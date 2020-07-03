The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from June 25-July 1:
Glenda McKnight to Hansel Keffer Jr., property in Springfield Township for $3,000
DNP Joel 2 Missions Inc. to Chevron Appalachia LLC, property in Luzerne Township for $57,590.65
Estate of Dorothy Marie Miller to Hillview Park LLC, property in Georges Township for $150,000
John Russell to Ryan Anthony Keebler, property in Perry Borough for $182,025
Doug Yuhouse to Vinson LLC, property in Bullskin Township for $296,000
Dreama Ritenour to Gregory Harris, property in Springhill Township for $5,000
Fayette County Home 1 to Bruce Beard, property in Uniontown for $5,000
Julianna Brown to Robert Luksis Jr., property in Saltlick Township for $250,000
Revamp Realty LLC to Carolyn Stanish and Parrish Graft, property in Connellsville for $172,500
Estate of Virginia Jo Dolfi to Wayne Long, property in Redstone Townshihp for $12,500
Estate of Deborah Crago to Mollie Glover, property in Uniontown for $46,200
German Township to Threshold Housing Development Inc., property in German Township for $10,000
Richard Ainsley to Kyle Jenkins, property in Nicholson Township for $123,000
Candice Hiles to Timothy Hawkins Jr., property in Dunbar Township for $65,000
George Family to Limited Partnership EBMG Holdings LLC, property in Outh Union Township for $40,000
George Family Limited Partnership to EBMG Holdings LLC, Property in South Union Township for $40,000
Joseph Cholock to Roar Investments LLC, property in Menallen Township for $25,000
Joseph Cholock to Roar Investments LLC, property in Menallen Township for $20,000
Estate of Alice Jefferys to Anthony Rose, property in Uniontown for $88,000
George Swartz to Marissa Swartz, property in South Union Township for $165,000
Robert Turner to Abbey Gruber,, property in Luzerne Township for $52,000
Kirk Wright to Joseph Hickman, property in Springhill Township for $28,000
Tracey Hackney to William Coburn, property in Masontown for $10,000
Jay Stutler to John Zacoi, property in North Union Township for $500
Margaret Townsend to Brandyn Critchfield, property in Bullskin Township for $2,000
Carl Wilson to Direct Digital Media LLC, property in South Union Township for $23,100
William Owens Jr. to Donald McDaid II, property in Dunbar Township for $245,000
Margaret Sullivan to Molly Gauden, property in Perry Borough for $119,000
William Brown to John Lloyd, property in Brownsville Township for $18,000
John Lloyd to Michael Cetera, property in Redstone Township for $1,000
Estate of Mary Margaret Paroda to Lyndsay Smith and Barry Skochelak, property in South Union Township for $58,000
