The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office the week between Aug. 15-19.
Fayette County
Bullskin Township
William F. Lancaster Jr. and Deborah K. Lancaster to Franks Development LLC, for $287,000
Connellsville
Zerfross Property LLC to Carl Norris Caddle, for $5,000
James E. Frey Jr. to Frey Lumber Co. Inc., for $7,739.30
Connellsville Township
Elsie V. Balda to James E. Frey Jr., for $3,800
Dunbar Township
PC Trust 2011 and Pamela S. Thomas Trustee to Daniel H. Thomas Jr. and Hannah J. Crossland, for $140,000
Marion C. Trimbath Estate to Tanya M. May, for $180,000
Fairchance
Russell E. Sutton III and Peggy L. Sutton to Brandy Burke, for $42,000
Walter P. Porto and Devonna Mae Porto to Direct Digital Media LLC, for $32,500
Georges Township
Daniel J. Vikartosky and Brianna N. Vikartosky to James V. and Jill M. Natale Trust, for $435,000
German Township
Michaela H. Anderson to James A. Humberson and Nathan Humberson, for $6,000
Henry Clay Township
Joyce L. Walls to Sydney Holmes and Robert Masi Jr., for $80,000
James A. Hayden Jr., Gina Lavonne Hayden, Scott Allen Hayden and Crystal Hayden to Nemacolin West Virginia Prop LLC, for $55,000
Jefferson Township
William W. Murphy and Debbie L. Murphy to Karen J. Zueger and Martin W. Zueger Jr., for $40,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Lloyd W. Colebank Jr. and Natalie Colebank to Ryan T. Leary, for $252,000
Luzerne Township
Kevin C. Fortuna to William G. Wilson Jr. and Ginger Wilson, for $216,000
Jack E. Beachley Jr., Annetta Beachley, Karen L. Ulery and William T. Ulery to All of the Above Realty LLC, for $25,000
Kathleen Spence to Lee Means Jr. and Miranda Means, for $130,000
Masontown
Lydic Rentals & Renovations LLC to Donald Fenton, for $115,000
Menallen Township
Sue E. Martin and Mark Martin to Mohamed Lakhlifi and Amber Barker, for $5,000
North Union Township
Steven S. Kennedy and Chrystine A. Kennedy to Apache Group LLC, for $25,000
Thomas M. Hart and Felice R. Hart to Stephen J. Wachinski and Samantha Jo Wachinski, for $172,000
David R. Mathers, Kimberly D. Mathers, Joseph A. Vicites and Ariel Vicites to RAE Co. Development, for $130,000
Lana Jo O’Connor to NN Real Estate LLC, for $45,000
Michael A. Ribniscky to Madison Paige Thomas, for $65,000
Thomas A. Smitley and Colleen M. Smitley to Dennis D. Alexander II and Erin L. Alexander, for $100,000
Margaret I. Frankenberry Estate to Christina Spear, for $185,000
Perryopolis
Joshua Laubscher to Jonathan Harrell and Jenna Marie Gallo, for $165,000
Mary Lou Thomas to Mary Lou Thomas, Frank Kevin Warchol and Keith L. Warchol, for $113,366.67
Charles E. Deardorff Jr., Amy Walker, Matthew Walker, Bonnie Shahan, James Edward Shahan Jr. and Carolyn Crabtree to Rebekah Redvansky, for $124,000
Perry Township
Mar Inc. to Robert Chuboy and Veronica L. Chuboy, for $245,000
Saltlick Township
Stella Free to Zachariah Zelasko, for $200,000
Philip Mangis and Timothy L. Mangis Sr. to Timothy L. Mangis Jr., for $13,000
South Union Township
Andrea M. Ormond to Saida Minerovna Sekura and Terence Peter Seura, for $105,000
HB2Alternative Holdings LLC to Louis A. Agostini, for $69,200
Melissa Ann Good to Jeffrey C. Booker and Reana L. Booker, for $350,000
Michele Houck Wilcosky Estate to Abriana Gunnoe, for $150,000
Stewart Township
Scott H. Bortree to 218 Bell Grove Road 1 LLC and 218 Bell Grove Road 2 LLC, for $300,000
Uniontown
Nadra Gladman and James R. Davis Jr. to Mark Mechling, for $90,000
Chang Wu Lin and Mei Wang to Amaad Glover, for $55,000
Judith Grimm and Harry E. Grimm Jr. to Erin G. Wolfe and Rudy Ybarbo, for $30,000
Kevin L. Sweeney to Daniel E. House and Robyn R. House, for $60,000
Redevelopment Authority of Uniontown to Beeson Town Homes LP, for $269,929.80
Heather Blackstone and Mark Blackstone to Michael Crockett and Jessica Crockett, for $1,500
Washington Township
Valley Property Partners LLC to Amber L. Potts, for $129,900
Ryan Wazny and Melissa Wazny to Rozen Fundy Perry Trust, for $315,000
Ronald C. Taylor and Cindy L. Taylor to Ania J. Colangecco, for $125,000
Wharton Township
Huge J. Andreini Jr. Trust to Margaret Hardy Knox 2001 Trust, for $947,500
Laura J. Andreini Trust to Margaret Hardy Knox 2001 Trust, for $125,000
Toni Ruth Thomas Estate to RMZ Holdings Inc., for $35,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Aug. 10-16.
Aleppo Township
Dorothy J. Spencer to The Mineral Company, for $124,541.98
Janice W. Hastings to The Mineral Company, for $4,690
Betty E. Banks to The Mineral Company, for $4,690
Betty E. Banks to The Mineral Company, for $6,629.29
Cumberland Township
Nicholas J. Buday to Michael A. Lewis, for $73,000
Greene County Industrial Developments Inc to Ryan Industrial Supply LLC, for $165,000
William L. Gallentine to Danny D. Sampson, for $96,000
Franklin Township
Joshua Bintrim to Leigh Sibert, for $229,000
Curt Douglas Higgins to The Mineral Company, for $912,000
Freeport Township
William E. Long to The Mineral Company, for $15,485.06
Robert W. Long to The Mineral Company, for $15,485.07
Jefferson
Accessible Dreams to Adam M. Lewis, for $215,000
Jefferson Township
Mark E. Behm to Matthew Rychtarsky, for $10,000
TW Plus LLC to Jessica Smith, for $1,000
Joshua A. Nichelson to Hunter Shriner, for $86,980
Monongahela Township
John Zacco to Janet Smith, for $67,500
Morgan Township
Danny D. Sampson to Wallace L. Stillwagon, for $84,900
Morris Township
Cynthia S. Gaw to The Mineral Company, for $3,856.43
Perry Township
Robert E. Morris to The Mineral Company, for $88,496.10
Richhill Township
RAS Investments LLC to The Mineral Company, for $201,086.23
Springhill Township
Eric J. Rohanna to The Mineral Company, for $91,604.85
Howard C. Hott to The Mineral Company, for $3,798.48
Robert Miller to EQT Production Company, for $1,785.02
Washington Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC to Brent A. Harris, for $114,000
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC to Brent A. Harris, for $1,000
Wayne Township
James R. Gilbert to Heather Bintrim, for $315,000
Waynesburg
Jacob L. Butcher to Maryanne Koratich, for $195,000
Whiteley Township
Kenneth Burdell Brock to Jordan N. Curry, for $65,000
US Bank NA to Todd Michael Ely, for $160,867.35
Carolyn J. Brumley to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $9,416.63
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.