Fayette County
The following property transfers were recently recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Brownsville
Liza Xu to Worldwide Prestigious Properties LLC for $2,586.20
Liza Xu to Worldwide Prestigious Properties LLC for $7,372.60
Bullskin Township
Pamela S. Horton, Eric D. Kieffer and Lauren Kieffer to Thomas Gregory Dexter II for $116,000
Marcia L. Cicio and Daniel H. Cicio to Robert Geckle for $6,137.40
Donna M. Clark and Pamela S. Tylka to Next Edge Property LLC for $25,000
Connellsville
Lloyd D. Harr Est to R&L Socio Corp for $9,997.40
Dunbar Township
James L. Kubala to Excel Enterprises LLC for $114,000
Bedy R. Lizza Est to Jeffrey A. Bero and Gloria M. Bero for $4,500
Paul Edward Perry to Thomas W. Cramer III for $86,920
Georges Township
Scott D. Moats, Denise R. Moats, Fayette Co Tax Claim Bureau and Fayette Co to Dustin Reynolds and Stacy Reynolds for $5,155.55
Michael J. Spegar III Asset Protection Trust and Michael J. Spegar IV Trustee to Charles Williams Miller Jr. for $124,900
Henry Clay Township
Timothy H. Uphold Sr. and Theresa E. Uphold to Kenneth Hostetler and Linda Hostetler for $75,000
James M. Mari and Tracy A. Mari to Anthony E. Molchan for $23,000
Herbert R. Hicks and Shirley Hicks to Robert Foster and Shirley A. Foster for $141,000
Larry J. Spano and Valerie Spano to Calvin L. Gates and Genia Gates for $39,950
Eric Maygor and Kathy Maygor to HCFL Development Trust #100621 for $191,577
Luzerne Township
Edward A. Bogus Jr. and Rhonda Bogus to Dean Robbins and Cindy Robbins for $13,000
Menallen Township
Holyfield Investments LLC to B&M Capital LLC for $25,000
Richard D. Moser to Lambie Holdings LLC for $83,000
Nicholson Township
Mildred Beziak, Joseph Beziak, Palma Pontorero, Maureen Paydo, George S. Paydo, Domenick Ponterero, Patrice Ponterero, Karen Ponterero, Angela Ponterero, Natalie Harned, Douglas S. Harned Jr. and Lee Palma to Michael E. Rock and Tami R. Rock for $140,000
Saltlick Township
Jennifer Wilkerson, Ralph R. Wilkerson, John Lester Nedrow, Tammy L. Nedrow and John J. Nedrow to Lisa A. Schmuck for $130,000
South Union Township
Genevieve Rhoades to William Simpson and Kathleen N. Simpson for $215,000
Colleen M. Narigon to Malinda Mahoney to Stefan J. Hayducko for $215,000
Sharon V. Mangello and James Mangello to James Poundstone Chambers and Kayla M. Chambers for $280,000
Alpine Property Rentals LLC to Claudia C. Law and Kylia J. Mussey for $430,000
J&D Property Holdings LLC to Warren R. Hardin and Jennifer S. Hardon for $40,000
Springfield Township
Barry E. Shipley and Brenda L. Shipley to Danielle K. Murphy for $20,000
R&TK Inc. to Brian Mongell and Amy P. Mongell for $160,000
Uniontown
Zhu Lin to Robert D. Howell and Dana C. Howell for $32,000
Upper Tyrone Township
Rodney S. Nicholson to Nicole Marchewka and McKenzie A. Bailey for $34,218.90
Washington Township
Dale P. Wise and Kimberly L. Wise to Suisjaila C. Wilson for $8,400
Agnes Strychalski Est to Leverag Properties LLC for $49,000
Paul R. Zuro to Amanda N. Clark and Joshua W. Buchanan for $249,900
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 1.
Center Township
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Raymond L. Stewart, Tracts, $258,901.80
Cumberland Township
Elliot J. Clark to Michael S. Rose, Lots, John Baily Plan, $163,500
Dunkard Township
Nexus BSP LLC to Entertainment Royalty Organization LLC, 104.14 Acres, Minerals, $86,653.13
Franklin Township
Allen J. Berryman, et ux., to Michael D. Stackhouse, et ux., Lot 12, Rohanna Iron & Metal Inc Subdivision, $515,000 (5-30-23)
Jackson and Franklin townships
US Energy Development Corporation to Jose L. Garza, Jr., et al., Tracts, O&G, $111.39
US Energy Development Corporation to Steve Taylor Real Estate Investments-Or LLC, et al., Tracts, O&G, $1,090.92
US Energy Development Corporation to 830 Club Drive LLC, et al., Tracts, O&G, $450.25
Morris Township
John William Cowell to Divot Acquisitions LLC, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $103,197
Wayne and Gilmore townships
James Aldon Wiley, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $9,000
Theodore Jamse Wilson, III, to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,000
Ann Bottrel to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,000
Betty L. Wiley to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $3,375
Candace Beverly Wilson to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,000
