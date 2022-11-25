Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office from Oct. 31-Nov. 4.
Brownsville
Four Wheelers LLC to Sierra S. Seman for $32,500
Mark D. Galway and Patricia A. Galway to Wanda J. Harden for $90,000
Bullskin Township
Michael D. Ridinger and Kristine L. Ridinger to Heather L. Kabala and Wallace L. Albright for $325,000
Roger W. Sutter and Carissa A. Sutter to Charles E. Smail and Sandra L. Smail for $155,551
Connellsville
Sherman Wayne Friend Est. to Marcus H. Wingrove Sr. and Katina Wingrove for $7,500
Stephanie J. Crampo and Shawn M. Crampo to JECM Holding LLC for $80,000
Gregory Vinosky to Jesse Harwell for $15,000
Connellsville Township
James Richard Costello and Carolyn Susan Castello to Edward Showman, Edwin Showman, Cynthia Showman and Kay Hayward for $200,000
Sandra J. Fee and Robert Fee to Amanda McCabe for $107,500
German Township
Jacob Horne and Tore Horne to Cindy Vlosich for $125,000
Cynthia L. McElroy and David H. McElroy to David Matthew Shaffer and Darla Jean Shaffer Moats for $235,000
Fayette City
Joseph C. Hice Jr. to John T. Macdougall Jr. and Kathleen B. Devore for $500
Georges Township
Carol Ann Rahm Est. to Katelyn R. Myers and Robert A. Minerd for $65,000
German Township
Jeffrey M. Ross and Denise L. Ross to Skyriser Development Inc. for $250,000
Henry Clay Township
Thomas J. Smerbeck and Deborah L. Smerbeck to Phillip Holt and Gloria M. Holt for $35,000
Charles R. Anderson II, Dana C. Anderson Sumrall to Christina Fedele for $299,000
Daniel W. Sarver, Sharon A. Sarver, Donna R. Hall and Samuel W. Hall to Jared R. Ringer for $120,000
Luzerne Township
Andrea Brooke Stephens and Brenda Stephans Edwards to George Shumar and Carol Lee Shumar for $190,000
Andrew Stephen Papai Jr. to Naspen Properties LLC for $35,000
Masontown
Nathan R. Dinnuno and Carrie M. Dinnuno to Clarence Newson and Teona Newson for
Matthew O. Lambert and Britany L. Lambert to Charles A. Morrow Jr. and Lillian M. Morrow for $145,000
Menallen Township
TJ Contracting & Custom Homes LLC to Darrell L. Uphold Trust, Darrell L. Uphold Trustee and Norma R. Uphold Trustee for $307,805
Robert J. Hendricks and Dolores Senyitko to William J. Work for $225,000
Brenda L. Stipanovich Trust to Mark A. Kashery and Pamela L. Kashery for $322,000
TJ Contracting & Custom Homes LLC to Barbara A. Kiudra for $308,561
Brandon M. Blake and Jeannie L. Blake to Parris G. Jacobs II for $120,000
Charlene L. Augustine and Charlene Sinclair McDade to Kenya Gayman and Tyffani Dingle for $135,000
Nicholson Township
Bezjak Land Management Co LP to Russell W. Valentine for $25,000
North Union Township
Boxwood Homes LLC to Parkview Homes LLC for $530,000
Cathleen M. Wolinski, Edmound J. Wolinski Jr. and Sandra Wolinski to Paul C. Petrush and Cheryl R. Petrush for $14,000
Fay Penn Development Council to Bobcat Realty LLC for $350,000
William H. Thomas Jr. Est. to Jesse Harwell for $35,000
Perry Township
Edward A. Hoholick to Frank Joseph Zambrano for $110,000
Smithfield
Deneva Joy Perril to Craig Bolinger for $21,133.50
Craig Bolinger and Jenifer Bolinger to Kevin R. Rankin and Renee D. Cobb for $115,000
South Connellsville
Ohlee F. Beal and Edwin E. Beal to Aaron Hunker for $15,000
South Union Township
Mark R. Ward and Dawn R. Ward to JBV Properties LLC for $80,000
Rodney T. Banks to Elise C. Glad and Ryan A. Fike for $168,000
Fannie Mae to Federal National Management Association for $425,000
William F. Ross and Nancy C. Ross to Watson Farm LLC for $917,500
Thomas Vernon and Carla Vernon to Matthew T. Howard for $114,000
Uniontown
Molly Ann King and Haley Ann King to Joshua R. Darr for $108,000
Jeffrey S. Smeal and Arnika Smeal to Vilikesa Sekiski Voce for $90,000
Joseph Elwood Ferens Jr. Est. to Joseph E. Ferens Jr. Est. for $184,000
Matthew R. Guseman and Laura Guseman to Bruce Schmolke for $196,000
Margaret M. Hebda to Jeffrey W. Johnson for $112,500
Upper Tyrone Township
Joshua Thomas and Amanda Gemas to Christopher Mech and Christina Mech for $30,000
Washington Township
Wake Rocks LLC to Edward L. George and Nanette M. George for $47,000
Matthew Cochran and Yvonne Cochran to James Ryan and Scotlun Ryan for $26,000
Ronald E. Perkins and Mabel M. Perkins to Kelly Imbrogno for $135,000
IHeartAcres LLC to David Garnder and Thersa Gardner for $20,000
Wharton Township
Carol Lee Martin to Beverly Post Barrett and Lindsay K. Gates for $225,000
James E. Dillon Est. to RMZ Holdings Inc. for $150,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 17.
