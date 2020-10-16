Fayette County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Oct. 8 and 14:
Bullskin Township
Gene Cavanaugh to William Cory, for $61,000
Estate of Spencer Green to Bonnie S. Bloom, for $199,900
Connellsville
Jimbob Nicholson to Jacob Coy Millwood, for $110,500
Dunbar Township
Quinten Ohler to Benny Musgrove, for $1,000
Kayla Marie Rockwell to Heather Dawn Bollinger, for $80,000
German Township
Ronald Roboy to MM Real Estate LLC, for $1,300
Georges Township
Robin Ream to Savannah Lindsay, for $1,000
Clyde Angelo to Alan Capellini, for $20,000
Smithfield Homes LLC to John B. Stefanik, for $175,900
Luzerne Township
Bobbie Cornelious to William Eggers, for $1,000
Menallen Township
Beth King to Larry Crawford, for $45,000
Estate of Florence P. Richardson to Joshua W. Cooper, for $61,000
North Union Twp.
John Sostak to Daniel Eddy, for $288,000
Carol Semsey and Zachary Delpinton to Scott Amoroso, for $230,000
Kenneth Jordan to Timothy Carolla, for $189,000
Helen Lowden and Dianna Suter to Melissa Brownfield, for $40,000
Holly L. Maust to Joseph Miners, for $4,000
Dana L. Riffle to Todd M. Brooks, for $237,000
Robert D. Miller to Lloyd C. Sickles III, for $125,000
Springhill Township
Robert C. Vanscyoc to Brandon M. Volek, for $165,000
Uniontown
Charles W. Thomas Jr. to Natalie Crouse, for $65,000
Wayne H. Port to Christine Acelsonn, for $145,000
Greene County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Sept. 24:
Aleppo Township
Angela Somerville to Summit Land Consulting LLC, for $200
Brian J. Ullom to Summit Land Consulting LLC, for $3,000
Shannon N. Cherrington to Summit Land Consulting LLC, for $3,000
Lindsey Martin to Summit Land Consulting LLC, for $400
Brett Gehart to Summit Land Consulting LLC, for $200
Tamara Jean Vogt to Summit Land Consulting LLC, for $800
William E. Gehart, Jr., to Summit Land Consulting LLC, for $400
Cumberland Twp.
Barry L. Miller to Emma Rae Lewis, for $150,000
Jason M. Ellis to Brandon L. Teasdale, for $174,000
DTE Pipeline Company to APV Resurgence OPCO LLC, for $113,224.80
Christopher A. Whipkey, et ux., to Vincent R. Freeman, et ux., for $220,000.00
National Mentor Healthcare LLC, et ux., to Capgrow Holdings, for $212,312.00
Dunkard Township
Longview Power LLC to Richard Byrne, et ux., for $265,000.00
Franklin Township
Carl George Haring Estate, et al., to Blumetti Rentals LLC, for $75,000
Elisabeth G. Plumley, et ux., to Andrew G. McVay, for $202,500
Greene Township
Eugene E. Bryte Estate, et ux., to Kenneth R. Kiger, et ux., for $10,000
Wayne A. Kapp by POA, et ux., to Savanna Leigh Christy, for $65,000
Monongahela Twp.
ACM Prime Alamosa REO LLC to Beth Anne Kinny, for $21,501
Morgan Township
David W. Thistlethwaite, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $25,200
Dteve Topor, Jr., Estate, et ux., to Kevin R. Gibbs, et ux., for $101,000
Perry Township
Cheryl Diane Turnipseed to Sean Wilfong, et ux., for $175,000
Richhill Township
Thomas Larkin Lancaster to Beta Energy Partners LLC, for $35,000
William Bruce Lancaster, Jr., to Beta Energy Partners LLC, for $58,000
Shawn A. Lancaster to Beta Energy Partners LLC, for $17,859.15
Washington Twp.
Debora Ann Harris to Frank Steinke, et ux., for $30,000
Waynesburg
Danny W. Bryan Estate, et ux., to Ellen M. Fox-Wolfe, et ux., for $37,500
Whiteley Township
Wayne Ackley, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $24,810.56
