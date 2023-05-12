Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Belle Vernon
Roger I. Bridges to Ashley Shannon Mikula for $79,900
Brownsville
John A. Clark, Melissa J. Tukesbrey and Melissa J. Clark, Melissa J. Tukesbrey and John Tukesbrey to Bryan A. Miller and Ashley J. Miller for $2,165.90
Joseph C. Thomas Est to Briana Bunner and Kristina Lynn Bunner for $150,000
Bullskin Township
EWK of Fayette LLC to Seth D. Byrd and Georgeanne N. Byrd for $63,095
Connellsville
Tyler P. Nicolo and Nicole Nicolo to James L. Zilch and William L. Zilch for $159,900
Fred A. Pounds and Crystal Y. Pounds to LBS Storage LLC for $500
Dunbar Township
Deborah Flight and Walter Flight to David Cole for $54,194.40
Franklin Township
Janet Louise Trees and Carol Ann Hinson to Tristin B. Luckey for $50,000
Sandra H. Bailey to John E. Kulenovic Jr. for $1,000
Henry Clay Township
Robert A. Caldwell Trust and Robert A. Caldwell Trustee to DND Holdings LLC for $150,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Brent Wymer and Patti Wymer to Ronald Lee Kinder Jr. for $170,000
Luzerne Township
George A. Porterfield to George A. Porterfield, Justin Michael Jeffries and Jessica Lynn Jeffries for $7,500
Vivian Luise Swogger Est., Vivian L. Swogger Est., Keith Alan Swogger and Pamela Joy Wardman to James A. Shashura for $45,000
Fannie Mae and Federal National MTGE Association to Kakou Nguessan for $2,626.05
David L. Remington, Rebecca Remington, Fayette Co and Fayette Co Tax Claim Bureau to Michael Balmer for $397.97
Menallen Township
John Wilson to Joshua A. Bailey for $10,000
Nicholson Township
Alberta V. Walters, John Walters, Dorcas Miller, Donald Miller, Robert C. Walters, Cathy Walters, Asa Walters Jr., Barbara Walters, Dianna Walters, Sherri Uphold, Sarah Uphold, Bonnie Landman, Jack Walters, Amanda Walters, Wilma Mae Weimer, Daniel Weimer, Alice Shaffer, Jerry Walters, Christina Walters, Ruth A. Smalley, Thomas Smalley, Betty Lou Minerd, Leon Minerd, Sabine Gaskill, Daniel Wayne Walters Est, Daniel Walters, Lisa McCann Doverspike, Julie Giffin, John W. Burner, Mary Ann Burner Est., Susan A. Holt, Regina Sue Shipp Walters, Asa A. Walters Est., Betty Walters, Betty Gibson, Thomas Gibson, Tina Waters and Alice Walters to Ernest E. Hower Jr. and Kathryn M. Hower for $60,000
North Union Township
Dash Uniontown LLC to Dennis John Bushta and Anna May Bushta for $319,000
Lucinda L. Ridley and Lucinda Ridley to Jeremy Millslagle and Jennifer Millslagle for $7,500
Lucinda L. Ridley and Lucinda Ridley for Mark Crossland for $7,500
John B. Gilchrist, Susan L. Gilchrist and Margaret E. Gilchrist to 211 G LLC and US Dept of Housing & Urban Development for $500,000
Ohiopyle
Justin T. Hostetler and Sammi Jo Hostetler to Douglas Sughrue and Alicia A. Slade to $275,000
Samuel W. Dean to Douglas Sughrue and Alicia A. Slade to $235,000
Perry Township
Perry G. Sellman Est and Perry Glenn Sellman Est to Vay Cole for $510,000
Robert P. Mansberry and Christie M. Mansberry to Robert William Mitchell and Jeanette E. Mitchell for $235,000
Point Marion
John R. Hughes Jr. and Ashley Hughes to David Everly for $500
Kristopher K. Dice to Ronald E. Tringes to Lynette L. Tringes for $4,000
Redstone Township
Frank W. Blanda to John E. Kulenovic Jr. for $1,000
South Union Township
First Fed Savs & LN Assoc Greene Co to Dominic A. Sabatini and April D. Sabatini for $350,000
Chixon LLC to AJs Gathering Place LLC to $175,000
Springfield Township
John L. Miller Est to Holly Miller for $220,000
South Union Township
Beatrice J. Marucci Est., Mary Louise Nepa and Amelia Marucci to Gary D. Reagan for $60,000
Stewart Township
Gordon Quinn King and Billie King Lorene Kurtz to James K. Greenbaum for $60,000
Uniontown
Patricia Lee Hairston, Robin RH Bentley, Harold J. Hairston Jr., Sheila A. Hairston, Heath L. Hairston and Mary Louise Hairston to Justin Etheridge for $40,000
Richard E. Davis Sr. Est and Richard Davis Est to Kean Calloway and Kendra Calloway for $65,000
Upper Tyrone Township
Floyd Lee Keller and Fayette County Tax Claim Bureau to Fayette Co and Michael Balmer for $464.34
Vanderbilt
Charles R. Grindle Jr. and Nancy D. Grindle to Nikk Loomis and Jessica Lea Loomis for $30,000
Washington Township
Roar Investments LLC to Justin D. Gardner for $10,000
Wharton Township
RMZ Holdings Inc. to Levi Morgan and Samantha Morgan for $285,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 4.
