Majoros to Equity Point Real Estate LLC for $25,000
Bullskin Township
Mark M. Szesko Est to JJ Marketing LLC for $500
Connellsville
Barbara S. Bielecki to Ronald Delbarre and Evelyn Delbarre for $29,500
Roberta G. Graft and Marvin E. Shearer Sr. to John T. Barr and Sandra J. Barr for $20,000
Dunbar Township
Lawrence J. Jordan and Natalie L. Stout for $5,000
Fairchance
Elzie Eugene Lavery Jr., Jonathan Roy Lavery, Nichole Renee Behlke Lavery and Jonathan F. Behlke to Rebecca Walters Wever for $7,000
Franklin Township
Thomas McGill and Nathan Lee McGill to Audra L. McGill for $150,000
German Township
Judith Diane Fedor, Stacy Jo Meucci, Stacy Jo Bierer, Gregory Bierer, David Ronald Fedor, Judith Dee Fedor, Joseph Allan Fedor, Patricia Ann Fedor, Gregory Charles Fedor, Marica Fedor and Vickie Fedor to Kendall Chandler and Hannah Rossi for $210,000
Georges Township
David Harper to Jack Cole and Diane Cole for $3,000
PHN MTGE Corp to Salty Cactus LLC for $120,000
German Township
William C. Close and Nancy A. Close to Elijah J. Jordan for $20,000
Henry Clay Township
Janet M. Dellinger, Sandra K. Gleason and Leslie P. Gleason for Clarence E. Savage and Audrey Savage for $120,000
James Michael Thies, Nicole S. Thies and James Michael Thies Trust to Jesse Bates, Susan Bates and Justin Bates for $300,000
Luzerne Township
Joshua Tree Associates LLC to Lee Sade for $1,437
Markleysburg
Joseph Elliott Rowe to Frenzee Building LLC for $60,000
Masontown
Vicki L. Phares to James B. Machinia for $115,000
Menallen Township
Samantha King to John William Bush for $5,798
Amos Friend and Anna Friend to Jenell Meyokovich for $159,900
William B. Kania and Eleanor Kania to Jason Austin Werkman for $333,000
Newell
Lyndee A. Myrga, Linda A. Wolpink and Charles Raymond Wolpink Jr. to Mary L. Coleman and Robert L. Coleman for $69,000
North Union Township
Eric Q. Stenger, Eric Quinn Stenger and Donna J. Stenger to Kevin C. Crossland for $8,000
Tamara Latshaw and Tabitha Latshaw to Tamara Latshaw and Diane L. Butler for $39,159
Jeanne Bartholomai and Beth Means $36,860
Jesse Harwell and Helena Harwell to Alexander S. Steele for $150,000
Perry Township
Frank R. Pendo Jr. and Anita Frazzini to Jason D. Bichler $139,900
Gino Giocondi to Tony Abdallah and Jennifer L. Neidermeyer for $35,000
Richard E. Lucas to Luntsky Holdings LLC for $75,000
Redstone Township
Kathleen G. Shaporka Est to Jason Harvey, Ellie Pinardi and Eleanor Pinardi for $141,000
Rutherford Chase to Joseph Zalar for $35,000
Gloria M. Ruane to Rob Management LLC for $25,000
Saltlick Township
Ridgeline Heating & Cooling Inc. to Highlands Quality Climate Control ADC LLC for $30,000
Smithfield
Frances Johns Est, Frances Edith Johns Est and Edith Johns Est to Melissa Drennon and Thomas Stewart for $120,000
South Connellsville
Winifred B. Dilworth Est, Winifred Eva Dilworth Est and Winifred E. Dilworth Est to Mohamrd S. Khan for $160,000
South Union Township
Dewey Jennings and Lisa Jennings to Dameon E. Pratt Sr. and Lindsay J. Pratt for $128,000
Carol L. Hardy, Andrew R. Griffith and Susan Griffith to Robert Foster and Shirley A. Foster for $128,800
Elizabeth L. Kipila and Barbara A. Kipila to Nicole Nicolo and Tyler Nicolo for $293,000
Donald M. Higbee Est, Donald M. Higbee Trust and Donald George Muson Trustee to Trinity Holdings LLC for $300,000
Springfield Township
Joshua D. Roe and Marylee E. Roe to Robert J. Dawson Jr. and Donald G. Mansberry for $5,000
Stewart Township
Craig Eric Rishel Est, Craig E. Rishel Est and Craig Rishel Est to Susan L. Holly for $220,725
Washington Township
JMK Contracting LLC to Justin Ramsey for $308,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 27.
Aleppo Township
Mark S. Monesmith to EQT Production Company, 5 Acres, O&G, $744.05
Aleppo and Jackson townships
Charles E. Brenner, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.9823 Acres, O&G, $57,727.57
Peggy S. Trimmer aka Peggy S. Brenner to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.9823 Acres, O&G, $57,727.57
Center Township
Auston Howard, et ux., to James B. Jozefick II, Tract, $115,000
Cumberland Township
Malkan Inc to Pechin Leasing LLC, 10.76 Acres, $20,982
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Todd Ely, Lot, John Baily Plan, $36,500
Paige L. Gearing to Michael Ludrosky, et ux., .40289Acres, Cales Level Plan, $169,000
Dunkard Township
Lenora J. Jenkins aka Lenora J. Crow a/k/a Lenora J. Loring, et ux., to Mark Short, Lot 316, Bobtown, $25,000
Franklin Township
David K. Walker, et al., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 191.191 Acres, O&G, $955,950
Clay A. Behm, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 40.55 Acres, $97,556
Franklin and Whiteley townships
Marian L. Shriver to The Mineral Company, et ux., 62.468 Acres, O&G, $344,756.28
Gilmore Township
Earl Shankel, et ux., to EQT Production Company, R/W, 12.305 Acres, $1,000
Greene Township
Mary Kathryn Bittaker Estate, et al., to Lightning Creek Holdings LP, Tract, O&G, $25,000
Jefferson and Jefferson Township
Paul A. Jeffries, et ux., to Dustin A. Dean, .773 Acre, $195,500
Morris Township
William A. Thomas Estate aka William Albert Thomas Jr. Estate, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., 4 Acres, Coal, $100,000
James A. Morris Jr, et al., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., 12 Acres, $300,000
Perry Township
Mary Markusic Laplante to Richard Cory Robb, et ux., Lot, $400,000
Richhill Township
CNX Land LLC to George Finnegan, 15 Acres, $11,817
Springhill Township
James K. Null, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 202.03875 Acres, O&G, $13,153.56
Steven Null, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 202.03875 Acres, O&G, $13,153.56
Vicki J. Null to The Mineral Company, et ux., 202.03875 Acres, O&G, $13,153.56
Jaqueline N. Knight, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 202.03875 Acres, O&G, $13,153.56
Barbara N. Dix, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 202.03875 Acres, O&G, $13,153.56
Wayne Township
Gregory Burke, et al., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 80.82 Acres, $12,000
Waynesburg
John W. Mooney Estate, et al., to Tonya Patton, Tract, Und 1/8 Interest, $100
Whiteley Township
Wendy L. Barnhart to The Mineral Company, et ux., 136.313 Acres, O&G, $4,791.99
