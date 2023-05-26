Fayette County
The following property transfers were recently recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Bullskin Township
Ernest E. Clawson, Charlotte R. Clawson, Fayette Co Tax Claim Bureau and Fayette Co to William J. Aldom for $1,550
David A. Sweitzer, Gloria Sweitzer, Amanda L. Stoner and Dennis Stoner to Charles L. Sweitzer for $500
Connellsville
Joshua Tree Associates LLC to Sean L. Thompson Jr. for $1,707.30
Ridgeview Renovations LLC to Luke Metzgar and Angela Metzgar for $15,000
Luke Metzgar, Angela Metzgar and Zachary D. Froble to Windy J. Tuffs for $15,000
Charles R. Smith and Melinda S. Smith to John S. Hough and Mary N. Moses for $168,000
Connellsville Township
Judith A. Dewitt to Raymond Michael Foster for $280,000
Dunbar Township
Edmund Rudolph to Shannon Raupp for $140,000
German Township
Warren E. Weimer to Gary J. Syrek, Patricia A. Syrek and Gary John Syrek for $4,000
Leonardus A. Otto and Gloria J. Otto to Garrett Brooks for $35,000
Lauren Veres to Ragab Refai for $35,000
Georges Township
Nancy S. Swaney to Richard W. Reynolds II and Melissa Reynolds for $5,000
William Jackson, Linda Jackson, Fayette Co Tax Claim Bureau and Fayette Co to Georges Township for $50
Carolina Buddemeyer, Alan D. Buddemeyer, Georgann Koumaros, Derek S. Buddemeyer and Laurie A. Kamp Buddemeyer to Rural Roots Development LLC for $16,800
Henry Clay Township
Robert Clifton Cowles Est and Robert C. Cowels to Jonathan A. Adams for $135,000
Luzerne Township
Stephen Seigel and Mark Simon Siegel Est to Derek Alan Johnson for $235,000
Karin I. Check to Christopher Hlatky and Courtney Hlatky for $200,500
Menallen Township
Velma J. Paull Est and Alexis Nicole Carpeal for $80,000
Newell
Joseph D’Andrea Jr. and Fayette Co Tax Claim Bureau to DC Real Estate Dev LLC for $7,000
Nicholson Township
JoAnn Dorothy Adams to Joshua W. Porreca for $116,000
North Union Township
North Union Township Supervisors to Annette L. Riggin for $19,647.40
Michael J. Grubisa and Suzanne E. Grubisa Cosgrove to Paige Marie Sherbondy and Jacob Anthony Farris for $234,000
Donald B. Simpson Est to Ryan Andrew Kmetz and Emily Kmetz for $185,000
Gary L. Dabill to Lori B. Davis for $67,000
Perry Township
Annette C. Bedner, Camilla L. Miller and Camilla L. Bonucci to Robert Chuboy and Veronica Chuboy for $1,000
Point Marion
Cindy S. Frankenberry, Cindy S. Dice, Kristin R. Frankenverry and Kristin R. Embacher to Jason R. Clark for $82,500
Redstone Township
Ruth A. McDowell to Danielle Barnett and William McDonald for $28,000
Sarah Smith and David Smith to Paul M. Orris and Amy L. Orris for $5,000
Paul L. Kutek and Christine L. Kutek to Michael S. Hammond and Becky R. Hammond for $355,000
Saltlick Township
Kenneth J. Mazur and Cynthia L. Mazur to Andrew S. Wilmot and Alissa C. Wilmot for $126,240
South Union Township
John J. Lubinski and Marjorie M. Lubinski to Thomas Briar and Carol Briar for $335,650
Dominic A. Sabatini and April D. Sabatini to Johnathan M. Garlow and Kelli M. Garlow for $1,100,000
Guy A. Skirpan and Deanna L. Skirpan to Mental Health Assoc Fayette Co and Fayette Co Mental Health Assoc for $1,080
Robin Vanek Est and Robin Marie Patterson Est to Dana L. Hughes for $21,037
Regina Jones and Timothy Jones to Samantha L. Bankhead and Michael E. Phillip for $115,000
Regina Jones and Timothy Jones to Samantha L. Bankhead and Phillip E. Michael III to $115,000
David Matthew Brezovsky to Jennifer Rae Gismondi for $68,000
Stewart Township
Friend Family Trust, Garry J. Sproul Trustee, Garry Sproul Trustee, Roberta J. Sproul, Garry Sproul, Garry J. Sproul, Gerry E. Jackson and Douglas Sproul to Samuel W. Dean and Tracy Dean for $210,000
Wharton Township
Lawrence O. Leonard and Janice M. Leonard, RCL Mabels LLC and RDL Ollies LLC to Nemacolin Woodlands Inc. for $1,050,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 18.
