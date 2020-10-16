Fayette County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Oct. 8 and 14:

Bullskin Township

Gene Cavanaugh to William Cory, for $61,000

Estate of Spencer Green to Bonnie S. Bloom, for $199,900

Connellsville

Jimbob Nicholson to Jacob Coy Millwood, for $110,500

Dunbar Township

Quinten Ohler to Benny Musgrove, for $1,000

Kayla Marie Rockwell to Heather Dawn Bollinger, for $80,000

German Township

Ronald Roboy to MM Real Estate LLC, for $1,300

Georges Township

Robin Ream to Savannah Lindsay, for $1,000

Clyde Angelo to Alan Capellini, for $20,000

Smithfield Homes LLC to John B. Stefanik, for $175,900

Luzerne Township

Bobbie Cornelious to William Eggers, for $1,000

Menallen Township

Beth King to Larry Crawford, for $45,000

Estate of Florence P. Richardson to Joshua W. Cooper, for $61,000

North Union Twp.

John Sostak to Daniel Eddy, for $288,000

Carol Semsey and Zachary Delpinton to Scott Amoroso, for $230,000

Kenneth Jordan to Timothy Carolla, for $189,000

Helen Lowden and Dianna Suter to Melissa Brownfield, for $40,000

Holly L. Maust to Joseph Miners, for $4,000

Dana L. Riffle to Todd M. Brooks, for $237,000

Robert D. Miller to Lloyd C. Sickles III, for $125,000

Springhill Township

Robert C. Vanscyoc to Brandon M. Volek, for $165,000

Uniontown

Charles W. Thomas Jr. to Natalie Crouse, for $65,000

Wayne H. Port to Christine Acelsonn, for $145,000

Greene County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 24:

Aleppo Township

Angela Somerville to Summit Land Consulting LLC, for $200

Brian J. Ullom to Summit Land Consulting LLC, for $3,000

Shannon N. Cherrington to Summit Land Consulting LLC, for $3,000

Lindsey Martin to Summit Land Consulting LLC, for $400

Brett Gehart to Summit Land Consulting LLC, for $200

Tamara Jean Vogt to Summit Land Consulting LLC, for $800

William E. Gehart, Jr., to Summit Land Consulting LLC, for $400

Cumberland Twp.

Barry L. Miller to Emma Rae Lewis, for $150,000

Jason M. Ellis to Brandon L. Teasdale, for $174,000

DTE Pipeline Company to APV Resurgence OPCO LLC, for $113,224.80

Christopher A. Whipkey, et ux., to Vincent R. Freeman, et ux., for $220,000.00

National Mentor Healthcare LLC, et ux., to Capgrow Holdings, for $212,312.00

Dunkard Township

Longview Power LLC to Richard Byrne, et ux., for $265,000.00

Franklin Township

Carl George Haring Estate, et al., to Blumetti Rentals LLC, for $75,000

Elisabeth G. Plumley, et ux., to Andrew G. McVay, for $202,500

Greene Township

Eugene E. Bryte Estate, et ux., to Kenneth R. Kiger, et ux., for $10,000

Wayne A. Kapp by POA, et ux., to Savanna Leigh Christy, for $65,000

Monongahela Twp.

ACM Prime Alamosa REO LLC to Beth Anne Kinny, for $21,501

Morgan Township

David W. Thistlethwaite, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $25,200

Dteve Topor, Jr., Estate, et ux., to Kevin R. Gibbs, et ux., for $101,000

Perry Township

Cheryl Diane Turnipseed to Sean Wilfong, et ux., for $175,000

Richhill Township

Thomas Larkin Lancaster to Beta Energy Partners LLC, for $35,000

William Bruce Lancaster, Jr., to Beta Energy Partners LLC, for $58,000

Shawn A. Lancaster to Beta Energy Partners LLC, for $17,859.15

Washington Twp.

Debora Ann Harris to Frank Steinke, et ux., for $30,000

Waynesburg

Danny W. Bryan Estate, et ux., to Ellen M. Fox-Wolfe, et ux., for $37,500

Whiteley Township

Wayne Ackley, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $24,810.56

