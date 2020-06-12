The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from June 5-10:
Estate of Nancy McGill to Timothy King, property in Connellsville for $66,500.
Emma Lentz to Lori Stoner, property in Everson for $16,000.
Ada Glover to Brian Weaver and Rachael Parznski, property in Perry Township for $150,000.
Clarence Morris Jr. to Cheri Buza and Carlene Crawford, property in Perry Township for $1,000.
Mary Wilson and Douglas Sepic to Daniel Schroyer, property in Connellsville for $75,000.
Timothy Mahoney to Timothy Mahoney Jr., property in South Union Township for $32,500.
Timothy Mahoney to Nittany Capital Group LLC, property in South Union Township for $220,000.
Estate of Evelyn Cochrane to Robert Myers, property in Masontown for $67,500.
Janice Fetty to Colletta Vandivner, property in Brownsville for $27,871.70.
