The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between May 20 and 26.

Belle Vernon

Johnathon Spurlock and McKayla Spurlock to Miles Goodwin and Heather Goodwin, for $75,500

Brownsville

Tammy Hajduk to Ashley Yocabet, for $84,000

Bullskin Township

Cheryl Halfhill to Heath Halfhill, for $88,000

Connellsville

Alliance Properties Group LLC to Patrick Ansell, for $150,000

Kimberly Blackstone to Michael Sherwood, for $160,000

Connellsville Township

Joshua Roe to Kevin Fulton, for $196,000

Dunbar Township

Robert Fields to Amber Newhouse, for $95,000

Everson

Edna Cox and Estate of Linda A. Dziurzynski to Donald Davies, for $27,500

Fayette City

Roberta Brown, Steven Recht, Jodi Krasniack, Elisa Marlin, Scott Recht and Phillip P. Brown Revocable Trust to Harry Elder and Roberta Elder, for $225,000

Franklin Township

Elizabeth Misch and Samuel Murphy to Ronald Hardy, for $19,500

Georges Township

Ian Harned to Ralph Kelley, for $50,000

Deborah Nicklow and Estate of Osman E. Sutton to Rebekah Krueger, for $175,000

German Township

Michael Rosiek to Barbara Kett, for $142,000

Michael Rosiek Jr. to Barbara Kett, for $142,000

Jefferson Township

Shirley Ross to Gary Dunmeyer, for $285,000

Masontown

Edward Shine to William Kelly II, for $107,000

Menallen Township

Linda Alexander to Deborah Nicklow, for $68,000

Donald Gallagher to Mason Golden, for $82,000

Clifford Learnard to Richard Coffman II, for $299,000

Nicholson Township

Albert Merti to John Barnes, for $30,000

Springhill Investments LLC to Richard Zembar, for $2,000

North Union Township

Judi Easter, Amy Richter and Estate of David W. Easter to Gregory May, for $50,000

Catherine Marra to Roar Investments LLC, for $59,000

Christopher Piwowar Jr. to William Miller, for $35,000

Sandy Hixon to Michael Lutz, for $24,000

Mason Zeigler to Maartin Nichy, for $61,600

Shauna Smith and Estate of Samuel D. Snyder to Daniel Ruth and Benjamin Smith, for $32,000

Keith Bolish II to Tony Harmon, for $138,000

Christopher Vensko to David Baird, for $7,500

Perryopolis

Robert Novak to John Columbus Jr., for $65,000

Jan Smith to Eddie Luther, for $43,500

Redstone Township

Karly Isiminger to Threshold Housing Dev. Inc., for $193,000

Richard Logorda to Matthew Kiscaden, for $2,000

Smithfield

W. Bradley Leech, Marjorie Hartman, Belinda Leech and Beth Dennis to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, for $60,000

South Connellsville

Bernard Malango and Janet Malango to Jason Fazenbaker, for $154,900

South Union Township

Shirley Sickles and Babbetta Kelley to Gerald Nation, for $15,000

Shirley Sickles and Babbetta Kelley to Gerald Nation, for $2,500

Shirley Sickles and Babbetta Kelley to Gerald Nation, for $1,500

Shirley Sickles and Babbetta Kelley to Gerald Nation, for $1,500

Realty Star Land Trust to Barnyard Investment Group LLC, for $155,000

Claire Ulmer to Sidney Steeber, for $140,000

Jason Edenfield and Estate of Diana Edenfield to Trevlin Delbrook, for $132,000

Kelsey Sparks, Amy Sparks and Michael Licciardi to Sequya Vassar, for $330,000

George Family Limited Partnership to EBMG Holdings LLC, for $40,000

Terry Murray to TJ Contracting & Custom Homes LLC, for $87,000

Oak Hollow LLC to Dale Rosinski and Gina Dragone, for $35,000

Stewart Township

Dolores Love to David Crosby, for $163,000

Uniontown

William Graham to Michael Balch, for $80,000

HLSG Holdings LLC to FAYCOHOME 1 LLC, for $16,000

Shirley Pishko to Patricia Fees, for $20,000

Rosalind Andrews to Donta Floyd, for $155,000

Janet Lomax and Michael Kavan to DC One Properties, for $29,000

Daniel Matthews and Timothy Matthew to Ann Arnold, for $37,500

Greene County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between May 12 and 18.

Center Township

Rose Z. Eshelman Trust a.k.a. Rose Z. Eshelman Living Trust to Michael L. Zeglen, for $73,630.50

Cumberland Township

Constance L. Lawrence Estate to Robert J. Virgili Jr., for $180,000

Charles A. Ring a.k.a. Aston Ring to Jerryme C. Chope, for $215,000

Robin A. Samek to Jennifer Wachinski, for $17,740

Brodey A. Milliken to Benny Jack Aultz, for $263,500

Franklin Township

Greene County Farm Trust to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, for $553,301.25

Freeport Township

Tamara K. Coss to DMQ LLC, for $35,106.68

Gilmore Township

Thomas R. Coss Jr. to DMQ LLC, for $22,500

Debora Legault a.k.a. Debora Murphy to The Mineral Company, for $6,760

Jefferson Township

CNX Land LLC to Gary Gatts, for $265,000

Richhill Township

Garry W. Armstrong to William N. White, for $250,000

Springhill Township

Michelle E. Kerr to Merrion Oil & Gas Corporation, for $28,275

David D. Kerr to Merrion Oil & Gas Corporation, for $28,275

Pamela J. Kerr to Merrion Oil & Gas Corporation, for $28,275

Mary Herdman to Merrion Oil & Gas Corporation, for $57,957.25

Wayne Township

Jane Hannan to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $6,140.72

Betty C. Canan to The Mineral Company, for $59,831.70

Waynesburg

Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Christopher Michael Fawley, for $85,000

George R. Carter Jr. to James E. Hughes Sr., for $79,900

Whiteley Township

Justin Wilson to RAS Investments LLC, for $1,347.50

