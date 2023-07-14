Fayette County
The following property transfers were recently recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Brownsville
Joseph F. Hallal, Janice C. Hallal, Marlene Mamary and Alexander E. Mamary to MBDL Holdings LLC for $75,000
Bullskin Township
Matthew R. Striner and Brittany M. Striner to Dennis C. Johnston Trust and Smithfield Trust Co Trustee for $66,000
Anthony Carolla to Ronald R. Heaton and Lesa M. Heaton for $60,000
Connellsville
Jesse A. Eutsey and Deborah A. Eutsey to Zachary W. Strauser and Paul Orville Strauser II for $114,000
Dunbar Township
Eric J. Haun, James E. Haun and Cheryl Ann Haun for Stephanie L. Cook for $79,900
Mark Allen Kinnan to Tonya S. Stanley and Sean C. Stanley for $259,900
Divito Park Inc. to Frank W. Corteal for $100
Frances Joan Ferencak Est to Edgar Lewis and Margaret Elizabeth Warren for $370,000
Fairchance
Jerome R. Ferro Est and Nancy J. Ferro to Ferro Rental Properties LLC for $519,671.80
German Township
Timothy M. Black and Tina M. Black to Chad Farkas for $375,000
Kirk R. Klinger to Jessica R. Hall and Cody S. Hall for $505,000
Georges Township
Paul H. & Vicki Bortz Trust, Paul H. Bortz Trustee and Vicki Bortz Trustee to Ztrob Holdings LLC for $240,000
Richard A. Grimm and Michelle R. Grimm to Kristopher Haragos and Jesica Haragos for $5,000
Ernest W. Franks to Diane Patterson for $625,321
Menallen Township
Sean C. Mahoney and Kayla E. Mahoney to Fay West Development LLC for $12,500
Stephen M. Voycik to Noah Hough for $177,000
Lees Leasing LLC to Ira Seaton Jr. and Deborah S. Seaton for $60,000
Nicholson Township
Grant A. Headley to Cliff A. Hartman and Maura K. Hartman for $6,400
North Union Township
Willian H. Matthews and Debra L. Matthews to John J. Emiliani and Sherrys Emiliani for $200,000
Tanya L. Shaffer and Wiliam C. Keener to Andrew S. Tajc for $31,845
Dash Uniontown LLC to Laurel House Inc. for $159,800
Perryopolis
Adam Joseph Shimko to John A. McAdden for $239,001
Megan A. Lint, and Ralph A. Pizarr to Micah B. Anthony Sr. and Denise L. Anthony for $272,000
Point Marion
Constance R. Voris to Lincey Wilson and Curtis Wilson for $44,000
Redstone Township
Jeffery Johnson to Raymond Thomas and Paula Thomas for $17,061.20
South Union Township
Edward C. Wearne and Dragone Rental LLC for $100,000
Alyssa McCarthy, Alyssa Rovnak and Matthew Rovnak to Richard Michael Haynali for $335,000
Roldan G. Medina to Erla Maxine Litman for $491,918.40
Joanne Casne and Daniel Casne to Charles Sickles Jr. for $23,642.50
Springhill Township
Iona R. Patterson and William M. Patterson to Levi Austin Kuykendall for $174,000
Barbara Kay Visage Bennett Est, Barbara Bennet Est and Barbara Kay Bennett Visage Est to Fawn Cole for $73,000
Springfield Township
Earl Paul Miller to James T. Hall III for $132,000
Uniontown
Frank Mulich and Barbara Mulich to DANC LLC for $185,000
Deanna M. Leapline, Deanna M. Burgess, Michelle L. Dulaney, Michelle L. Swentko and Jeffry Dulaney to Samantha McKinney and Jeremy McKinney for $30,000
Redevelopment Authority of Uniontown to Edward R. Fike for $8,150
Washington Township
Luann K. Jolley, Jeffrey A. Jolley, St. Andrews Evangelical Lutheran Church Inc. to Cody John Anderson, Paul Zooner, Anna Zooner, Walter Sawicky and Nelson Sawicky for $70,000
AaronC. Eakman to Jose Miguel Negron Plaza and Briana N. Negron Plaza for $164,900
Wharton Township
James William Flowers Est to Paul A. Gulya and Carol L. Gulya for $287,800
Daniel N. Long to Gregory S. Perri and Emily L. Perri for $175,000
Nivlem Properties to Ronald G. Lovelace and Elizabeth Dickinson for $160,000
Phyllis M. Glisan to John Harris and Joette A. Harris for $390,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 29.
