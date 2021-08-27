The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the weeks of Aug. 12 and 19.
Cumberland Township
John M. Henry to Miao Yang Tract, for $235,000
Ernest E. Baker to David Craig Boggs, for $234,500
Keith G. Rummel Living Trust to CJF Property Holding LLC, for $290,000
Mary L. Krency by POA to Steve A. Mansberry, for $7,000
Center Township
Highland Imperial Inc to Arthur Rezac, for $9,109.79
Highland Imperial Inc to Randall Jansen, for $1,821.96
Franklin Township
Sharon L. Patterson to Douglas R. Patterson R/W, for $1,000
Morris Levine Enterprises Inc to Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc, for $61,230
Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc to Levine Family LLC, for $16,680
Levine’s Iron & Metal Inc to MLJ Holdings LLC, for $148,640
Dean E. Grant Estate to Matthew C. Wolfe, for $240,000
Eileen R. Lang to John Dougal, for $175,000
Richard L. Adams to Alejandro Solis, for $4,500
William K. Grooms Estate aka Bill Grooms Estate to Douglas Ray Patterson Sr., for $240,000
Freeport Township
Janet E. Love to The Mineral Company, for $42,741.30
Gilmore Township
Steven M. Macyda to EQT Production Company, for $95,100
Greene Township
Trudi Cree to Jonathan Caldwell, for $15,000
Jefferson Township
Ryan P. Perkins to Christiaan L. Nyswaner, for $20,000
Jerry W. Tom Jr. to John Ryan Bair, for $140,000
Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2018-GS2 to LB-Cabana Series IV Trust Tracts, for $175,796.40
Mark A. Redka to Taylor Kennison, for $38,000
John R. Riggi to John Marko Demaske, for $10,000
Michael P. Tedeschi Estate to Kenneth R. Hickman, for $65,000
Monongahela Township
Jan Ondra to Paul E. Woods, for $9,700
Audrey Jean Bohon to Sharon K. Wilson, for $50,000
James V. Filiaggi Estate to Brian K. McCorkle, for $10,000
Rebecca L. Carter to Sherri Lynn Garlick, for $250,000
Perry Township
Van Druff Farms LP to Clinton M. Brummage, for $12,910
Rices Landing
Jarred R. Feschuk to James Horner, for $102,500
Springhill Township
Karen D. Dixon to EQT Production Company, for $380.83
Michael Fazenbaker to Leatherwood LLC, for $20,000
Richard Dalek to The Mineral Company, for $13,020.98
Springhill and Freeport townships
James R. Carson to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $1,800
Marianne Mosher to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $124,950
Jacqueline Fuhrer to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $1,650
Eric T. Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $8,010
Springhill, Freeport and Aleppo townships
Cynthia Barger to Phive Starr Properties LP, for, $5,700
Wayne Township
CNX Gas Company LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC Tracts, for $1,572,771.25
Ricky L. Daughtery to EQT Production Company, for $2,201.70
Jeremy W. Brewster to Shelby Trump, for $292,630
William L. Cole to Carolyn E. Hillberry, for $4,000
Leslie A. Scott to Winged Foot Minerals, LLC, for $1,000
Fayette County
No property transfers from the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office were reported this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.