The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Nov. 12 -Nov. 18:

Bullskin Township

Sammy Nicklow to Robert Bibby, for $139,000

Rick Alen Woodmancy to David J. Panzella, for $70,000

Dunbar Township

Jesse Harwell to Hunter Ray Rhodes, for $38,000

Everson

Marilyn Lipecky to Jeremy Hunker, for $34,900

Georges Township

Phyllis Perkins to Kenneth Lindsey II, for $164,900.

Clara Maxwell to Janice Heintzelman, for $34,000

Masontown

Keith Dillow to Jarrett Rentals LLC for $40,000

Jenier L. Rosier to CT Enterprizes LLC, for $21,000

Nicholas Garcia to James P. Horton Family Trust, for $97,000

Menallen Township

Pamela Howarth and Estate of Vincent J. Grote to Joseph Novotny, for $90,000

Daniel Scott to Alex Grote, for $270,000

Mario D. Piccolomini to Mario A. Piccolomini, for $150,000

Nicholson Township/Springhill Township

Fred Taylor II and Estate of Fred Taylor to Donald Wilson and Nicole Roscher, for $117,425

North Union Township

Charlene Swinglish and Josephine Gerba to Karen McKinon, for $113,000

Allison Burke to Caitlyn Stashick, for $136,000

Janet E. Jones to Arthur S. Cerullo Jr., for $80,000

First National Bank of PA to David Georgiana II, for $25,000

Fred Pounds Sr. to Morgan Wiltrout, for $115,000

Perry Township

Eugene Doemling to David Evon, for $17,000

Redstone Township

Robert Wojcik to Eugene Grooms, for $12,500

Saltlick Township

Robin G. Branthoover to Jesse W Crissey, Jr., for $300,000

South Union Township

Eugene Constantine to Joan Packrone, for 123,600

Samuel Davis and Estate of Gregory E. Hamaker to Gregory Manyak, for $295,000

Michael Reilly to Jason Wolter, for $525,000

Daniel Eddy to Christopher Sessions, for $272,000

Uniontown

Tonya Townsend to George McLaughlin, for 295,000

Zachary Smitley to Robert Burd and Elizabeth Tantlinger, for 191,500

Sec. of Housing & Urban Development to Brian G. Sheared, for $22,500

Daniel Carlson to William DeShields, for $60,000

Washington Township

PA Housing Finance Agency to William Kisner Jr., for $17,200

Danniel Cieply to Megan Alexandria Goben, for $145,000

Robert C. Natalini to Daniel A. Cieply, for 215,000

Wharton Township

Thomas Hobart and John Hobart to Alpine Property Rentals LLC for 265,000

