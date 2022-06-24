The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 9:

Brownsville

Carl A. Blakey Sr. to Jennifer Cornish, for $5,000

Tanya Guthrie and Fayette County Tax Claim Bureau to Fayette County and Lana Furmann, for $1,052.14

Brownsville Township

Kenneth M. Wilson Estate to Ryan M. Sabo, for $50,000

135 Real Estate Partners LP to Bruzda Market LLC, for $125,000

Bullskin Township

Haylie M. Eutsey to Taylor J. Nielsen, Cynthia L. Nielsen and John V. Nielsen, for $65,000

Connellsville

Sarah J. Barczyk to Matthew D. Klumpp and Chelsie M. Fike, for $245,000

Bryce E. Clark and Sarah B. Clark to Green Clover Properties LLC, for $90,000

Equity Trust Co. Custodian and Craig Ira Troyer to Joseph Michael Cooley and Simone Marie Cooley, for $41,000

Fannie Mae and Federal National Mtge Association to Twila Osler and David Calhoun Jr., for $4,250

Dunbar Township

Lewandowski Enterprises LLC to Vaughn C. McDiffett and Jacquelyn L. McDiffett, for $49,660.59

Everson

Thomas F. Forsythe to Jacob Stoner for $60,000

Fairchance

Roberta Belsar and Tiffany Ann Sawyers to Mindful Acquisitions, for $3,000

Franklin Township

Robert G. Marcinek and Karln S. Marcinek to Allan Lee Pease Sr. and Catherine Ann Pease, for $125,000

Georges Township

Bryan R. Nemal to Rogie Barrow, for $225,000

German Township

Three Rivers Royalty LLC to Whitehawn Income Marcellus LLC, for $52,000

Jefferson Township

Margaret Ann Reagan and Thomas O. Reagan to Paul Pellick Jr., for $1,000

Luzerne Township

Benjamin K. Swaney to Ramona J. Restina, for $130,000

Masontown

Kathleen Moore Estate to Cedar View Design LLC, for $62,500

Marie Renocks Estate to Karen A. Jordan, for $141,000

James H. Smitley and Terry L. Smitley to Nicole Aileen Berry, for $7,500

Menallen Township

Ronald O. Klatt and Susan E. Klatt to Sandra R. Rummell, for $215,000

Harry Jenkins Estate to Corie Raye Sechrist, for $117,500

North Union Township

Ray E. Wilson and Roiznne Wilson to Thomas Zajac and Karen Zajac, for $21,000

Grace G. Elayazra to Grace G. Belin and Ronald L. Harless, for $42,619.90

Gerald R. Lowery to Scott Bell and Heather Lowery, for $6599.55

Perry Township

Robert Chuboy and Veronica Chuboy to George T. Vandenbosche and Gayla S. Vandenbosche, for $130,000

Point Marion

Robin Lee Estate to Eric M. Tarr, for $112,000

Redstone Township

Dorothy Jean Bozek to William Pellick III and William Pellick Jr., for $29,053

Elania Mayle to John McCormick, for $8,400

Robert Silbaugh III and Lufeshia Silbaugh to Izzulap LLC, for $145,000

Saltlick Township

Robert J. Burkholder Estate to Derick Rolla, for $234,000

South Connellsville

Zachary R. Blackstone and Kayley J. Blackstone to Alexander Fogle, for $197,500

Kevin E. Goodwin and Brittany Goodwin to Kenneth S. Richter Jr. and Courtney Richter, for $135,000

South Union Township

Paul S. Hela and Teresa M. Hela to Dave Stadelman, for $247,000

Brian D. Barnhart and Amy S. Barnhart to Christopher J. Wolverton and Terri L. Wolverton, for $204,000

William P. Zsiros and Mary Lou Zsiros to Steel Grain Investments LLC, for $475,000

Charles R. Ellsworth, Heather Ellsworth and Fayette County Tax Claim Bureau to Sean J. Cotton, for $1,019.63

Stacey Peton and Charles A. Tenny Jr. to Steven P. Lally, for $275,000

Wilma L. Summers to Logan Jeffrey Orr and Courtney Lynn Rishel, for $140,000

Mary Jane Glad to Amanda M. Kisko and Michael R. Kisko III, for $182,500

Uniontown

Freedom Mtge Corp to Castle 2020 LLC, for $18,800

Kim O’Brien Redd to Terrance L. Lewis Sr., for $30,000

William J. Snoddy, William R. Snoddy and Patricia M. Snoddy to Jaimes Development, for $53,000

Barry J. Fanning to Brandee Nicole Mahn, for $212,000

Wharton Township

Robert F. Hilburn and Lindsay F. Hilburn to Gerrar A. Saliba and Shelly M. Saliba, for $30,000

Michael Uhor Jr. to Debra Susan Russo and Joseph William Russo, for $4,433.23

Greene County

No property transfers have been reported by the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office this week.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.