Fayette County
The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 7:
Garry Richter to William Hixon Jr., property in Dunbar Township for $50,000.
Jeffery Peterson to Duane Prinkey and others, property in Bullskin Township for $159,000.
Dolores Tissue to Akers Holdings 1 LLC, property in Connellsville Township for $22,900.
Mark Martin and others to Robert Dragovich and others, property in Bullskin Township for $3,000.
Kenneth Cole to Larry Swindell, property in Bullskin Township for $19,900.
Thomasine Chuska to Robert Habrat and Jason Watson, property in North Union Township for $96,000.
Dale Albertelli to Miranda Mikula, property in Brownsville Township for $20,800.
Corey Seibart and Timothy Mahoney Jr. to Jason Anderson and others, property in North Union Township for $35,000.
Hunter Kelly to Steven Stephens, property in Brownsville for $20,000.
Adrian Schoch Sr. to David Prinkey and others, property in Luzerne Township for $21,000.
Charles Crago Jr. to IP Diet, LLC, property in North Union Township for $46,000.
Hillary Wisehaupt to Jonathan Bradey, property in Brownsville for $19,000.
Davey Burnsworth and Candy Rogers to Theresa Campbell, property in Luzerne Township for $75,000.
Andrew Mehalov to Joseph Materkowski, property in Menallen Township for $30,000.
Secretary of Housing & Urban Development to Joseph Tuite, property in North Union Township for $46,000.
Seven Point Five LLC to Misty Younkin, property in Vanderbilt for $84,000.
Robert Semonick to Brian Palermo, property in South Union Township for $280,000.
Lisa Hohn to Angelo Ferraro, property in Jefferson Township for $29,724.
Dennis Genard to Daniel Patterson, property in Everson for $41,000.
Leo Gismondi to VP Real Estate Investments LLC, property in Everson for $56,000.
Cheryl Palmer to Russell Keller and others, property in Connellsville for $154,000.
Linda Ringstad to Thomas Sabolek, Jr. and others, property in Washington Township for $155,000.
Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 7:
Sheryl Sanners, by sheriff, to Chimera REO 2018-NRI LLC, property in East Huntingdon Township for $1,238.85.
Marlene Silk to Christian J. and Heidi L. Fedorko, property in East Huntingdon Township for $13,000.
Ralph A. and Billie A. Miranda to Brian Ronald Stairs and Mary Denise Seman, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $105,000.
Debbi A. Noble to Kevin L. Weum, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $41,500.
Beth A. Shaw to Richard and Katie E. Bizon, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $95,000.
Gnagey Development, L.P. to McLuckey Development, LLC, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $890,000.
Eric S. Torrance to Jonathan R. and Jill Desinski, property in Mount Pleasant for $50,000.
Tyrus K. and Linda D. George to Jennifer A. and Steven J. Shepler, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $206,000.
Henry Caruso to Allen D. Kolar, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $127,000.
Summerill Tube Corporation to Easter Acquisition LLC, property in Scottdale for $875,000.
Donna DeAngelis-Sciacca and Kenneth L. DeAngelis to Joel A. Nick, property in Monessen for $80,000.
Edna Ongaco and Angel Ongaco, by sheriff, to M&T Bank, property in Monessen for $4,404.60.
David B. and Annmarie L. Smith to Michael Jerome McDavis, property in Monessen for $5,000.
Richard J. and Mary E. Metz to Georgi Rentals LLC, property in North Belle Vernon for $100,000.
Michael J. and Gina Aldrich to Paul W. Pritchard, property in Rostraver Township for $30,000.
Ruth E. Talley and others to Limestone Spring Aquisitions II LLC, property in Rostraver Township for $89,600.
Donald A. and Eloise A. Cooper to John M. and Dawn E. Ulery, property in Rostraver Township for $494,900.
Louis A. Antonucci to Jeffrey F. and Tracy Lynn Schlegel, property in Rostraver Township for $42,500.
Vinnie Lou Ardillo and others to Thomas P. and Bryan T. Berch, property West Newton for $70,000.
Stephen F. and Michelle L. Buzas to Jacqueline Pawlik, property in West Newton for $124,900.
Linda A. Pirlo Irrevocable Trust, Elsie R. Lampl to CLN Properties LLC, property in Smithton for $20,000.
Washington County
The following property transfers were filed with the Washington County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 7:
James Groomies to Angela S. Fleming, property in Donora for $24,000.
Mary M. Bove and others to Daniel K. and Robin R. Mulkern, property in Union Township for $140,000.
Gregg A. Anders to Richard J. McMillan Jr. and others, property in Charleroi for $24,420.
Robert D. Ferretti to Joseph Federer, property in Donora for $14,000.
Ascendere LLC to Joyce A. Lenik, property in New Eagle for $61,400.
Rachel and William Piktel, by sheriff, to First Federal S&L ASSN Greene County, property in California for $2,392.73.
AugustNiner GP to Richard L. Hartley to Timothy J. and MacKenzie H. Zeigler, property in Roscoe for $115,000.
Estate of Kathleen Korzinski, by sheriff, to First National Bank PA, property in Carroll Township for $5,365.63.
Martha Gandley to Thomas and Tamara C. Bojsen, property in Charleroi for $22,000.
Leean M. George to Gregory C. Spiegel, property in Union Township for $266,000.
Gnagey Devt Co, James A. Gnagey to McLuckey DEVT LLC, property in Charleroi for $520,000.
Tyler Hoberman to Wealth Capital Group LLC, property in Donora for $2,000.
Janet S. Tatar, Janet S. Jones to Mon River Part LP, property in Allenport for $15,000.
