Fayette County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Oct. 29-Nov. 4:
Connellsville
Wendell H. Stone Co. Inc. to Kelsey Shirer, for $125,000
Loretta Tannehill, Estate of Norma Craft Hogan to Robert Prenze, for $17,000
Dunbar Township
Patrick Bradley Jr. to Chelsea Ritenour, for $30,000
John A. Molinaro to Autumn L. Tedrow, Alexander Stamates, for $118,500
Franklin Township
David Workman to John Mongell, for $9,000
Georges Township
Kelly Piatti to Justin Weaver and Tammy Wilkinson, for $159,900
German Township
James Grassi Jr. to Zachary Zeigler, for $62,000
Sharon Leech, Janet Oberlechner, Steve Oberlechner and Macie Miller to Michael Gibbs, for $158,000
North Union Township
Herbert Mitchell Jr., Estate of William F. Shillings to Ralph Warman, for $165,000
Joshua Lewis to Jeffrey Burwell, for $122,000
Perry Township
Seven Point Five LLC to Adam Mattay, for $76,000
Redstone Township
Paul W. Thomas to Linda S. Giannopoulos, for $47,500
Hedwig F. Horvath, Rudolph G. Stanec to Kim Kulha, for $81,500
Saltlick Township
Elizabeth Schmieler to Kristina Rafter, for $85,000
Jeanne K. Miller to Nicholas H. Sipe, for $128,000
South Connellsville
Judith Sherwood to Brandon Henry, for $61,000
South Union Township
Cody Crayton to Timothy Ritz, for $127,000
Melvin Metts to Vincent Sickles, for $30,000
Corinne A. Kolencik to Joshua E. Lewis, for $357,000
Robert Prigg, Erin P. Prigg to Breanna C. Mehall, for $136,500
Stewart Township
Dwight Sproul and Deborah Sproul to William Sitko and Sandra Sitko, for $115,000
Uniontown
Timothy Mahoney to Kathleen A. Furnier, for $19,000
Wharton Township
Sharen Clarke to Dylan Groh, for $169,900
Mark Melchek to Nemacolin West Virginia Properties, for $100,000
Christopher C. Johnson to David Gregor, for $130,300
Brian Coleman to Amy S. Dibartola, for $295,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 18:
Aleppo Township
Jeanette Steel Robey Estate to Fieldstone Ventures LLC, for $3,000
Clair A. Opic to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $1,500
William F. Sacco Jr., to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $1,500
Sheryl Sacco a/k/a Sheryl L. Wensyel to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $1,500
James P. Sacco to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $1,500
Center Township
Noah W. Beazell to Wade S. Durbin, for $220,000
James S. Montgomery Revocable Trust, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $425,000
Cumberland Township
Timothy Paul Sharpnack to Dustin A. Teegarden, for $100,000
Dominick Christy Jr., Estate to Compliance Services Trucking LLC, for $83,000
Duane Spangler to Herman J. Ross, Jr., for $230,000
Tonia M. Fox to Taylor Kennison, for $22,000
Dunkard Township
Dorothy J. Salosky Estate to DAC Construction LLC, for $25,000
Richard M. Radicic, to Cory E. Whyel, for $15,000
Frederick Shuppe to Dilliner DPP LLC, for $40,000
Franklin Township
Rolling Meadows Real Estate Development LLC to Denell Katchmark, for $83,500
Freeport Township
Rickie L. Barnhart to GEM Holdings LLC, for $120,078
Gilmore Township
John Kraeer to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $522
Jefferson
Matthew D. Pratt to Elizabeth R. Barclay, for $110,000
Jefferson Township
Richard A. Bartoletti to Joe E. Kovalcheck, for $300
Monongahela Township
Charlotte V. Hager Estate to Vien K. Humbert, for $14,000
Morris and Washington Townships
Phyllis A. Daniels to Cosnol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $410,000
Perry Township
Richard A. Smith to The Old Palace LTD, for $13,962
Rices Landing
Ryan A. Edwards to Brandi Nicole Imrich, for $172,000
Richhill Township
Chesapeake Appalachia LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $511,515
Carl R. Burns to Jamie Litten, for $49,000
Springhill Township
MCS Bank to Jeremy R. Alger, for $8,500
Waynesburg
Casie M. Bledsoe Irrevocable Trust to Natalie N. Reed, for $152,000
