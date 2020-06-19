The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from June 11-17:
Brenda Maust to David Shoaf, for property in Wharton Twp for $30,000
Kimberly Anderson to Robert Steindl and Natasha Basinger, for property in Connellsville Township for $145,000
Kyle Woods to Samuel Saochka, for property in Uniontown for $225,000
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Conner and Tyler, for property in South Union Township for $53,200
Jayesh Gosai to James M. Brown and James A. Brown, for property in German Township for $165,000
West PA Properties LLC to Nationwide Community Revitalization, for property in Redstone Township for $4,000
Sandy Myers, Ray King III and Jesse King to Douglas Addleman, for property in Stewart Township $37,069
Estate of Mary Eleen Lessick to Alexander Michael, for property in Jefferson Township for $55,000
Estate of Donna Rose to Terrance Wilson, for property in North Union Township for $219,000
Franklin Neighbors to Ivory McCammon, for property in Point Marion for $115,000
Brent Boyd to Ryan Dupilka, for property in North Union Township for $269,000
Gregory Senda to Donald Stemple, for property in Georges Township for $45,000
