The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of July 15.
Cumberland Township
Brandi Milostan to Khedive Holdings LLC, for $80,335
George A. Reiss, Jr., Estate aka George A. Reiss Estate to Cecil W. Reiss, for $145,000
Dunkard Township
Lindsey J. Fortkamp aka Lindsey J. Yost to Tammy Stajnrajh, for $100,000
Franklin Township
Rex Allen Carson, et al., to Kaylynn Fazenbaker, for $70,000
Andrew T. Bennett aka Andrew Bennett to Patrick C. Morris, for $290,000
William J. Okuley Estate aka Bill Okuley Estate to James H. Mason, for $285,000
John A. Throckmorton to Collin John, for $1,100,000
Freeport Township
Gratta J. Lohr to Zachary Debolt, for $50,000
Greene Township
Linda M. Wigington to Nathan R. Caldwell, for $30,000
Monongahela Township
Renee D. Gall to Jill Rankin, for $220,000
Morgan Township
Lucille V. Policz to Todd M. Ely, for $87,000
Samuel D. Smith to 240 2nd Street Trust, for $1,000
Edward L. Black Estate to Robert C. Gardner II, for $185,000
Betty S. Nichols Estate to William C. Schamp, for $30,000
Carrie L. Davis to Jennifer M. Fletcher, for $67,500
Washington Township
John C. McNay to Joseph Robert Monica III, for $8,400
Waynesburg Borough
Robin Thomas to Betty J. Lannan, for $150,000
