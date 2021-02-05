The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 8 and Feb. 3.:
Belle Vernon
Methodist Epicopal Church of Belle Vernon to Justin Tatar, for $130,000
Brownsville
Sheridan Avenue Trust to Costello & Wooten Property Management LLC, for $3,500
Connellsville
The Herman Family Associates LP to Patrice Wandel, for $6,000
Dunbar Township
Sarah Hixson to Rebecca Williams, for $99,999
Bishop-Elect Larry J. Kulick JCL to Daniel Nedrow, for $35,000
George Bailey to Joseph Bailey and Jack Snyder Jr., for $300,000
Bobbi Smiley to Paul Butchko, for $3,200
Henry Clay Township
Steven Lint to Nemacolin West Virginia Properties, for $75,000
Franklin Township
John Grimplin to Charles Heyl, for $6,000
German Township
Robert Dulik to Edward Mudrey, for $5,000
Jefferson Township
John Kerestan to Dennis Keffer, for $290,000
Luzerne Township
Lee Conaway to Hawk Eye Property Management LLC, for $13,000
Masontown
Borough of Masontown to Twenty-Four 7 LLC, for $5,000
Johnny Farrier to Shallengerger Construction, for $ 3,500
John Farrier Sr. to Shallenberger Construction Inc., for $3,500
Charles Fowler to James Hintz, for $110,000
North Union Township
Todd Goldberg to Jason Sharp, for $70,000
Perry Township
Dennis Molchan to Gino Giocondi, for $34,000
Redstone Township
Thomas Zimmerlink Jr. to Matthew Gutherie, for $61,250
Raymond Paris Sr. and Patricia Paris to Valerie Kovach, Valerie and Jennifer Kovach, for $52,800
Antoinette Bookshar and Nadine Cape to O’Brien & Balsone Carpet Installation, for $57,500
Lori Gmutza to Laverne Thomas, for $200
South Union Township
Tricia Olesko and Eric Budner to Corey Hughes and Amber Hughes, for $395,500
Corey Hughes to Fred David III, for $277,500
Raymond Meyers to Alpine Property Rentals LLC, for $344,000
Uniontown
Kenneth Musko to Jacob Martucci, for $152,000
Bruce Beard to O’Brien and Beard LLC, for $10,000
Upper Tyrone Township
Jaqueline Pritts to Rex Thayer, for $3,400
Washington Township
Kenneth Stickel to Jason Heskell, for $159,900
Wharton Township
Elizabeth Fike to Almega Properties LLC, for $275,000
Nemacolin West Virginia Properties to Steven Lint, for $275,000
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 15 and 21:
Center Township
John E. Greenlee to William W. Walton, for $325,000
Cumberland Township
Heather M. Winebrenner to Paul J. Ondash, for $150,000
Debra K. Ankrom to Daniel Ray Rohland, for $5,000
Jacqueline L. Shaw to John A. Glendenning, for $10,000
Franklin Township
John T. Williams to Robert V. Dement, for $149,500
Aliff M. Dulaney to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $360,000
Gerald Lee and Loletta Jane Scogin Trust to Ashley Hathaway, for $180,000
Dirk William Cole to Cole Sveom Family Farms LP, for $35,000
Franklin, Freeport, Gilmore, Jackson, Morris, Washington and Springhill townships
Jacqueline P. Smith to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $55,867.46
Jackson Township
William H. Hildebrand Jr. to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $4,362.80
Helen M. Blaker to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $4,362.80
Susan Sterner to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $4,362.80
Patricia Sweigard to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $4,362.80
Jefferson
Chad P. Corwin to George E. Phillips, for$29,500
Perry Township
Yolande Johnson by POA to Bravo Rentals LLC, for $90,000
Marlene E. Dewitt to Floyd Wolfe, for $195,000
Richhill Township
Donna Lee Lewis Winz to AMP IV LP, for $160,269
CNX Land LLC to Richhill Township, for $11,090.68
Springhill Township
Martin L. Wilson II to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $67,960
James R. Cummings to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $9,891
Waynesburg
David Hathaway to Adam Mathew Karolewics, for $155,000
First Federal Savings & Loan to Zebulun E. McNett, for $39,000
Holly Jo Evans to Carol Sue Mankey, for $151,000
Whiteley Township
Clinton Butcher to Greylock Pipeline LLC, for $10,000
Barbara Snyder to Greylock Production LLC, for $5,000
