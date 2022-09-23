Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office the week between Sept. 12-16:
Belle Vernon
Stephen Walko Jr. to Kiara Ramierz, for $87,000
Brownsville
DTS LLC to Ariel Reyes, for $500
Lauri Kmetz and Thomas Kmetz Jr. to Fayette County Tax Claim Bureau and Ashley Reed, for $4,400
Brownsville Township
CEG Holdings LLC to Wams LLC, for $50,000
Bullskin Township
Shirley A. Stange to Clyde Raymond Lindsey, for $160,000
David A. Lilley and Diane R. Lilley to James A. Bell and Amber R. Bell, for $52,000
Connellsville
Lisa M. Burnsworth and Thomas Burnsworth Jr. to Michael D. Mellinger and Colton Magee, for $35,000
Dunbar
George B. Klotz Estate to Tiffany L. Berrios, for $5,000
Dunbar Township
Gretchen Scarry to William R. Hart Jr., for $145,000
Georges Township
Fay-Penn Economic Development Council to Story of Pa LLC, for $8.5 million
Paul Edward Singer and Jeanne Lynne Singer to Melissa Shumar, for $5,000
Joy M. Shea and Michael A. Shea to Brittany Nicole Savage and David Richard Savage Jr., for $426,000
German Township
James Gregg Palko to Casey Marmol and John Marmol Jr., for $1,000
Jean Marie Kois, Jose Pensa, Joan Kois Woodward and Edwin Woodward to Steve Hranec, for $500,000
Masontown
Joseph C. Ryan and Deborah S. Ryan to Katelyn N. Thomas and Joseph D. Thomas, for $186,500
Gwendolyn Skiles Estate to Bambery Church LLC, for $38,200
Eric Johnson to Lori Perry, for $10,000
Gerard Meier to William J. Mari and Robin C. Mari, for $135,000
Menallen Township
R. Constantine Family Farm LLC to Alex Grote and Natalie S. Grote, for $5,000
North Union Township
Paul C. Carter and Christina G. Carter to Corey Ann Flauker and Chad E. Berrios, for $332,000
Perry Township
Doris J. Coughanhour to Lucas S. Swank, for $95,000
Joan Beres to Jordan L. Scowary, for $260,000
Point Marion
Lindsay Ann McDiffit and Jason McDiffit to Edward Rothe and Amanda McCourt, for $132,000
Redstone Township
Denise Kohan, Christine Mattie and Anthony Mattie to Anthony Mattie, for $22,745.85.
Saltlick Township
Jane Gary Estate to Bradley Martz, for $250,000
Springhill Township
James W. Stevenson Jr. to Bobbie Jo Martin, for $14,668
South Union Township
Michelle Early to Melissa M. Coll, for $165,000
Christopher Session and Kimberly Sessions to Jean Pierre Lucas and Nicolle Rose Lucas, for $317,000
James Anderson and Jodie Anderson to Rachel Doman and Jason A. Doman, for $50,000
Anna M. Davoli Estate to Kathleen Dobish and William L. Price, for $245,000
Wells Fargo Bank Trustee to Castle 2020 LLC, for $8,600
Uniontown
Jamie Jose Salgado Hernandez to Unigenito Salgado Hernandez to MLH Enterprises LLC, for $2,451.42
Joseph F. Lucas to Judy Rahm, for $30,000
Kenneth Wable to John Tajc Jr., for $22,400
Matthew S. Lancaster and Danielle L. Lancaster to Ramal Chisler and Candace Chisler, for $205,000
Rubb Enterprises LLC to Nathan Andrew Smith and Danielle Catherine Rose Smith, for $208,000
Gina Cellurale to Marvin Knieriem, for $83,000
Richard Imler and Kathleen Alexander to Kristin Lynn Kolosky, for $55,000
Washington Township
Harriet E. McGowan to Scott Wozniak, for $32,000
Wharton Township
Gary D. Marano and Deborah F. Marano to Armand J. Leonelli, for $159,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office from Sept. 1-13:
Aleppo Township
Mabel L. Tennant to The Mineral Company, for $7,309
Teressa G. Johnson to The Mineral Company, for $13,113.20
Don C. Strait to Daniel P. Lhota II, for $280,000
Iron Coal Resources LLC to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company Exchange, for $11,700,000
Cumberland Township
Ashley Rush aka Ashley Gresko to Hunter K. Shriver, for $185,000
Tracy Patterson Williams to Amanda Lister, for $69,900
Eugene S. Walker to Danielle Iams, for $1,500
Jeffrey Hathaway II to Michael A. Lewis, for $16,000
Dawn Ashby aka Dawn Moore to Jordan T. Moore, for $87,000
Colby Cormack to Debra Allen, for $22,359.90
Robert McMillen to Rebecca Churby aka Rebecca Hackney, for $23,000
Franklin Township
Jeffrey B. Hixenbaugh to Lieca J. Snyder, for $173,000
Tyler Kieffer to Jeffrey B. Hixenbaugh, for $163,000
Robert Humphreys to Robert E. Keller, for $5,000
Andrew Jackson Huffman III Estate aka Andrew J. Huffman III Estate to Rolling Meadows Real Estate Development LLC, for $155,000
Samantha L. Rush to Robert L. Shultz, for $349,000
Megan R. Huffman aka Megan R. Kepler to Caroline Grace Frye, for $145,000
John C. McNay to Frantz Auguste, for $228,000
Freeport Township
Charles Robert Delaney to Guy R. Hostutler, for $50,000
Gilmore Township
Sharon L. Shepherd to The Mineral Company, for $12,847.80
Jeri Dixon Mitchell aka Jeri Dixon Carter to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,900.67
David Michael Dixon to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,900.67
Mark Edward Dixon to Foss Minerals LLC, for $1,900.67
Paul Kenton Post to Foss Minerals LLC, for $5,702.01
Jackson Township
Richard T. Gidley to EQT Production Company, for $1,578.82
Louis D. D’Amico to The Mineral Company, for $8,758.75
Colleen M. Stone to EQT Production Company, for $530.30
Jefferson
Lori Baker to Cari Lynn Swink, for $30,000
Jefferson Township
Bryan A. Higginbotham to Katlyn Kieffer, for $290,000
Gregory Joseph Kurtyka to Richard L. Yoders, for $369,000
Shelby L. Russ to Michael D. Funte, for $151,000
Monongahela Township
Marsha J. Fox to Jeffrey E. Bechen Sr., for $50,000
Peggy J. Ocker to Amy Hunyady, for $27,889.65
Morris Township
William Morrow to CNX Gas Company LLC, for $5,000
Perry Township
Jean B. Negley to The Mineral Company, for $3,858.10
Richhill Township
Marcy L. Feldt to EQT Production Company, for $500
Bobbi Jean Rhome to EQT Production Company, for $1,00
Gayle A. Caro to EQT Production Company, for $500
Springhill Township
Jayme Gill to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, for $23,546.23
Helen J. Curran to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $1,550
Dennis K. Downing to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $800
Cheryl L. Carder to Sandhill Royalty LP, for $800
Waynesburg
Michelle L. Kaczmark to Jeffrey C. Fox, for $92,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.