Aleppo and Freeport townships
Thomas Hunt to The Mineral Company, et ux., 58.19 Acres, O&G, $7,104.21
Aleppo and Springhill Townships
John H. Redman, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 168.947125 Acres, O&G, $25,836.46
Richard E. Null Estate, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 104.675 Acres, O&G, $21,365.03
Cumberland Township
Brett Emory Pelkey, et ux., to Alexander James Hoy, Lots 119-120, Hartley Plan, $250
Redevelopment Authority of County of Greene to Joseph V. Brown, et ux., Lots 353-354, Nemacolin, $1,300
Herman C. Bowser Estate, et al., to William Charles Kelly, II, 15 Acres, $115,000
Dunkard Township
Orlando A. Prete to Christopher G. Popernack, Lot, $89,000
Franklin Township
Eldon S. Christopher by POA, et ux., to EQT Production Company, .06 Acres, O&G, $150
Samuel W. Dulaney to Cindy Jo Orndoff, 4 Lots, $64,000
Clark L. Hoskins, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 98.51 Acres, $504,000
Charles B. Riggs, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 11.67 Acres, $22,005.68
Freeport and Springhill townships
Jeffrey Stuart Jeanes, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,500
Frederic Merton Jeanes, Jr., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,500
Rebecca Jeanes Worrall, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,500
Thomas James Gorrell, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $750
Deborah Ann Calvert to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $750
Gilmore Township
Shannon Clover, et ux., to CNX Gas Company LLC, 62 Acres, O&G, $275
R&J Lumber Company to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 50.8 Acres, $10,000
Robert L. Keller, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, 67.59 Acres, $20,000
Gilmore and Wayne townships
Robert Walter Huffman, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $1,000
Darlynn Dora Bowman to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $3,600
Gilmore, Jackson and Wayne townships
Jay L. Clovis to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 10 Tracts, O&G, $30,175.28
Jackson Township
Ronald W. Louk, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $7,041.31
Jennifer Marie Herbert to The Mineral Company, et ux., 110.70 Acres, O&G, $3,997.50
John Francis Herbert IV to The Mineral Company, et ux., 110.70 Acres, O&G, $3,997.50
Deborah Rickard-Johnson, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $10,558.79
Alberta J. Cosner to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.92 Acres, O&G, $7,041.31
Jefferson Township
Greg Gooden to Robert E. Rush, II, et ux., Tract, $52,000
Morgan Township
Redevelopment Authority of County of Greene to Charles Main Kokoska, Jr., et ux., 2 Tracts, $75,000
Sharon G. Leonard to Community Minerals LLC, .18 Acres, O&G, $3,000
Robert M. Sellers Estate, et ux., to Coco D. Pahanish, Lot 126, Mather, $112,500
Morris Township
Erin M. Shiflett, et al., to Allison K. Roberts, et ux., 1.751 Acres, $3,000
William A. Thomas Jr., Estate aka William Albert Thomas Jr., Estate, et ux., to Angela H. Toland, 2 Lots, $170,000
David Braddock Whitehurst, et ux., to CNX Gas Company, LLC, .75 Acre, O&G, $600
Stanley C. Bennett, et al., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., 53.37 Acres, $160,000
Perry Township
Steven Thomas Jeremko, et al., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, et ux., 52 Acres, O&G, $6,183.85
Amy Dawn Brummage a/k/a Amy Dawn Nevels, et ux., to Billy G. Metheny, Jr., 15.59 Acres, $45,000
Richhill Township
Benjamin A. Robison to The Mineral Company, et ux., 46.27 Acres, O&G, $347.025
Springhill Township
Carol A. Riley aka Carol A. Yoss to The Mineral Company, et ux., .995 Acres, O&G, $2,653.13
Bonnie Jean Hoffman to The Mineral Company, et ux., 41.9825 Acres, O&G, $5,681.60
Barbara Bedillion by POA, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 126.8375 Acres, O&G, $93,014.15
Wayne Township
Kimberly K. Keener to The Mineral Company, et ux., 110.45865 Acres, O&G, $27,311.07
John M. Kuhn, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 45.59 Acres, O&G, $3,138.47
Benjamin A. Kennedy to Madison R. Carder, .299 Acre, $15,000
Waynesburg
Betty J. Sondericker to Split Jack Holdings LLC, Lot, $54,268.20
Whiteley Township
Jodie L. Chavira to The Mineral Company, et ux., 136.313 Acres, O&G, $4,943.45
Robert Morris to Joseph St. Clair, et al., 1.985 Acres, $38,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.