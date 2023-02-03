Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office.
Belle Vernon
Samoda Shelley and Shelley Long to Mark Kolodziej for $19,000
Brownsville
Fayette Co Tax Claim Bureau to Hawk Eye Property Management LLC for $4,400
Dunbar
Oksana Higgins to Niko Polena for $15,000
Jason J. Miller to Danielle R. Johnson for $45,712.05
Kathy L. Showman and Kathy L. Miller to 10 Valley Farms LLC for $22,000
Herman Family Associates LP to Julie K. Dziedzicki Rittenhouse and Roger Todd Rittenhouse for $300,000
Fayette City
PNC Bank NA to Classie Swaisa and Rami Swaisa for $44,000
Jefferson Township
Walter Simatic to Charles Jason Foster for $131,166
Georges Township
Dolores J. Galand Est to Norma J. Hartman and Donald L. Hartman for $900
Newell
Brian A. Crock, Kaitlyn Brooke Crockard, Marcia A. Ottoviani and Domenick L. Ottoviani to Macia A. Ottoviani and Domenick L. Ottoviani for $22,041
North Union Township
Daniel A. Ruth and Benjamin T. Smith to John H. Duncan for $147,500
Saltlick Township
Alan Kent Miller to Bruce Alan Miller for $15,000
Ann A. Farrell, Anthony G. Guadiano, Frank D. Etze, Janet Etze, Sam Etze Jr., Laura M. Etze, Anthony Etze and Kristin Etze to DP 116 LLC for $100,000
Kevin Uffelman and Christina Uffelman to 3C Logistics LLC for $475,000
South Union Township
Gary H. Hendricks and Sarah Hendricks to James V. Natale Trustee, Jill M. Natale Trustee, James V. & Jill M. Trust and Jill & James V. Trust for $450,000
South Union Township
James F. Clark and Andrea K. Clark to Jane D. Croftcheck for $160,000
Robert H. Workman and Bruce B. Workman to Randal F. Hughes for $89,339.70
Springfield Township
Wayne Brown Sr. and Linda Brown to Taylor L. Whitehead and Travis M. Hryckowian for $175,000
Vanderbilt
David D. Cramer to Daniel Thomas Sochko and Heather Lyn Sochko for $170,000
