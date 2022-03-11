Fayette County

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office during the week of Feb. 28:

Brownsville Borough

Market St. Property Trust and Robert Emanuel Trustee to Sergio Ivan Soledad, for $8,900

Gerald T., Robert W. and Gloria Wheeler to Four Wheelers LLC, for $65,281.30

Brownsville Township

Kaila Marie Shumar aka Kaila Marie Miele and Robert Thomas Miele to William F. and Diane C. Durinzi, for $196,500

Connellsville City

Evermore Holdings LLC to Desirae K. Leonard, for $10,000

Ann Popa Estate, Susan Jean Brown, Pamela Joy Wortman, and Vicki Ellen and Mark Fierschnaller to Rachel L. Bonecutter, for $100,000

Trailside Trading LLC to Lads Holding LLC, for $209,000

Connellsville Township

Dolores R. Omatick to John E. and Claudia Urosek, for $47,500

Dunbar Township

Terry R. and Sylvia J. Golden to Kenneth and Betty Huffine, for $61,800

Amy Rae Ahlborn, aka Amy Rae Light Ahlborn, and Jeffrey Ahlborn to Dalton M. and Caileigh Nutter, for $135,000

Rae Ann Driscoll to Jordan K. and Lorrie A. Riley, for $139,900

Everson Borough

Elvis and Andrea L. Murphy to John Lowry, for $5,000

Fairchance Borough

Charles R. Darr to Donald L. Wilson, for $60,000

German Township

Marian Furlong to Suzan Lepore and Michelle Scripter, for $115,723.50

Henry Clay Township

Daniel W. and Sharon Ann Sarver to Joseph P. Jr. and Linda S. Renz, for $2,500

Masontown Borough

Fort Mason Historical Society to Old Springhill Investments LLC, for $27,500

Menallen Township

Brownwood City Group LLC to Maritha Brown, for $25,000

North Union Township

James Michael II, Elizabeth, Timothy Joseph and Cynthia Deegan and Edwin Knight III to Judy A. and Jeffery A. Popson, for $173,000

RMZ Holdings Inc. to 315 Bailey Avenue LLC, for $360,000

John E. Montano Estate to Nicole E. Day, for $149,900

Elias Edward Nickman Jr. Estate to Dale L. Malinzak, for $1,700,000

Amanda J. Hutson, aka Amanda j. Ribniscky, and Gary Ribniscky to Roger Clutter, for $125,000

Perry Township

Loren K. Kessler to Saoirse Investments LLC, for $140,000

Perryopolis Borough

Eileen, Frank and Marie Larence, aka Marie Flanagan to Joseph R. Lawrence, for $191,500

Point Marion Borough

Abigail Mae Campbell to David G. Lancaster, for $45,528.65

Saltlick Township

Helmick Family LP to Willow D. Properties LP, for $825,000

Carl E. Sleasman Estate to AB Brothers Properties LLC, for $139,000

South Connellsville Borough

William J. and Hannah C. Steiner to Lauren Snyder and Michael Pancella, for $40,000

South Union Township

Jacklyn Alicia Nealon, Lindsay Rae & Gerald W. Bain, Lori J. Anthony and Toninio Catalucci to 4Front Property Holdings LLC, for $35,500

Kathryn L. Reagan to Dynisha Jones, for $75,000

Katelyn Berkshire Schuessler, aka Katelyn Schuessler Berkshire and Katelyn Schuessler, and Brandon Berkshire to Frank N. and Brittney N. Churby III, for $139,000

Uniontown City

Jessica L. Zentkovich to Kaylee Jaclyn Pierce and Charles F. and Tonya Heider, for $102,001

M&M Estate Ventures Inc. to Amirul Hoque, for $43,000

Natalie Crouse, aka Natalie Miller, and Walter Miller to Maurice W. Dunlap, for $35,000

Washington Township

Roscarlo Properties LLC to Belle Vernon-Fayette DPP LLC, for $155,000

Robert J. and Marylee Lacey to George M. and Katherine J. Bacha, for $8,725

Wharton Township

Kikta Credit Shelter Trust, Kikta Living Trust, Thomas J. Kikta Jr. Trustee, Valerie K. Friz Trustee and Beverly M. Eiserie Trustee to Richard and Rachel Plisko, for $12,000

Greene County

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of March 3:

Dunkard Township

Carol P. Roebuck to Kennley Properties LLC, for $75,000

George Z. Barber III to Kenneth P. Adams, for $92,500

Franklin Township

Khiem N. Truong to Amanda D. Wise, for $220,000

Susan L. Shriver to Kathryn E. Keller, for $195,000

Monongahela Township

Katherine A. McDowell to Thomas Keener, for $36,128.40

Morris Township

Stanley S. Myers II to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $55,000

Perry Township

Richard A. Smith to Mt. Morris SDH Real Estate LLC, for $1,935,000

Rices Landing Borough

Mark W. King to Ryan A. Edwards, for $30,000

Andrea S. Henneman aka Andrea C. Nestor to Barry A. Adamson, for $177,500

Richhill Township

Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC to William P. Pulkownik, for $75,602.40

Waynesburg Borough

Sylvia J. Fordyce to Donna F. Ratulowski, for $89,900

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.