Aleppo and Jackson townships
Mark S. Monesmith to The Mineral Company, et ux., 63.14836 Acres, O&G, $8,287.95
Clarksville
Ishaan Patel by TCB, et ux., to Makel & Associates, LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Donald Maize by TCB, et ux., to Cari Swink, Lot, $3,000
Cumberland Township
Rosa Melissa Vamosi, et al., to James Lawrence, et al., 3 Tracts, $80,000
Edna R. Lavins by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Tract, $500
Martin Folan by TCB, et ux., to Charles Bowser, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Robert E. Shaw by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Nemacolin Hunting and Fishing Club by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot,$500
Frank T. Sigle by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, 11 Crucible, $1,400
Frank T. Sigle by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot 12, Crucible, $1,400
Frank T. Sigle by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot 13, Crucible, $1,400
Frank T. Sigle by TCB, et ux., to Remington Rasel, Tax Claim, Lot 14, Crucible, $1,400
Dunkard Township
Donna D. Triplett by TCB, et ux., to Alexander Shuppe, Tax Claim, Tract, $2,500
Anthony Garcia Jr., by TCB, et ux., to Alexander Shuppe, Tax Claim, 14 Maple Sterling Coal Co Plan, $500
Harry A. Jordan by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickly Coal, $500
Franklin Township
Betty G. Fox Estate aka Betty Anne Fox Estate, et ux., to Scott M. Henderson, et al., 43 Colonial Place Plan, $236,900
Gilmore Township
John R. Lovingwood by POA, et ux., to Willow Point Minerals LLC, 12.42 Acres, O&G, $50,000
Gray Township
Patrick A. Bedilion to Patrick Andrew Bedilion, et ux., 2 ½ Acres, $39,529.50
Jefferson Township
Robert R. Riffle, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Tract, $500
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 160 Fairground Add., $500
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 162 Fairground Add., $500
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 159 Fairground Add., $500
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 161 Fairground Add., $500
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 158 Fairground Add., $500
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 156 Fairground Add., $500
Lee Hamilton by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 155 Fairground Add., $500
Joseph S. Mangione, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, 67 Landing Heights Plan, ½ Interest, $500
Morgan Township
Ravinder P. Chandhok, et ux., to Gregg M. Ullom, et ux., 17.448 Acres, $21,000
Morris Township
Dennis J. Knowlson to MMA Mineral Group LLC, 20 Acres, O&G, $9,000
Perry Township
Zachary David McGinnis to Ashley M. Krashna, et ux., Tract, $349,900
Rices Landing
Esther Neroni to Michael A. Ozohonish, II, Lot, Bayard Plan, $50,000
Richhill Township
James R. Rhome, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $1,000
Springhill and Gilmore townships
West Virginia University Foundation Inc., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $182,586.60
Washington Township
Michelle L. Anderson aka Michelle L. Hyde, et ux., to Raymond P. Schafer, Lot, $135,000
Wayne Township
Kathleene McNay Schlienger to DUC Hunter LLC, 81.5 Acres, O&G, $25,468.75
Jackie Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 43 Hoy Plan, $500
Jackie Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Tract, $500
Jackie C. Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 41 Hoy Plan, $500
Jackie C. Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 44 Hoy Plan, $500
Jackie C. Jones by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, 42 Hoy Plan, $500
Waynesburg
Stephen I. Freeman by TCB, et ux., to Cari Swink, Tax Claim, Lot, $2,000
Richard S. Bortz, Jr., by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $3,000
Richard S. Bortz, Jr., by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $2,000
