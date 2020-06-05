The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from June 1-4:
Redevelopment Authority of Connellsville to Rocky Mount Baptist Church property in Connellsville for $1,000.
Anastasia Lombard to Timothy G. Lion, property in Perry Borough for $190,000.
Charles Hilligas to RMZ Holdings Inc., property in Wharton Twp for $750,000.
Harry E. Grimm Jr to Erin G. Wolfe and Rudy Ybarbo, property in North Union Twp. for $25,000.
Estate of Mary E. McKenney tp Dunbar Baptist Church, property in Dunbar for $5,000.
David Johnson to Shawn Maschil Miners, property in Dunbar for $168,000.
Beverly J. Fedutes to Scott L. McAfee property in Newell for $4,500.
Brad A. Johnson to Grayson D. White, property in Franklin Twp. for $140,000.
Justin W, Early and Jared D. Early to Jonathan Stuart Nagy, property in Uniontown for $165,000.
D. Wayne Bowers to Berkshire Assets LLC., property in Fairchance for $75,000.
