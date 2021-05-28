The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between May 20 and 26.
Belle Vernon
Johnathon Spurlock and McKayla Spurlock to Miles Goodwin and Heather Goodwin, for $75,500
Brownsville
Tammy Hajduk to Ashley Yocabet, for $84,000
Bullskin Township
Cheryl Halfhill to Heath Halfhill, for $88,000
Connellsville
Alliance Properties Group LLC to Patrick Ansell, for $150,000
Kimberly Blackstone to Michael Sherwood, for $160,000
Connellsville Township
Joshua Roe to Kevin Fulton, for $196,000
Dunbar Township
Robert Fields to Amber Newhouse, for $95,000
Everson
Edna Cox and Estate of Linda A. Dziurzynski to Donald Davies, for $27,500
Fayette City
Roberta Brown, Steven Recht, Jodi Krasniack, Elisa Marlin, Scott Recht and Phillip P. Brown Revocable Trust to Harry Elder and Roberta Elder, for $225,000
Franklin Township
Elizabeth Misch and Samuel Murphy to Ronald Hardy, for $19,500
Georges Township
Ian Harned to Ralph Kelley, for $50,000
Deborah Nicklow and Estate of Osman E. Sutton to Rebekah Krueger, for $175,000
German Township
Michael Rosiek to Barbara Kett, for $142,000
Michael Rosiek Jr. to Barbara Kett, for $142,000
Jefferson Township
Shirley Ross to Gary Dunmeyer, for $285,000
Masontown
Edward Shine to William Kelly II, for $107,000
Menallen Township
Linda Alexander to Deborah Nicklow, for $68,000
Donald Gallagher to Mason Golden, for $82,000
Clifford Learnard to Richard Coffman II, for $299,000
Nicholson Township
Albert Merti to John Barnes, for $30,000
Springhill Investments LLC to Richard Zembar, for $2,000
North Union Township
Judi Easter, Amy Richter and Estate of David W. Easter to Gregory May, for $50,000
Catherine Marra to Roar Investments LLC, for $59,000
Christopher Piwowar Jr. to William Miller, for $35,000
Sandy Hixon to Michael Lutz, for $24,000
Mason Zeigler to Maartin Nichy, for $61,600
Shauna Smith and Estate of Samuel D. Snyder to Daniel Ruth and Benjamin Smith, for $32,000
Keith Bolish II to Tony Harmon, for $138,000
Christopher Vensko to David Baird, for $7,500
Perryopolis
Robert Novak to John Columbus Jr., for $65,000
Jan Smith to Eddie Luther, for $43,500
Redstone Township
Karly Isiminger to Threshold Housing Dev. Inc., for $193,000
Richard Logorda to Matthew Kiscaden, for $2,000
Smithfield
W. Bradley Leech, Marjorie Hartman, Belinda Leech and Beth Dennis to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, for $60,000
South Connellsville
Bernard Malango and Janet Malango to Jason Fazenbaker, for $154,900
South Union Township
Shirley Sickles and Babbetta Kelley to Gerald Nation, for $15,000
Shirley Sickles and Babbetta Kelley to Gerald Nation, for $2,500
Shirley Sickles and Babbetta Kelley to Gerald Nation, for $1,500
Shirley Sickles and Babbetta Kelley to Gerald Nation, for $1,500
Realty Star Land Trust to Barnyard Investment Group LLC, for $155,000
Claire Ulmer to Sidney Steeber, for $140,000
Jason Edenfield and Estate of Diana Edenfield to Trevlin Delbrook, for $132,000
Kelsey Sparks, Amy Sparks and Michael Licciardi to Sequya Vassar, for $330,000
George Family Limited Partnership to EBMG Holdings LLC, for $40,000
Terry Murray to TJ Contracting & Custom Homes LLC, for $87,000
Oak Hollow LLC to Dale Rosinski and Gina Dragone, for $35,000
Stewart Township
Dolores Love to David Crosby, for $163,000
Uniontown
William Graham to Michael Balch, for $80,000
HLSG Holdings LLC to FAYCOHOME 1 LLC, for $16,000
Shirley Pishko to Patricia Fees, for $20,000
Rosalind Andrews to Donta Floyd, for $155,000
Janet Lomax and Michael Kavan to DC One Properties, for $29,000
Daniel Matthews and Timothy Matthew to Ann Arnold, for $37,500
Greene County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between May 12 and 18.
Center Township
Rose Z. Eshelman Trust a.k.a. Rose Z. Eshelman Living Trust to Michael L. Zeglen, for $73,630.50
Cumberland Township
Constance L. Lawrence Estate to Robert J. Virgili Jr., for $180,000
Charles A. Ring a.k.a. Aston Ring to Jerryme C. Chope, for $215,000
Robin A. Samek to Jennifer Wachinski, for $17,740
Brodey A. Milliken to Benny Jack Aultz, for $263,500
Franklin Township
Greene County Farm Trust to Ridgetop Appalachia LLC, for $553,301.25
Freeport Township
Tamara K. Coss to DMQ LLC, for $35,106.68
Gilmore Township
Thomas R. Coss Jr. to DMQ LLC, for $22,500
Debora Legault a.k.a. Debora Murphy to The Mineral Company, for $6,760
Jefferson Township
CNX Land LLC to Gary Gatts, for $265,000
Richhill Township
Garry W. Armstrong to William N. White, for $250,000
Springhill Township
Michelle E. Kerr to Merrion Oil & Gas Corporation, for $28,275
David D. Kerr to Merrion Oil & Gas Corporation, for $28,275
Pamela J. Kerr to Merrion Oil & Gas Corporation, for $28,275
Mary Herdman to Merrion Oil & Gas Corporation, for $57,957.25
Wayne Township
Jane Hannan to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $6,140.72
Betty C. Canan to The Mineral Company, for $59,831.70
Waynesburg
Redevelopment Authority of Greene County to Christopher Michael Fawley, for $85,000
George R. Carter Jr. to James E. Hughes Sr., for $79,900
Whiteley Township
Justin Wilson to RAS Investments LLC, for $1,347.50