Aleppo and Freeport townships
Judy A. Parry, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 58.19 Acres, O&G, $6,393.94
Cumberland Township
Ray E. Hopton Estate aka Ray Evan Hopton Estate, et ux., to Marc Curtis Geer, et ux., 1.653 Acres, $55,000
Monongalia County Coal Resource by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 5,756.290 Acres, Coal, $1,334.67
Monongalia County Coal Resource by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 3,658.350 Acres, Coal, $986.42
Monongalia County Coal Resource by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 5,657.600 Acres, Coal, $1,318.08
Dalene Watson to Katlin Plavi, .7389 Acre, $230,000
Redevelopment Authority County of Greene, et ux., to Joe Kovalcheck, et ux., Lot 274, Crucible, $5,000
Cynthia King to Michael Hershberger, et ux., Lot 205, Nemacolin, $44,128.50
Dunkard Township
Carla J. Richter to Roger Young, Lot 34, Moffitt Mine Plan, $25,000
Franklin Township
John C. McNay, et ux., to Anthony M. Welsh, Lot 7, Valley Farm Estates Section 1, $250,000
Freeport Township
Monica Louise Dahlkemper to Foss Minerals LLC, 368 Acres, O&G, $609.85
Gilmore Township
Robert L. Larocca to The Mineral Company, 62.52 Acres, O&G, $85,965
Greensboro
Alfalfa Properties LLC to Kathy Summerlin, 2 Tracts, $50,500
Jefferson Township
Butch Palone Auto Sales to TW Plus LLC, 3 Tracts, $90,000
Monongalia County Coal Resource by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 8,156.920 Acres, Coal, $1,738.84
Monongalia County Coal Resource by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 21.330 Acres, Coal, $383.17
Thomas V. Semancik Estate, et ux., to John Biro, 2 Tracts, $56,000
Monongahela Township
Jesse Wayne Fox, et ux., to Consol Mining Company, R/W, $57,500
Nettie E. Hill to Consol Mining Company, LLC, R/W, $75,000
Morgan Township
Monongalia County Coal Resource by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 465.200 Acres, Coal, $429.21
Morris Township
Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., to Joshua A. Ellis, et ux., 20 Acres, $251,000
Perry Township
Michelle Marie Shaffer to Erin Lea Adams, 3 Tracts, $158,000
Richhill Township
Monongalia County Coal Resource by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 1,264.520 Acres, Coal, $503.83
Springhill Township
MMA Mineral Group LLC to DUC Hunter LLC, 97 Acres, O&G, $35,000
Donna J. Hammon to EQT Production Company, 65 Acres, O&G, $1,025.39
Darlene K. Suhy, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 101.520 Acres, O&G, $6,345
William D. Maxwell to The Mineral Company, et ux., 56 Acres, O&G, $2,050.78
Wayne Township
Charles Edward Hunnell, Jr., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 87.024 Acres, O&G, $6,446.22
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to David L. Corwin, et ux., 1.202 Acres, $15,000
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Richard Calvert, et ux., 10 Acres, $19,578.60
Wayne and Gilmore townships
Jack H. Baker, Jr., et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,500
Robert F. Baker, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,500
Bonnie Jean Fenton, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,500
Barbara Ann Helsel to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $4,500
Janet Christine Wiley to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $2,700
Linda Louise Hullenkremer to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $2,700
Waynesburg
JB Real Estate Resources Inc to James G. Matscherz, Lot, Ward 11, $12,500
Whiteley Township
Ronnie R. Brumley, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 10.7686 Acres, O&G, $112,976.32
