The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 9:
Brownsville
Carl A. Blakey Sr. to Jennifer Cornish, for $5,000
Tanya Guthrie and Fayette County Tax Claim Bureau to Fayette County and Lana Furmann, for $1,052.14
Brownsville Township
Kenneth M. Wilson Estate to Ryan M. Sabo, for $50,000
135 Real Estate Partners LP to Bruzda Market LLC, for $125,000
Bullskin Township
Haylie M. Eutsey to Taylor J. Nielsen, Cynthia L. Nielsen and John V. Nielsen, for $65,000
Connellsville
Sarah J. Barczyk to Matthew D. Klumpp and Chelsie M. Fike, for $245,000
Bryce E. Clark and Sarah B. Clark to Green Clover Properties LLC, for $90,000
Equity Trust Co. Custodian and Craig Ira Troyer to Joseph Michael Cooley and Simone Marie Cooley, for $41,000
Fannie Mae and Federal National Mtge Association to Twila Osler and David Calhoun Jr., for $4,250
Dunbar Township
Lewandowski Enterprises LLC to Vaughn C. McDiffett and Jacquelyn L. McDiffett, for $49,660.59
Everson
Thomas F. Forsythe to Jacob Stoner for $60,000
Fairchance
Roberta Belsar and Tiffany Ann Sawyers to Mindful Acquisitions, for $3,000
Franklin Township
Robert G. Marcinek and Karln S. Marcinek to Allan Lee Pease Sr. and Catherine Ann Pease, for $125,000
Georges Township
Bryan R. Nemal to Rogie Barrow, for $225,000
German Township
Three Rivers Royalty LLC to Whitehawn Income Marcellus LLC, for $52,000
Jefferson Township
Margaret Ann Reagan and Thomas O. Reagan to Paul Pellick Jr., for $1,000
Luzerne Township
Benjamin K. Swaney to Ramona J. Restina, for $130,000
Masontown
Kathleen Moore Estate to Cedar View Design LLC, for $62,500
Marie Renocks Estate to Karen A. Jordan, for $141,000
James H. Smitley and Terry L. Smitley to Nicole Aileen Berry, for $7,500
Menallen Township
Ronald O. Klatt and Susan E. Klatt to Sandra R. Rummell, for $215,000
Harry Jenkins Estate to Corie Raye Sechrist, for $117,500
North Union Township
Ray E. Wilson and Roiznne Wilson to Thomas Zajac and Karen Zajac, for $21,000
Grace G. Elayazra to Grace G. Belin and Ronald L. Harless, for $42,619.90
Gerald R. Lowery to Scott Bell and Heather Lowery, for $6599.55
Perry Township
Robert Chuboy and Veronica Chuboy to George T. Vandenbosche and Gayla S. Vandenbosche, for $130,000
Point Marion
Robin Lee Estate to Eric M. Tarr, for $112,000
Redstone Township
Dorothy Jean Bozek to William Pellick III and William Pellick Jr., for $29,053
Elania Mayle to John McCormick, for $8,400
Robert Silbaugh III and Lufeshia Silbaugh to Izzulap LLC, for $145,000
Saltlick Township
Robert J. Burkholder Estate to Derick Rolla, for $234,000
South Connellsville
Zachary R. Blackstone and Kayley J. Blackstone to Alexander Fogle, for $197,500
Kevin E. Goodwin and Brittany Goodwin to Kenneth S. Richter Jr. and Courtney Richter, for $135,000
South Union Township
Paul S. Hela and Teresa M. Hela to Dave Stadelman, for $247,000
Brian D. Barnhart and Amy S. Barnhart to Christopher J. Wolverton and Terri L. Wolverton, for $204,000
William P. Zsiros and Mary Lou Zsiros to Steel Grain Investments LLC, for $475,000
Charles R. Ellsworth, Heather Ellsworth and Fayette County Tax Claim Bureau to Sean J. Cotton, for $1,019.63
Stacey Peton and Charles A. Tenny Jr. to Steven P. Lally, for $275,000
Wilma L. Summers to Logan Jeffrey Orr and Courtney Lynn Rishel, for $140,000
Mary Jane Glad to Amanda M. Kisko and Michael R. Kisko III, for $182,500
Uniontown
Freedom Mtge Corp to Castle 2020 LLC, for $18,800
Kim O’Brien Redd to Terrance L. Lewis Sr., for $30,000
William J. Snoddy, William R. Snoddy and Patricia M. Snoddy to Jaimes Development, for $53,000
Barry J. Fanning to Brandee Nicole Mahn, for $212,000
Wharton Township
Robert F. Hilburn and Lindsay F. Hilburn to Gerrar A. Saliba and Shelly M. Saliba, for $30,000
Michael Uhor Jr. to Debra Susan Russo and Joseph William Russo, for $4,433.23
Greene County
No property transfers have been reported by the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office this week.
