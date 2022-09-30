Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office the week between Sept. 19-23:
Belle Vernon
Aleen L. Pack and Lewis J. Pack to Mark A. Neth and Brenda L. Neth, for $50,000
Brownsville
Carolyn Henshaw and Jean Arnold to Derek Gill and Jennifer Weimer, for $79,900
Joshua Tree Associates LLC to Ajaypal Singh Pujari, for $6,297
Bullskin Township
John Thomas Demarchi to William A. Skidmore Jr. and Beth A. Skidmore, for $225,000
Lee R. Welker Estate and Diana S. Welker Estate to Arthur S. Ridgway and Aileen A. Ridgway, for $309,000
Connellsville
Deborah Bragle and William Bragle to Jessica N. Campbell and James E. Campbell, for $110,000
JWTC Personal Property Trust and Tom Conway, trustee to David Weimer and Mary Weimer, for $12,853.80
Dunbar Township
Joseph A. McKitrick to Frances M. Hill, for $2,000
Jeffrey S. Shlborn and Amy R. Ahlborn to Emily Lynn Pennington and Casey L. Cathell, for $277,500
Scott V. Bell to Bryan W. Baumgartner and Karen C. Baumgartner, for $115,000
Marie D. Hagner Estate to Charmaine E. Hartman and Richard Huey, for $89,900
Fairchance
Drake Kowcheck to SCB Properties LLC, for $100,000
Georges Township
William T. Huntley and Joyce A. Huntley to James W. McDonough and Laura J. McDonough, for $50,00
Henry Clay Township
Lawrence Allen Hartman and Sheila Rose Hartman to CDP Realty LLC, for $450,000
Henry Clay Township
Russell A. Musgrove III to Erica Lynn Bell Barnhart and David Barnhart, for $10,000
Luzerne Township
Floyd A. Stangroom Estate to Nicole Melencheck and Brandon Michael Brown, for $85,000
Lorraine B. Canestrale Trust to PA Land Consultants LLC, for $225,000
Markleysburg
Donald E. Wilson and Patricia R. Wilson to Frenzee Building LLC, for $155,000
Masontown
Robert L. Warnick to Direct Digital Media LLC, for $10,000
Menallen Township
U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development to Robert Myers and Andrea Myers, for $50,000
TJ Contracting and Custom Homes to George W. Tanner and Virginia A. Tanner, for $303,800
Laurel S. Dell to Sandra L. Daniels, for $52,000
Mark Jenkins, Naomi Jenkins, William Jenkins, Kelly Jenkins, Beth Jenkins, Nicole Smith, James Jenkins and Janine Jenkins to BJD Realty LLC, for $150,000
Goran Stupar and Michele Stupar to Elsie M. Morris and Gabreal Morris, for $69,000
North Union Township
Walter Kurosky to Susan Coleman and Christopher Coleman, for $33,000
Gregory Adkins and Susan D. Shoemaker to 525 Gallatin LLC, for $283,500
Martha A. Mego Estate to Nickolas Morelli and Mindy Morelli, for $120,000
Randolph D. Brozik and Paula R. Brozik to Tanner J. Coslo, for $129,000
Saltlick Township
Paul M. Yurchison and Elizabeth Yurchison to Michael Montgomery and Jessica Bindrim, for $45,000
Bradley C. Long and Addie Long to John M. Pirain and Lynn Pirain, for $40,000
South Union Township
Charles Lulich and Maureen C. Lulich to Stephen P. Ramstad and Christina M. Ramstad, for $268,000
Rebecca Stumpf to Sarah Tate and Andrew Tate, for $304,900
Robert Lee Brown to Margaret E. Brown to Brecken Sickles and Cassie Sickles, for $215,000
Kimberly A. Mager and Brian S. Mager to Kathy Lee Pecsko, for $96,000
Cristen A. Cindric to Andrew S. Kubitze, for $165,000
Davis & Sons Investments LLC to O’Brien & Balsone Carpet Installation LLC, for $70,000
Philip Wrong to Nicholas V. Vicites, for $190,000
Springhill Township
Lloyd R. Chips to Henry McClain and Donna McClain, for $1,000
Caitlin Goodwin to Wild Mountain Rentals LLC, for $81,550
Uniontown
Michael J. Daugherty and Susan R. Daugherty to DC One Properties LLC, for $37,000
Rev. Eugene P. Yackanich, Alice Yackanich and Beatrice Yackanich to Joseph Petrucci and Kathleen Petrucci, for $90,000
Wharton Township
Dolores M. Smith to Matthew D. Grimm and Megan E. Grimm, for $11,000
Dr. George and Jacqueline Wilhelm Trust, George A. Wilhelm, trustee and Jacqueline S. Wilhelm, trustee to John Viglione and Marion Piccolomini, for $5,000
Bert Lazar and Joseph Lazar to Virgill H. Chambers and Pamela S. Dillon, for $85,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office from Sept. 14-19.
Aleppo Township
Carolyn W. Carras to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $5,000
Florence M. Wills Estate to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $5,000
Luann L. Beresford to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $18,871.20
Center Township
Community Bank to Alfred Burns, for $30,000
Franklin Township
Richard L. Bible to Paul Howard, for $13,500
George J. Nader Jr. Estate to Barbara Lippencott Dehner, for $154,000
Jackson Township
Eric A. Miller to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $11,400
Jefferson Township
John D. Lesko Estate to Eric John Miller, for $30,000
Monongahela Township
Richard McIntire to Ralph N. Adams, for $45,000
Morgan Township
Danny D. Sampson to Thomas L. Puskarich, for $30,000
Springhill Township
Stephen W. Mikolay to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $27,718.24
Washington Township
Jeffrey M. Warth to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $40,000
Regis R. Walther to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $6,160
Wayne Township
George W. Ellis to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, for $61,898.40
Whiteley Township
William J. Crayne to EQT Production Company, for $35,400
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.