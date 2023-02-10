Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Belle Vernon
Paul S. Sirilla to Jennifer L. Gilchrist for $119,000
US Bank Trust NA Trustee and LSF9 Master Participation Trust to Elite Capital Corp. for $48,500
Brownsville
Frederick George Crack to Land Resources Co. Inc for $80,770
Brownsville Township
George G. Orris and George Meese III for $9,000
Bullskin Township
Joshua D. Brewer to Howard W. Langer and Melissa A. Langer for $115,000
Thomas C. Savell Est, Thomas Charles Savell Est and Thomas C Savel Est to Richard S. Oddo for $116,000
Connellsville
Redevelopment Authority of City of Connellsville to CAK Properties LLC for $120,000
Robert Rulli and Cathy Mae Rulli to Arirory Enterprises LTD for $80,000
Matthew W. Humes to M & J Rentals LLC for $3,000
Connellsville Township
Jason Dean to Damion Richter for $1,000
Everson
Evergreen Real Estate Fund IV LLC to Evergreen Real Estate Fund IV LLC for $73,380
Georges Township
Norman A. Walk and Teresa F. Walk to Tracy A. Ritz and Virginia D. Glisan for $8,000
Jennifer Davis to Noah James Karas for $13,000
German Township
Jimmie R. McGinnis Est to Ginne M. McGinnis, Nancy J. Priselac and William Evan Chrystian Conley for $37,969
Mark A. Hlatky Jr., Cody John Peebles and Melody Cox Peebles to Casey D. Peebles for $74,950
Donna M. Palermo to Casey Marie Trevino and Carlos Santino Trevino for $192,000
Henry Clay Township
Arnold Wilson Est and Arnold G. Wilson Est to Matthew Schell and Melissa Schell for $350,000
Jefferson Township
Joseph John Kokoszka and Mary Lee Kokoszka to Richard J. Travalena for $10,000
Jacob J. Tkach to Martin W. Zueger and Melissa J. Shipley for $155,000
Luzerne Township
James A. Lent Est and James A. Lent Jr. to William Allen Lynch for $45,000
BL Investments Real Estate LLC to Ondra Marcus for $500
Sean Gillis and Holly Gillis to Kourtney P. Polvinale and Thomas J. Kernick for $145,000
Menallen Township
Marvin L. Whitaker Est and Marvin Whitaker Est to John W. Vance for $40,000
Joseph F. John to Anthony Ellis Stewart Sr. for $29,336
Newell
Scott L. McAfee and Carrie L. McAfee to Jenifer Gallo for $11,000
Rondell L. Curcio to Nikki Burkley for $70,000
Nicholson Township
Tyler W. Watson and Heather L. Rattay to Heather L. Rattay for $89,301
North Union Township
Mary Ann Smith Est to Natasha Baran Hall and Kerry Smith for $93,000
Garry E. Sisson and Barbara A. Sisson to Jarrod M. Sutton and Maria Sutton for $10,000
John Paul Bremenour to Michael G. Bosnic Sr. and Linda Bosnic for $62,500
Lucinda L. Ridley to James M. Horwatch for $168,500
Perry Township
Michael T. Matras and Maureen E. Matras to Michael V. Sandzmier and Colette R. Sanzmier for $155,000
Joyce E. Lynch Est to Eric Myers and Keana B. Myers for $270,000
Redstone Township
Melissa King to Samantha Lynne Cosme for $92,500
Fannie Mae and Federal National MTGE Assoc to Joseph Raymond for $212,555
Saltlick Township
Elyse Wiegman and Michael Wiegman to Travis McKinley and Stephanie Mostoller for $238,500
South Union Township
Gregg Maruca and Donna Maruca to Reese M. Issac and Lori Isaac for $260,000
Ruth E. Baughman to Keypoint Properties LLC for $90,000
Ashley Coffin to Molly Guthrie for $170,000
Uniontown
Edward S. Wilcox Est to Sarah Morgan Spear and Robert Taylor Parks IV for $180,000
Fred Huston to Exit Here LLC for $45,458
Douglas Smiley and Susie Smiley to Charmaine Lois Beadle for $234,900
Kevin L. Sweeney to Zachary S. Lindsay for $30,000
Robert Ray Harper Sr. to Harper Enterprises LLC for $330,000
Washington Township
Frank Cope to Christopher Michael Foor and Staci Irene Foor for $70,000
