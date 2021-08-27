The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the weeks of Aug. 12 and 19.

Cumberland Township

John M. Henry to Miao Yang Tract, for $235,000

Ernest E. Baker to David Craig Boggs, for $234,500

Keith G. Rummel Living Trust to CJF Property Holding LLC, for $290,000

Mary L. Krency by POA to Steve A. Mansberry, for $7,000

Center Township

Highland Imperial Inc to Arthur Rezac, for $9,109.79

Highland Imperial Inc to Randall Jansen, for $1,821.96

Franklin Township

Sharon L. Patterson to Douglas R. Patterson R/W, for $1,000

Morris Levine Enterprises Inc to Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, for $61,230

Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc to Levine Family LLC, for $16,680

Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc to MLJ Holdings LLC, for $148,640

Dean E. Grant Estate to Matthew C. Wolfe, for $240,000

Eileen R. Lang to John Dougal, for $175,000

Richard L. Adams to Alejandro Solis, for $4,500

William K. Grooms Estate aka Bill Grooms Estate to Douglas Ray Patterson Sr., for $240,000

Freeport Township

Janet E. Love to The Mineral Company, for $42,741.30

Gilmore Township

Steven M. Macyda to EQT Production Company, for $95,100

Greene Township

Trudi Cree to Jonathan Caldwell, for $15,000

Jefferson Township

Ryan P. Perkins to Christiaan L. Nyswaner, for $20,000

Jerry W. Tom Jr. to John Ryan Bair, for $140,000

Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-GS2 to LB-Cabana Series IV Trust Tracts, for $175,796.40

Mark A. Redka to Taylor Kennison, for $38,000

John R. Riggi to John Marko Demaske, for $10,000

Michael P. Tedeschi Estate to Kenneth R. Hickman, for $65,000

Monongahela Township

Jan Ondra to Paul E. Woods, for $9,700

Audrey Jean Bohon to Sharon K. Wilson, for $50,000

James V. Filiaggi Estate to Brian K. McCorkle, for $10,000

Rebecca L. Carter to Sherri Lynn Garlick, for $250,000

Perry Township

Van Druff Farms LP to Clinton M. Brummage, for $12,910

Rices Landing

Jarred R. Feschuk to James Horner, for $102,500

Springhill Township

Karen D. Dixon to EQT Production Company, for $380.83

Michael Fazenbaker to Leatherwood LLC, for $20,000

Richard Dalek to The Mineral Company, for $13,020.98

Springhill and Freeport townships

James R. Carson to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $1,800

Marianne Mosher to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $124,950

Jacqueline Fuhrer to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $1,650

Eric T. Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $8,010

Springhill, Freeport and Aleppo townships

Cynthia Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, for, $5,700

Wayne Township

CNX Gas Company LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC Tracts, for $1,572,771.25

Ricky L. Daughtery to EQT Production Company, for $2,201.70

Jeremy W. Brewster to Shelby Trump, for $292,630

William L. Cole to Carolyn E. Hillberry, for $4,000

Leslie A. Scott to Winged Foot Minerals, LLC, for $1,000

Fayette County

No property transfers from the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office were reported this week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.