The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Nov. 5 -Nov. 11:
Brownsville
Thomas Connelly to Carl Dellapenna Jr. and Hannah Lindey, for $130,000
Bullskin Township
Jack Driscoll to Brian Burden, for $50,000
Fairchance
Brad Ronald Otten to Bret R. Poling, for $100,000
Georges Township
Vernon King Jr. to Sarah Ferro, for $52,000
German Township
Joseph Zimmerlink and Dawn Zimmerlink to Thomas Karpency, for $300,000
Warren Spiker to Beverly Fisher, for $20,000
Newell
Richard Feeney to Chad Reams, for $180,000
Nicholson Township
Joseph Bezjak and Carl Bezjak to J&B Coal Co. LLC, for $25,000
North Union Township
Clear Mountain Bank to Gregory Quarrick and Keithette Quarrick, for $60,000
Perry Township
Gregory Wyne Jr. to Nicholas King, for $138,000
Perryopolis
Nicholas King to Jacob Shoaf, for $124,900
Redstone Township
Alik Minikhanov to Frederick Heiser, for $280,000
Tanya Straitiff to Rendie Settles and Jerree Mapstone, for $23,000
Saltlick Township
Estate of Norman by Steve Stroller to Colleen Tatano and Thomas Hamm, for $2,000
Robert W. Wagner to Ruth R. Sands, for $240,100
Smithfield
Estate of Allen Monroe Arbogast to Sarah J. Alkire and Makayla Glover, for $29,000
South Union Township
Jani DiMarco to Direct Digital Media LLC, for $15,000
Barbara Amend to PJE Holdings LLC, for $160,000
Christopher Koncheck to Peary Rentals LLC, for $110,000
Uniontown
PNC Bank to Terry Frazier, for $16,001
David Dzurnak and Mark Dzurnak to Randal Nestor Jr., for $31,000
Upper Tyrone Township
Brandon Hamrock to Kevin Smith, for $95,900
Wharton Township
James McChesney to Patrick Peluse, for $270,500
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 26:
Center Township
Carolyn Crawford a/k/a Carolyn Crawford Shipman to Hollie Allen Yoder, for $45,000
Cumberland Township
William C. Rush to John Kandah, for $4,000
Robert B. Grove to William B. Emerson, for $40,000
David Joseph Barich to Ramona S. Hayes, for $50,000
Rhonda Jean Parson to Jeanette A. Gamble, for $170,000
Dunkard Township
Hubert W. Bierer to Justin Wrick, for $121,000
Franklin Township
Ira George Moore to EQT Production Company, for $13,532
Robert Harold Santee to Stanley Ventures LLC, for $100,000
Karl P. King to Bess Moriah King, for $143,500
Gilmore Township
Linda M. Grimes a/k/a Linda Grimes a/k/a Linda Grimes Newbrough to Rice Drilling B LLC, for $121,804.95
Jefferson Township
Trisha L. Lagaza to Ben H. Bradmon, for $65,000
Linda K. Figas to Ryan P. Perkins, for $22,000
Monongahela Township
Charles D. Beckham to Andrew D. Keller, for $120,000
Morgan Township
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Dennis Woodring, for $84,900
Joseph F. Crawford, Sr. to Alan J. Yanak, for $101,000
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to John Edward Moore, for $6,500
Perry Township
John R. Adams to Matthew R. Moyles, for $146,000
Steven J. McIntire to Tabernacle Gospel, for $40,000
James H. Zimmerman to EQT Production Company, for $251,557.50
Richhill Township
Tanya Heath Shrader to Cavallo Mineral Partners LLC, for $2,280
Springhill Township
Charles Robert Kendall to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $29,154.40
Kay Lou Blair to Rice Drilling B LLC, for $6,068.65
Lillian May Mercile Atty-in-Fact to EQT Production Company, for $6,596.23
Riggs Investment Properties LLC to The Mineral Company LLC, for $17,333.34
Thundercloud Ridge LLC to Firefly Mason Jar Minerals SPV LLC, for $76,000
Wayne Township
Carolyn Wilson Straight to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $7,294.59
Marvin L. Wilson II to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $7,294.59
Charles W. Corwin to EQT Production Company, for $377,307.50
Thomas A. Patton to Emily A. Brown, for $5,000
Robert E. Bryan to The Mineral Company, for $20,056.54
Waynesburg
Jason C. Hildreth to Lindsay C. Morris, for $110,000
Whiteley Township
Scott A. Krause to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $16,166.74
Robert D. Krause to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $16,166.74
Bonnie J. Fieldson to Rice Drilling B LLC, for $3,541.68
