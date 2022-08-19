The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office the week between Aug. 1-5:
Belle Vernon
Ian S. Legeion and William J. Malie to Anthony D. Lykins, for $165,000
Brownsville
Thomas E. Bizet Estate to Michael Anthony Brown, for $49,900
Nicole Assad to George Gregory Orris and Philip James Milostaan, for $2,000
Bullskin Township
Thomas Tucholski and Dorinda Tucholski to Daniel Vikartosky and Brianna Vikartosky, for $228,000
Connellsville
Paul B. Traynor Estate to Robert Thomas, for $50,000
Connellsville Township
James R. Costello and Carolyn S. Costello to Autum Jynel Marquart and Dylan James Marquart, for $280,000
Dunbar
Cynthia R. Robbins to Katie Leigh Rugola, for $65,000
Dunbar Township
PC Trust 2011 and Pamela S. Thomas, trustee to Andrew S. Trump, for $148,000
John S. Kennick Estate to Chelsea L. Whipkey and Matthew J. Kennick, for $69,140
Georges Township
Sandra A. Vecchiolla and Daniel A. Vecchiolla to Cathy Bartley and Jack D. Bartley, for $110,000
James F. Dice to William W. Layhue Jr. and Christie D. Layhue, for $150,000
Joseph Mollica and Lisa R. Mollica to Frey Group LLC, for $175,000
William L. Worry Jr. to Matthew A. Vargo and Maria Oros, for $10,000
Darr Exploration Co. Inc. to Randy C. Lacey, Mandy D. Lacey, Ford R. Campbell, Darlene Campbell and Joseph C. Hice Jr., for $50,000
Douglas Griffith Jr. and Kathleen Lee Griffith to Ronald P. Wilson and Jennifer Wilson, for $10,000
German Township
Gregory Shirilla, Kimberly Shirilla, Mary Tiberi, Joseph Tiberi, Helene Biller, Francis Biller, Christina Simmons and Robert Simmons to Rachael Mitchell and Thomas Lally, for $150,000
Masontown
Richard M. Radicic and Robin A. Radicic to Levi A. Bowers, for $64,000
Sandra Ann Headlee to Amber L. Crawford, for $2,000
Menallen Township
Matthew A. Vargo to Susan R. Worry, for $10,000
Darrell L. Uphold Trust and Norma R. Uphold trustee to Ralph Williams and Tracy L. Williams, for $525,000
Frederick J. Meucci and Erica Meucci to Lisa Jellick and Ronald A. Jellick, for $314,750
North Union Township
Adam M. Dorogi to Anthony John Pappalardo and Krystle Pappalardo, for $162,500
Perryopolis
Matthew J. Guard and Christina J. Guard to Jacob I. Fremd, for $225,000
Barbara A. Smith Sedok and Steven C. Tarnow to Noah Douglas Wilson and Morgan Elizabeth Hass, for $215,000
Redstone Township
Thomas Wajda to Louis A. Cardarelli, for $71,429.30
A House Into A Home LLC to Larry A. Thomas Jr and Jolene B. Thomas, for $4,000
South Union Township
Gary A. Campbell Jr. and Brenda G. Campbell to Timothy R. Parker and Sherry L. Parker, for $22,500
Branden S. Weimer and Tara Weimer to Christopher R. Deskins and Jessica Lynn Deskins, for $289,900
Uniontown
Frederick S. Lapisardi and Emily A. Lapisardi to Michael D. Poli and Adrienne M. Poli, for $191,000
George H. Laskey to Harison Laskey, for $85,500
Sylvia M. Lester to Hunter J. Bryson, for $60,000
Monica S. Mattie to 32 Thomas Street LLC, for $34,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds between July 27 and Aug. 2.
Aleppo, Freeport, Gilmore, Jackson, Morris, Richhill, Springhill, Wayne and Whiteley townships
VES Land LLC to The Mineral Company, for $145,568.82
VES Land LLC to The Mineral Company, for $36,765.94
Aleppo, Gilmore, Perry and Whiteley townships
Beta Energy Partners LLC to Horizon Resources III LLC, for $267,666
Cumberland Township
Robert C. Grimm to Tammy S. Hawk, for $92,000
Charles C. Kerr to Ridgetop Ten LLC, for $277,023.70
Dunkard Township
Joseph B. Smith to Daniel Suchy, for $35,000
Franklin Township
Craig Haywood to Rebecca E. Davis, for $179,900
Freeport Township
Marsha Keener to The Mineral Company, for $3,726.88
Martha Jane Burson to The Mineral Company, for $19,499.56
Gilmore Township
Harriet Elizabeth Rodriguez to Foss Minerals LLC, for $2,500
Connie H. Jarvis, to EQT Production Company, for $1,000
Jackson Township
Cora B. Brownlee to EQT Production Company, for $206.25
Jefferson Township
Consol Mining Company LLC to CNX Land LLC, for $34,492.50
Morgan Township
John Toporcer Estate, to Danny D. Sampson, for $22,000
Donald L. Daniel, to Jason Clayton, for $175,000
Diane Taylor aka Diane R Taylor, to Lynn Land LLC, for $74,898
Springhill Township
Mark A. Kerr, to The Mineral Company, for $4,470.70
Washington Township
KD1 Development Inc to Sogar Properties LLC, for $278,000
Marliese H. Summersgill, to Ashly Nicole Summersgill, for $83,263.80
Wayne Township
Susan Dodge-Aguiar to EQT Production Company, for $386.70
Waynesburg
John C. McNay, to G&H Sporting Goods LLC, for $435,000
Nattasha D. Brown to Samantha Caitlyn Morris, for $99,900
Karen Sue Hull Estate to Noah M. Grimes, for $118,000
Whiteley Township
Esther I. Brock to The Mineral Company, for $22,200.55
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.