The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 8 and Feb. 3.:

Belle Vernon

Methodist Epicopal Church of Belle Vernon to Justin Tatar, for $130,000

Brownsville

Sheridan Avenue Trust to Costello & Wooten Property Management LLC, for $3,500

Connellsville

The Herman Family Associates LP to Patrice Wandel, for $6,000

Dunbar Township

Sarah Hixson to Rebecca Williams, for $99,999

Bishop-Elect Larry J. Kulick JCL to Daniel Nedrow, for $35,000

George Bailey to Joseph Bailey and Jack Snyder Jr., for $300,000

Bobbi Smiley to Paul Butchko, for $3,200

Henry Clay Township

Steven Lint to Nemacolin West Virginia Properties, for $75,000

Franklin Township

John Grimplin to Charles Heyl, for $6,000

German Township

Robert Dulik to Edward Mudrey, for $5,000

Jefferson Township

John Kerestan to Dennis Keffer, for $290,000

Luzerne Township

Lee Conaway to Hawk Eye Property Management LLC, for $13,000

Masontown

Borough of Masontown to Twenty-Four 7 LLC, for $5,000

Johnny Farrier to Shallengerger Construction, for $ 3,500

John Farrier Sr. to Shallenberger Construction Inc., for $3,500

Charles Fowler to James Hintz, for $110,000

North Union Township

Todd Goldberg to Jason Sharp, for $70,000

Perry Township

Dennis Molchan to Gino Giocondi, for $34,000

Redstone Township

Thomas Zimmerlink Jr. to Matthew Gutherie, for $61,250

Raymond Paris Sr. and Patricia Paris to Valerie Kovach, Valerie and Jennifer Kovach, for $52,800

Antoinette Bookshar and Nadine Cape to O’Brien & Balsone Carpet Installation, for $57,500

Lori Gmutza to Laverne Thomas, for $200

South Union Township

Tricia Olesko and Eric Budner to Corey Hughes and Amber Hughes, for $395,500

Corey Hughes to Fred David III, for $277,500

Raymond Meyers to Alpine Property Rentals LLC, for $344,000

Uniontown

Kenneth Musko to Jacob Martucci, for $152,000

Bruce Beard to O’Brien and Beard LLC, for $10,000

Upper Tyrone Township

Jaqueline Pritts to Rex Thayer, for $3,400

Washington Township

Kenneth Stickel to Jason Heskell, for $159,900

Wharton Township

Elizabeth Fike to Almega Properties LLC, for $275,000

Nemacolin West Virginia Properties to Steven Lint, for $275,000

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 15 and 21:

Center Township

John E. Greenlee to William W. Walton, for $325,000

Cumberland Township

Heather M. Winebrenner to Paul J. Ondash, for $150,000

Debra K. Ankrom to Daniel Ray Rohland, for $5,000

Jacqueline L. Shaw to John A. Glendenning, for $10,000

Franklin Township

John T. Williams to Robert V. Dement, for $149,500

Aliff M. Dulaney to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $360,000

Gerald Lee and Loletta Jane Scogin Trust to Ashley Hathaway, for $180,000

Dirk William Cole to Cole Sveom Family Farms LP, for $35,000

Franklin, Freeport, Gilmore, Jackson, Morris, Washington and Springhill townships

Jacqueline P. Smith to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $55,867.46

Jackson Township

William H. Hildebrand Jr. to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $4,362.80

Helen M. Blaker to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $4,362.80

Susan Sterner to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $4,362.80

Patricia Sweigard to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $4,362.80

Jefferson

Chad P. Corwin to George E. Phillips, for$29,500

Perry Township

Yolande Johnson by POA to Bravo Rentals LLC, for $90,000

Marlene E. Dewitt to Floyd Wolfe, for $195,000

Richhill Township

Donna Lee Lewis Winz to AMP IV LP, for $160,269

CNX Land LLC to Richhill Township, for $11,090.68

Springhill Township

Martin L. Wilson II to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $67,960

James R. Cummings to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $9,891

Waynesburg

David Hathaway to Adam Mathew Karolewics, for $155,000

First Federal Savings & Loan to Zebulun E. McNett, for $39,000

Holly Jo Evans to Carol Sue Mankey, for $151,000

Whiteley Township

Clinton Butcher to Greylock Pipeline LLC, for $10,000

Barbara Snyder to Greylock Production LLC, for $5,000

