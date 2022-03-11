Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office during the week of Feb. 28:
Brownsville Borough
Market St. Property Trust and Robert Emanuel Trustee to Sergio Ivan Soledad, for $8,900
Gerald T., Robert W. and Gloria Wheeler to Four Wheelers LLC, for $65,281.30
Brownsville Township
Kaila Marie Shumar aka Kaila Marie Miele and Robert Thomas Miele to William F. and Diane C. Durinzi, for $196,500
Connellsville City
Evermore Holdings LLC to Desirae K. Leonard, for $10,000
Ann Popa Estate, Susan Jean Brown, Pamela Joy Wortman, and Vicki Ellen and Mark Fierschnaller to Rachel L. Bonecutter, for $100,000
Trailside Trading LLC to Lads Holding LLC, for $209,000
Connellsville Township
Dolores R. Omatick to John E. and Claudia Urosek, for $47,500
Dunbar Township
Terry R. and Sylvia J. Golden to Kenneth and Betty Huffine, for $61,800
Amy Rae Ahlborn, aka Amy Rae Light Ahlborn, and Jeffrey Ahlborn to Dalton M. and Caileigh Nutter, for $135,000
Rae Ann Driscoll to Jordan K. and Lorrie A. Riley, for $139,900
Everson Borough
Elvis and Andrea L. Murphy to John Lowry, for $5,000
Fairchance Borough
Charles R. Darr to Donald L. Wilson, for $60,000
German Township
Marian Furlong to Suzan Lepore and Michelle Scripter, for $115,723.50
Henry Clay Township
Daniel W. and Sharon Ann Sarver to Joseph P. Jr. and Linda S. Renz, for $2,500
Masontown Borough
Fort Mason Historical Society to Old Springhill Investments LLC, for $27,500
Menallen Township
Brownwood City Group LLC to Maritha Brown, for $25,000
North Union Township
James Michael II, Elizabeth, Timothy Joseph and Cynthia Deegan and Edwin Knight III to Judy A. and Jeffery A. Popson, for $173,000
RMZ Holdings Inc. to 315 Bailey Avenue LLC, for $360,000
John E. Montano Estate to Nicole E. Day, for $149,900
Elias Edward Nickman Jr. Estate to Dale L. Malinzak, for $1,700,000
Amanda J. Hutson, aka Amanda j. Ribniscky, and Gary Ribniscky to Roger Clutter, for $125,000
Perry Township
Loren K. Kessler to Saoirse Investments LLC, for $140,000
Perryopolis Borough
Eileen, Frank and Marie Larence, aka Marie Flanagan to Joseph R. Lawrence, for $191,500
Point Marion Borough
Abigail Mae Campbell to David G. Lancaster, for $45,528.65
Saltlick Township
Helmick Family LP to Willow D. Properties LP, for $825,000
Carl E. Sleasman Estate to AB Brothers Properties LLC, for $139,000
South Connellsville Borough
William J. and Hannah C. Steiner to Lauren Snyder and Michael Pancella, for $40,000
South Union Township
Jacklyn Alicia Nealon, Lindsay Rae & Gerald W. Bain, Lori J. Anthony and Toninio Catalucci to 4Front Property Holdings LLC, for $35,500
Kathryn L. Reagan to Dynisha Jones, for $75,000
Katelyn Berkshire Schuessler, aka Katelyn Schuessler Berkshire and Katelyn Schuessler, and Brandon Berkshire to Frank N. and Brittney N. Churby III, for $139,000
Uniontown City
Jessica L. Zentkovich to Kaylee Jaclyn Pierce and Charles F. and Tonya Heider, for $102,001
M&M Estate Ventures Inc. to Amirul Hoque, for $43,000
Natalie Crouse, aka Natalie Miller, and Walter Miller to Maurice W. Dunlap, for $35,000
Washington Township
Roscarlo Properties LLC to Belle Vernon-Fayette DPP LLC, for $155,000
Robert J. and Marylee Lacey to George M. and Katherine J. Bacha, for $8,725
Wharton Township
Kikta Credit Shelter Trust, Kikta Living Trust, Thomas J. Kikta Jr. Trustee, Valerie K. Friz Trustee and Beverly M. Eiserie Trustee to Richard and Rachel Plisko, for $12,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 3:
Dunkard Township
Carol P. Roebuck to Kennley Properties LLC, for $75,000
George Z. Barber III to Kenneth P. Adams, for $92,500
Franklin Township
Khiem N. Truong to Amanda D. Wise, for $220,000
Susan L. Shriver to Kathryn E. Keller, for $195,000
Monongahela Township
Katherine A. McDowell to Thomas Keener, for $36,128.40
Morris Township
Stanley S. Myers II to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $55,000
Perry Township
Richard A. Smith to Mt. Morris SDH Real Estate LLC, for $1,935,000
Rices Landing Borough
Mark W. King to Ryan A. Edwards, for $30,000
Andrea S. Henneman aka Andrea C. Nestor to Barry A. Adamson, for $177,500
Richhill Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC to William P. Pulkownik, for $75,602.40
Waynesburg Borough
Sylvia J. Fordyce to Donna F. Ratulowski, for $89,900