Aleppo Township
Connie Jo Tedrow Mounts aka Connie Jo Schoeller to Community Minerals II LLC, Tracts, O&G, $52,000
James Tyler Stepp to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $114,000
Edward J. Moses, Jr., et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $327,080
Aleppo and Freeport townships
Carol L. Derloshon, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $6,393.94
Aleppo and Jackson townships
Connie B. Goff to The Mineral Company, et ux., Tracts, O&G, $19,269.05
Center Township
Lynda Argent to Lloyd E. Ames, Jr., et ux., Tracts, $650,000
Clarksville
Timothy Allen Gray to Jos R. Calladine, Lots, $65,000
Cumberland Township
Michael A. Plavi, et ux., to Equity Point Real Estate LLC, Lot 77, Nemacolin, $25,000
Sandra S. Vrabel by tCB, et ux., to Charles Bowser, Tax Claim, Lot 30, Paisley Farm Plan, $500
John Maslanka Jr., Revocable Trust by TCB, et ux., to Earl Steven Miller, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
John Maslanka Jr., Revocable Trust by TCB, et ux., to Earl Steven Miller, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
John Maslanka Jr., Revocable Trust by TCB, et ux., to Earl Steven Miller, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Dunkard Township
Energy Diversified by TCB, et ux., to Rudy Jareko, Tax Claim, Lot 19, Bobtown, Plan No 1, $500
John E. Orsky by TCB, et ux., to Dunkard Township, Tax Claim, Lot, Bobtown, Plan No 1, $500
Cheryl Lynn Boyer by TCB, et ux., to Dunkard Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Franklin Township
Jeffrey A. Barnes, et ux., to Austin H. Bergman, Tract, $118,000
Rolling Meadows Real Estate Development LLC to Scott Stewart, Lot 7, Carpenter Plan, $250,000
Andrew S. Behm, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $300,000
Molly D. Aston, et ux., to EQM Gathering OPCO LLC, R/W, $146,530.40
Sally J. Watson to Betty J. Hull, Lot, Huntington Woods Development, Unit No 504, Site 5, Phase 3, $167,900
Freeport Township
Ralph O. Conklin to Zachary Debolt, 52.81 Acres, $325,000
Freeport and Springhill townships
Theresa Elizabeth Cooper to Foss Minerals LLC, Tracts, O&G, $1,125
Greene Township
Christopher Caldwell, et ux., to Christopher A. Roupe, et ux., 21.763 Acres, $225,000
Jackson Township
Brenda Elaine Sellers, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $31,074.44
John Edward Gray to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $52,793.96
Jackson, Perry and Wayne townships
CNX Gas Company LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, et al., Tracts, O&G, $4,639,879.80
Jefferson Township
George Smoggie, III, et ux., to Kali Adams, et ux., Lot 27, Braden Farm Plan, 1/3 Interest, $122,500
Emeric R. Kalsey by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 9, Blk5, Delancy Heights, $500
Emeric R. Kalsey by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 8, De Lancy Heights Plan, $500
Monongahela Township
George W. Peters by TCB, et ux., to Thomas Skidmore, II, Tax Claim, Lot 34 Warwick Group, $500
Morgan Township
Kevin R. Gibbs, et ux., to KRD Irrevocable Trust SNT w/MSA Provisions, et al., Lot 24, Mather, $146,000
Morris Township
John R. Lightner to Lightner LLC, 2 Tracts, $8,334.77
Perry Township
Catherine E. Cain to Bryan K. Snyder, et ux., 92 Acres, $100,000
Richhill Township
CNX Land LLC to Levi T. Weight, 2.093 Acres, $50,000
Springhill Township
Melissa A. Walker to EQT Production Company, 3825 Acres, O&G, $2,216.81
Linda R. Gates to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $8,538.20
Wayne and Gilmore townships
Constance Johnson Pearson, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres O&G, $ 4,125
Vicki Lynn Hensley, et ux., to Foss Minerals LLC, 90 Acres, O&G, $4,125
Waynesburg
First Federal Savings & Loan to Donald D. Klaus, 2 Lots, $80,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.