The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 7-13:

Brownsville

Lisa Byers to Matthew Bradley, for $1,000

Joyce Sheehan to Raymond Mills, for $10,500

Bullskin Township

Doris Keefer to Derek Keefer, for $130,000

Reiles Enterprises to George Piper, for $30,000

Connellsville

Cheryl Klobucar to Nicole Stillwagon, for $127,500

Wanda Elzeer to Kevin Hough, for $14,000

David Petrone to Penn Residential Incorporated, for $85,000

Francis Shaw, William Martin, Donald Carbonara and Italian Independent Social Club to Fayette County Cultural Trust Real Estate Holding Co., for $60,000

Connellsville Township

Vincent Frazier to Kenneth Gibson, for $71,500

Dunbar Township

Richard Watson to Matthew Wright, for $133,500

Fayette Aggregates Co. to J&J Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $125,000

Bishop-Elect Larry J. Kulick JCL to Stephen Ceccorolli, for $37,000

Joseph Lepera to James Pyle and Gina Tavaglione, for $157,000

Georges Township

Victoria Douthitt to Joseph Leckemby, for $139,900

German Township

Paige Crossland and Michelle Harper to Jessica Bane, for $172,000

Henry Clay Township

John Ridge to George Goff-Ridge, for $16,557.33

Theresa Picosky to Todd Umbel, for $21,000

Jefferson Township

US Bank to George Clark, for $13,500

Luzerne Township

JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. to Tiffany Burnsworth, for $20,300

Menallen Township

MGAB LLC to Dan Ryan Mid-Atlantic LLC, for $85,000

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic LLC to Sandra Hodge, for $274,847

Newell

Edward Bulko to Trevor Hartzog, for $200,000

Nicholson Township

Cheryl Shaw to Clark Knight, for $35,000

North Union Township

Bonnie Swetz and Estate of Larry P. Swetz to Joe Syner Rentals LLC , for $205,000

Barbara Ulery for Leonard Neill, for $285,000

Goodwill of Southwestern PA to County of Fayette, for $257,250

KeyPoint Properties LLC to Tyler Tolbert, for $127,900

Paula Workman to Margaret Fisher, for $500

Perryopolis

Eric Merrill and Danielle Tretinik to Alexander Smith, for $180,000

Ronald Delbarre to Seth Manack, for $172,000

Linda Olsen and Last Will and Testament of Jean J. McKeever to Travis Pillar, for $142,000

Point Marion

Julia Csteel to Stephanie Young, for $268,000

Redstone Township

Gregory Sharpe to Corey Rollison and Ashley Griser, for $68,000

Saltlick Township

Ruby Breegle to Robert Miller, for $33,000

South Union Township

Rory Ruder for Justin Wilson, for $180,000

Shirley Kolesar for Rodger Kusich, for $88,000

Brownfield Farms Inc. to Matthew George, for $110,000

Eugene Nahaj to Williams Living Trust, for $288,900

Springhill Township

John Barnes to Fay-Penn Economic Development Council, for $115,000

Uniontown

Charles Brown to Mellow Yellow Holdings LLC, for $65,000

Leroy Townsend and Elaine Townsend to Craig Konopa Jr., for $118,000

Sharon Evans to William Shaffer, for $5,000

Sharon Waltz to Leroy Townsend, for $181,000

Upper Tyrone Township

Ronald Roman and Ronald Roman Receiver LLC to Eric Gordon, for $110,000

Vanderbilt

Wendy Fogle to Bobbi Wensel, for $117,500

Wharton Township

Thomas Hamilton Jr. to Hunter Yusko, for $214,000

Heidi Rodeheaver to Joel Mahoney, for $50,000

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Dec. 18 and 31:

Aleppo Township

Lois Wickham aka Lois Wickman to Fred C. Courtwright, for $1,500

Carmichaels

Marlene Kay Butorac to Bryan Andrew Eddy, for $140,000

Center Township

John L. Lampe to Cleesy Tustin by Guardian, for $5,000

Mark S. Grimes to Edward A. Deter, for $45,000

Cumberland Township

Mary Ann Town to Mark W. Clarke, for $98,500

Kory T. Watson to Catherine C. Schulze, for $143,000

Sandra Kay Hoge to Gouglas Guthir Kern, for $200,000

William Robb Batholomew to Gregory F. Andrews, for $300,000

Energy Corporation of America to Nicole J. Durham, for $350,000

Dunkard Township

MPCO LLC to Mountain State Clean Energy LLC, for $24,925.50

Green Land LLC to Brad A. Johnson, for $184,250

Robert Goforth to Susan Norman, for $40,000

Franklin Township

Ernest M. Chadderton to Tad Klaner, for $10,000

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Dirk William Cole, for $29,500

Mark R. Zeiler to The Mineral Company, for $8,230.25

Gilmore Township

MMA Mineral Group LLC to Horizon Resources III LLC, for $60,661.18

Gilmore and Jackson townships

Sherry Lynn Milam to AMP IV LP, for $10,930.50

Greensboro

Justin Kazulen to David E. Marcum, for $71,000

Jackson Township

Kit Thomas Donley aka Kit T. Donley to The Mineral Company, for $8,347.49

Sarah Ann Magnotti to DMQ LLC, for $106,421

Jefferson Township

John W. Pchron Jr. to Daniel P. Owens, for $185,000

Samuel D. Smith to Kristine Grose, for $69,500

CNX Land LLC to Luke W. Beebe, for $67,000

Donald A. Lemley to NEOP Properties LLC, for $400,000

Bryan S. Whitmer to Roy A. Dains, for $79,000

Jason D. Phillips to Howard Springer, for $8,000

Monongahela Township

William E. Monahan to Cory L. Grandel, for $60,000

Morgan Township

Cynthia Moore to Robert A. Deems, for $30,000

William B. Kenny Estate to Robert Allen Springer, for $69,900

Morris Township

Shaun Wilson to Justin A. Kazulen, for $126,500

Perry and Whiteley townships

Donna Stone to DMQ LLC, for $594,845.10

Richhill Township

William Martin Barney a/k/a William M. Barney to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $38,230.56

Springhill Township

Vicki L. Elcess to Windridge Minerals, for $5,000

Douglas W. Stripes to Widridge Minerals, for $5,000

Jeannette Baugher to Horizon Resources III LLC, for $52,626

Amy Sue Huffman to The Mineral Company, for $11,000.27

Kevin N. Soles to EQT Production Company, for $750,000

Merle E. Shields to EQT Production Company, for $200,000

Springhill and Freeport townships

Mallory L. Drabkin aka Mallory L. Marquet to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, for $100

Wayne Township

USA Timber and Land Auctions LLC to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $2,000

Waynesburg

Donald S. Albert Estate to Erik T. Wilson, for $59,000

Edward Thomas Winslow by Agent to Mary K. Burns, for $130,000

Whiteley and Franklin townships

Lanelle C. Stiles to VES Land LLC, for $50,000

