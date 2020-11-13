The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Nov. 5 -Nov. 11:

Brownsville

Thomas Connelly to Carl Dellapenna Jr. and Hannah Lindey, for $130,000

Bullskin Township

Jack Driscoll to Brian Burden, for $50,000

Fairchance

Brad Ronald Otten to Bret R. Poling, for $100,000

Georges Township

Vernon King Jr. to Sarah Ferro, for $52,000

German Township

Joseph Zimmerlink and Dawn Zimmerlink to Thomas Karpency, for $300,000

Warren Spiker to Beverly Fisher, for $20,000

Newell

Richard Feeney to Chad Reams, for $180,000

Nicholson Township

Joseph Bezjak and Carl Bezjak to J&B Coal Co. LLC, for $25,000

North Union Township

Clear Mountain Bank to Gregory Quarrick and Keithette Quarrick, for $60,000

Perry Township

Gregory Wyne Jr. to Nicholas King, for $138,000

Perryopolis

Nicholas King to Jacob Shoaf, for $124,900

Redstone Township

Alik Minikhanov to Frederick Heiser, for $280,000

Tanya Straitiff to Rendie Settles and Jerree Mapstone, for $23,000

Saltlick Township

Estate of Norman by Steve Stroller to Colleen Tatano and Thomas Hamm, for $2,000

Robert W. Wagner to Ruth R. Sands, for $240,100

Smithfield

Estate of Allen Monroe Arbogast to Sarah J. Alkire and Makayla Glover, for $29,000

South Union Township

Jani DiMarco to Direct Digital Media LLC, for $15,000

Barbara Amend to PJE Holdings LLC, for $160,000

Christopher Koncheck to Peary Rentals LLC, for $110,000

Uniontown

PNC Bank to Terry Frazier, for $16,001

David Dzurnak and Mark Dzurnak to Randal Nestor Jr., for $31,000

Upper Tyrone Township

Brandon Hamrock to Kevin Smith, for $95,900

Wharton Township

James McChesney to Patrick Peluse, for $270,500

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 26:

Center Township

Carolyn Crawford a/k/a Carolyn Crawford Shipman to Hollie Allen Yoder, for $45,000

Cumberland Township

William C. Rush to John Kandah, for $4,000

Robert B. Grove to William B. Emerson, for $40,000

David Joseph Barich to Ramona S. Hayes, for $50,000

Rhonda Jean Parson to Jeanette A. Gamble, for $170,000

Dunkard Township

Hubert W. Bierer to Justin Wrick, for $121,000

Franklin Township

Ira George Moore to EQT Production Company, for $13,532

Robert Harold Santee to Stanley Ventures LLC, for $100,000

Karl P. King to Bess Moriah King, for $143,500

Gilmore Township

Linda M. Grimes a/k/a Linda Grimes a/k/a Linda Grimes Newbrough to Rice Drilling B LLC, for $121,804.95

Jefferson Township

Trisha L. Lagaza to Ben H. Bradmon, for $65,000

Linda K. Figas to Ryan P. Perkins, for $22,000

Monongahela Township

Charles D. Beckham to Andrew D. Keller, for $120,000

Morgan Township

Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Dennis Woodring, for $84,900

Joseph F. Crawford, Sr. to Alan J. Yanak, for $101,000

Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to John Edward Moore, for $6,500

Perry Township

John R. Adams to Matthew R. Moyles, for $146,000

Steven J. McIntire to Tabernacle Gospel, for $40,000

James H. Zimmerman to EQT Production Company, for $251,557.50

Richhill Township

Tanya Heath Shrader to Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC, for $2,280

Springhill Township

Charles Robert Kendall to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $29,154.40

Kay Lou Blair to Rice Drilling B LLC, for $6,068.65

Lillian May Mercile Atty-in-Fact to EQT Production Company, for $6,596.23

Riggs Investment Properties LLC to The Mineral Company LLC, for $17,333.34

Thundercloud Ridge LLC to Firefly Mason Jar Minerals SPV LLC, for $76,000

Wayne Township

Carolyn Wilson Straight to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $7,294.59

Marvin L. Wilson II to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $7,294.59

Charles W. Corwin to EQT Production Company, for $377,307.50

Thomas A. Patton to Emily A. Brown, for $5,000

Robert E. Bryan to The Mineral Company, for $20,056.54

Waynesburg

Jason C. Hildreth to Lindsay C. Morris, for $110,000

Whiteley Township

Scott A. Krause to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $16,166.74

Robert D. Krause to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $16,166.74

Bonnie J. Fieldson to Rice Drilling B LLC, for $3,541.68

