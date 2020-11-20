The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Nov. 12 -Nov. 18:
Bullskin Township
Sammy Nicklow to Robert Bibby, for $139,000
Rick Alen Woodmancy to David J. Panzella, for $70,000
Dunbar Township
Jesse Harwell to Hunter Ray Rhodes, for $38,000
Everson
Marilyn Lipecky to Jeremy Hunker, for $34,900
Georges Township
Phyllis Perkins to Kenneth Lindsey II, for $164,900.
Clara Maxwell to Janice Heintzelman, for $34,000
Masontown
Keith Dillow to Jarrett Rentals LLC for $40,000
Jenier L. Rosier to CT Enterprizes LLC, for $21,000
Nicholas Garcia to James P. Horton Family Trust, for $97,000
Menallen Township
Pamela Howarth and Estate of Vincent J. Grote to Joseph Novotny, for $90,000
Daniel Scott to Alex Grote, for $270,000
Mario D. Piccolomini to Mario A. Piccolomini, for $150,000
Nicholson Township/Springhill Township
Fred Taylor II and Estate of Fred Taylor to Donald Wilson and Nicole Roscher, for $117,425
North Union Township
Charlene Swinglish and Josephine Gerba to Karen McKinon, for $113,000
Allison Burke to Caitlyn Stashick, for $136,000
Janet E. Jones to Arthur S. Cerullo Jr., for $80,000
First National Bank of PA to David Georgiana II, for $25,000
Fred Pounds Sr. to Morgan Wiltrout, for $115,000
Perry Township
Eugene Doemling to David Evon, for $17,000
Redstone Township
Robert Wojcik to Eugene Grooms, for $12,500
Saltlick Township
Robin G. Branthoover to Jesse W Crissey, Jr., for $300,000
South Union Township
Eugene Constantine to Joan Packrone, for 123,600
Samuel Davis and Estate of Gregory E. Hamaker to Gregory Manyak, for $295,000
Michael Reilly to Jason Wolter, for $525,000
Daniel Eddy to Christopher Sessions, for $272,000
Uniontown
Tonya Townsend to George McLaughlin, for 295,000
Zachary Smitley to Robert Burd and Elizabeth Tantlinger, for 191,500
Sec. of Housing & Urban Development to Brian G. Sheared, for $22,500
Daniel Carlson to William DeShields, for $60,000
Washington Township
PA Housing Finance Agency to William Kisner Jr., for $17,200
Danniel Cieply to Megan Alexandria Goben, for $145,000
Robert C. Natalini to Daniel A. Cieply, for 215,000
Wharton Township
Thomas Hobart and John Hobart to Alpine Property Rentals LLC for 265,000
