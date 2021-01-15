The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 7-13:
Brownsville
Lisa Byers to Matthew Bradley, for $1,000
Joyce Sheehan to Raymond Mills, for $10,500
Bullskin Township
Doris Keefer to Derek Keefer, for $130,000
Reiles Enterprises to George Piper, for $30,000
Connellsville
Cheryl Klobucar to Nicole Stillwagon, for $127,500
Wanda Elzeer to Kevin Hough, for $14,000
David Petrone to Penn Residential Incorporated, for $85,000
Francis Shaw, William Martin, Donald Carbonara and Italian Independent Social Club to Fayette County Cultural Trust Real Estate Holding Co., for $60,000
Connellsville Township
Vincent Frazier to Kenneth Gibson, for $71,500
Dunbar Township
Richard Watson to Matthew Wright, for $133,500
Fayette Aggregates Co. to J&J Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $125,000
Bishop-Elect Larry J. Kulick JCL to Stephen Ceccorolli, for $37,000
Joseph Lepera to James Pyle and Gina Tavaglione, for $157,000
Georges Township
Victoria Douthitt to Joseph Leckemby, for $139,900
German Township
Paige Crossland and Michelle Harper to Jessica Bane, for $172,000
Henry Clay Township
John Ridge to George Goff-Ridge, for $16,557.33
Theresa Picosky to Todd Umbel, for $21,000
Jefferson Township
US Bank to George Clark, for $13,500
Luzerne Township
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Tiffany Burnsworth, for $20,300
Menallen Township
MGAB LLC to Dan Ryan Mid-Atlantic LLC, for $85,000
Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Sandra Hodge, for $274,847
Newell
Edward Bulko to Trevor Hartzog, for $200,000
Nicholson Township
Cheryl Shaw to Clark Knight, for $35,000
North Union Township
Bonnie Swetz and Estate of Larry P. Swetz to Joe Syner Rentals LLC , for $205,000
Barbara Ulery for Leonard Neill, for $285,000
Goodwill of Southwestern PA to County of Fayette, for $257,250
KeyPoint Properties LLC to Tyler Tolbert, for $127,900
Paula Workman to Margaret Fisher, for $500
Perryopolis
Eric Merrill and Danielle Tretinik to Alexander Smith, for $180,000
Ronald Delbarre to Seth Manack, for $172,000
Linda Olsen and Last Will and Testament of Jean J. McKeever to Travis Pillar, for $142,000
Point Marion
Julia Csteel to Stephanie Young, for $268,000
Redstone Township
Gregory Sharpe to Corey Rollison and Ashley Griser, for $68,000
Saltlick Township
Ruby Breegle to Robert Miller, for $33,000
South Union Township
Rory Ruder for Justin Wilson, for $180,000
Shirley Kolesar for Rodger Kusich, for $88,000
Brownfield Farms Inc. to Matthew George, for $110,000
Eugene Nahaj to Williams Living Trust, for $288,900
Springhill Township
John Barnes to Fay-Penn Economic Development Council, for $115,000
Uniontown
Charles Brown to Mellow Yellow Holdings LLC, for $65,000
Leroy Townsend and Elaine Townsend to Craig Konopa Jr., for $118,000
Sharon Evans to William Shaffer, for $5,000
Sharon Waltz to Leroy Townsend, for $181,000
Upper Tyrone Township
Ronald Roman and Ronald Roman Receiver LLC to Eric Gordon, for $110,000
Vanderbilt
Wendy Fogle to Bobbi Wensel, for $117,500
Wharton Township
Thomas Hamilton Jr. to Hunter Yusko, for $214,000
Heidi Rodeheaver to Joel Mahoney, for $50,000
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Dec. 18 and 31:
Aleppo Township
Lois Wickham aka Lois Wickman to Fred C. Courtwright, for $1,500
Carmichaels
Marlene Kay Butorac to Bryan Andrew Eddy, for $140,000
Center Township
John L. Lampe to Cleesy Tustin by Guardian, for $5,000
Mark S. Grimes to Edward A. Deter, for $45,000
Cumberland Township
Mary Ann Town to Mark W. Clarke, for $98,500
Kory T. Watson to Catherine C. Schulze, for $143,000
Sandra Kay Hoge to Gouglas Guthir Kern, for $200,000
William Robb Batholomew to Gregory F. Andrews, for $300,000
Energy Corporation of America to Nicole J. Durham, for $350,000
Dunkard Township
MPCO LLC to Mountain State Clean Energy LLC, for $24,925.50
Green Land LLC to Brad A. Johnson, for $184,250
Robert Goforth to Susan Norman, for $40,000
Franklin Township
Ernest M. Chadderton to Tad Klaner, for $10,000
Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Dirk William Cole, for $29,500
Mark R. Zeiler to The Mineral Company, for $8,230.25
Gilmore Township
MMA Mineral Group LLC to Horizon Resources III LLC, for $60,661.18
Gilmore and Jackson townships
Sherry Lynn Milam to AMP IV LP, for $10,930.50
Greensboro
Justin Kazulen to David E. Marcum, for $71,000
Jackson Township
Kit Thomas Donley aka Kit T. Donley to The Mineral Company, for $8,347.49
Sarah Ann Magnotti to DMQ LLC, for $106,421
Jefferson Township
John W. Pchron Jr. to Daniel P. Owens, for $185,000
Samuel D. Smith to Kristine Grose, for $69,500
CNX Land LLC to Luke W. Beebe, for $67,000
Donald A. Lemley to NEOP Properties LLC, for $400,000
Bryan S. Whitmer to Roy A. Dains, for $79,000
Jason D. Phillips to Howard Springer, for $8,000
Monongahela Township
William E. Monahan to Cory L. Grandel, for $60,000
Morgan Township
Cynthia Moore to Robert A. Deems, for $30,000
William B. Kenny Estate to Robert Allen Springer, for $69,900
Morris Township
Shaun Wilson to Justin A. Kazulen, for $126,500
Perry and Whiteley townships
Donna Stone to DMQ LLC, for $594,845.10
Richhill Township
William Martin Barney a/k/a William M. Barney to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $38,230.56
Springhill Township
Vicki L. Elcess to Windridge Minerals, for $5,000
Douglas W. Stripes to Widridge Minerals, for $5,000
Jeannette Baugher to Horizon Resources III LLC, for $52,626
Amy Sue Huffman to The Mineral Company, for $11,000.27
Kevin N. Soles to EQT Production Company, for $750,000
Merle E. Shields to EQT Production Company, for $200,000
Springhill and Freeport townships
Mallory L. Drabkin aka Mallory L. Marquet to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, for $100
Wayne Township
USA Timber and Land Auctions LLC to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $2,000
Waynesburg
Donald S. Albert Estate to Erik T. Wilson, for $59,000
Edward Thomas Winslow by Agent to Mary K. Burns, for $130,000
Whiteley and Franklin townships
Lanelle C. Stiles to VES Land LLC, for $50,000
