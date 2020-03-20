Fayette County
The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds for the week of March 11-17:
Clinton Correal and others to Richard Schimansky and others, property in South Union Township for $147,000.
Matthew Brownfield and others to Joshua Friend and others, property in Georges Township for $6,000.
Judith Grimm and Harry Grimm Jr. to Russell Costello, property in Uniontown for $4,700.
Mary Resko to Joshua Lovis, property in Georges Township for $134,900.
Andrea Ansell to Nicholas Wells, property in Upper Tyrone Township for $87,500.
Donald Bowers Sr. and Florence Bowers to Kristie Smith, property in Washington Township for $51,600.
Bradley W. Leech and others to Erik Leech and others, property in Smithfield Borough for $74,500.
Burnett Oil Co. to Industrial Recovery Services LLC, property in Georges Township for $294,000.
Deborah Riba and Phillip Myers to Corie Sechrist, property in North Union Township for $35,000.
Ruth Winder to Jason Beck and others, property in Franklin Township for $160,000.
Melissa Sagosky to Wayne McCormick, property in Nicholson Township for $167,300.
Estate of Doris M Anderson to Marijean E. Wilson, property in Washington Township for $56,000.
The Security of Housing & Urban Dev. to HappyHomeRentals, LLC, property in Luzerne Township for $21,200.
Robert T. McCahill and others to Cindy L. Wiles and Matthew C. Brady, property in German Township for $30,000.
Nicholas W. White and others to Katherine R. Massey, property in Luzerne Township for $20,000.
Bridgeway Capital Inc. to Joseph P. Roy and others, property in South Connellsville for $30,500.
Charles Hobi to Clyde King, property in South Union Township for $153,500.
Richard Pulig to Jennifer Calloway, property in German Township for $10,000.
Nancy Kidd to LaVarr McBride and others, property in South Union Township for $72,066.
Jodee Proud to Craig Yauch and others, property in Georges Township for $37,500.
Carole Ostrosky to Michael Ostrosky and others, property in North Union Township for $159,000.
Judith Brumbach and James Furman to Thomas Murray II, property in Wharton Township for $5,000.
Hubert Coleman and Robert Renze to David Herrholtz, property in Connellsville for $25,000.
Katrina A. Sturge and others to James L. Williams Jr., property in Uniontown for $59,000.
Charlene M. Wilson to Eric T. Santello, property in Redstone Township for $7,500.
Steven Bizik Jr. to Robert Carpeal, property in Menallen Township for $155,000.
Estate of James E Sumey to Garret G. Breakiron and others, property in South Union Township for $155,000.
Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of March 11-17:
Maris Worthing Trust to Old Route 119, LLC, property in East Huntingdon Township for $1,500,000.
Anthony Edward and Tonie Nichole Bando to Eric Wiedeburg Jr. and Alexis Gustafson, property in East Huntingdon Township for $235,000.
Fannie Mae to Robert Casale, property in East Huntingdon Township for $55,000.
William E. and Beverly L. Sterrett to Roy D. DeWitt III, property in East Huntingdon Township for $72,000.
Anna Mae Hixson to Francis P. Fratto and Jordan M. Davis, property in East Huntingdon Township for $216,000.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Sharon Mutual LLC, property in East Huntingdon Township for $7,563.
Barry G. House to Depta Enterprises LLC, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $58,000.
Scott Leighliter to Bruce and Heather Craft, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $25,000.
Joyce Ann Ludvik, by sheriff, to Wells Fargo Bank, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $5,669.
James W. Shafer Sr. to Thomas S. and Vera E. Brown, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $40,000.
Ruth Struble to Nathaniel C. Muellerleile and Brandi M. Warburton, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $115,000.
Sam J. Conyette to Ian Shane Robertson, property in Mount Pleasant for $55,000.
Acme DPP, LLC to GCI Lakeside LLC, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $1,324,469.
Dennis L. and Carolyn L. Yoder to Bradley C. and Deanna M. Egyed, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $167,000.
Theodore R. Hout and others to Shayne H. Naugle and Linda E. Frey, property in Mount Pleasant for $168,900.
Robert B. Skoloda, by guardian, to Brandon E. Thomas and Megan M. Mills, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $135,000.
Douglas A. Jr. and Ashleigh L. Daniels to Christopher M. Kropp, property in Mount Pleasant for $92,000.
Howard E. Vandyke, by sheriff, to Michael Roy Sterrett, property in Scottdale for $47,400.20.
Catherine L. Helterbran and Jerry G. Overly to Carissa R. Adey and Drake H. Coppetti, property in Scottdale for $143,000.
Fannie Mae to Simily Damiana Hill, property in Monessen for $4,958.10.
William H. II and Lori E. Masters to Damon Ross, property in Monessen for $89,900.
Barbara Luketich to Angela Kelly, property in Monessen for $32,000.
Fannie Mae to Thomas G. and Alyssa M. Wickerham, property in Monessen for $22,500.
Walter Cieply to Andrew F. Jr. and Maurine L. Janos, property in Monessen for $89,900.
Lillian R. Taylor to Melissa H. Bonelli, property in Monessen for $49,900.
Marc C. and Alicia Jeanne Dugan to Samantha Cicci, property in North Belle Vernon for $134,900.
Vision Real Estate Holdings LLC to Joseph W. Morrison, property in North Belle Vernon for $120,000.
Sue Ellen Morris and Lori Ann McClain, by sheriff, to PNC Bank, property in Rostraver Township for $2,626.78.
Janet M. Rozik to Tracy A. Jeffreys, property in Rostraver Township for $64,000.
Olivia M. Landis and Aaron Soncini to Mindy and Travis Turner, property in Rostraver Township for $79,000.
Sarah E. Huffman to Gregory R. and Rhonda M. Stocksdale, property in Rostraver Township for $15,000.
George J. Jr. and Catherine L. Karabin to Ronald J. and Janice Garnet Quinto, property in Rostraver Township for $234,900.
Dennis R. and Sara M. Lender to Christopher E. and Pamela M. Morse, property in West Newton for $25,000.
Ronald and Marci Elsbury to Justin Jurcevich and Emily Sever, property in West Newton for $93,550.
Janet Bobnar/Janet M. Sirofchuck to Janet M. Sirofchuck and Gary W. Wilds, property in West Newton for $73,355.80.
Washington County
The following property transfers were filed with the Washington County Recorder of Deeds for the week of March 11-17:
Jennifer L. Wardle to Bradley Lee, property in Charleroi for $27,000.
Elias Tellez to Teasa Klingzing, property in Donora for $12,000.
Douglas Clayton to Lance R. Lawrence, property in Union Township for $75,000.
Kenneth M. and Leisa Anne Conklin to Lisa King Rutan and Lisa King, property in East Bethlehem Township for $47,200.
US Bank to Curt N. and Carlotta S. Caal, property in Charleroi for $8,000.
Jodi A. Murphy to Carrie B. Graham, property in Charleroi for $77,700.
Wealth Capital Group LLC to Semaj Lowe, property in Donora for $9,000.
Bonnie L. Valentine to Hugh D. Jr. and Dannielle L. Bennett, property in North Bethlehem Township for $86,500.
United State Amer HUD to Brandon M. Wright, property in Roscoe for $62,858.
Debra L. Kendra and others to Richard J. and Pamela A. Martini, property in Carroll Township for $227,500.
