Fayette County

The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Oct. 29-Nov. 4:

Connellsville

Wendell H. Stone Co. Inc. to Kelsey Shirer, for $125,000

Loretta Tannehill, Estate of Norma Craft Hogan to Robert Prenze, for $17,000

Dunbar Township

Patrick Bradley Jr. to Chelsea Ritenour, for $30,000

John A. Molinaro to Autumn L. Tedrow, Alexander Stamates, for $118,500

Franklin Township

David Workman to John Mongell, for $9,000

Georges Township

Kelly Piatti to Justin Weaver and Tammy Wilkinson, for $159,900

German Township

James Grassi Jr. to Zachary Zeigler, for $62,000

Sharon Leech, Janet Oberlechner, Steve Oberlechner and Macie Miller to Michael Gibbs, for $158,000

North Union Township

Herbert Mitchell Jr., Estate of William F. Shillings to Ralph Warman, for $165,000

Joshua Lewis to Jeffrey Burwell, for $122,000

Perry Township

Seven Point Five LLC to Adam Mattay, for $76,000

Redstone Township

Paul W. Thomas to Linda S. Giannopoulos, for $47,500

Hedwig F. Horvath, Rudolph G. Stanec to Kim Kulha, for $81,500

Saltlick Township

Elizabeth Schmieler to Kristina Rafter, for $85,000

Jeanne K. Miller to Nicholas H. Sipe, for $128,000

South Connellsville

Judith Sherwood to Brandon Henry, for $61,000

South Union Township

Cody Crayton to Timothy Ritz, for $127,000

Melvin Metts to Vincent Sickles, for $30,000

Corinne A. Kolencik to Joshua E. Lewis, for $357,000

Robert Prigg, Erin P. Prigg to Breanna C. Mehall, for $136,500

Stewart Township

Dwight Sproul and Deborah Sproul to William Sitko and Sandra Sitko, for $115,000

Uniontown

Timothy Mahoney to Kathleen A. Furnier, for $19,000

Wharton Township

Sharen Clarke to Dylan Groh, for $169,900

Mark Melchek to Nemacolin West Virginia Properties, for $100,000

Christopher C. Johnson to David Gregor, for $130,300

Brian Coleman to Amy S. Dibartola, for $295,000

Greene County

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Oct. 18:

Aleppo Township

Jeanette Steel Robey Estate to Fieldstone Ventures LLC, for $3,000

Clair A. Opic to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $1,500

William F. Sacco Jr., to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $1,500

Sheryl Sacco a/k/a Sheryl L. Wensyel to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $1,500

James P. Sacco to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $1,500

Center Township

Noah W. Beazell to Wade S. Durbin, for $220,000

James S. Montgomery Revocable Trust, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $425,000

Cumberland Township

Timothy Paul Sharpnack to Dustin A. Teegarden, for $100,000

Dominick Christy Jr., Estate to Compliance Services Trucking LLC, for $83,000

Duane Spangler to Herman J. Ross, Jr., for $230,000

Tonia M. Fox to Taylor Kennison, for $22,000

Dunkard Township

Dorothy J. Salosky Estate to DAC Construction LLC, for $25,000

Richard M. Radicic, to Cory E. Whyel, for $15,000

Frederick Shuppe to Dilliner DPP LLC, for $40,000

Franklin Township

Rolling Meadows Real Estate Development LLC to Denell Katchmark, for $83,500

Freeport Township

Rickie L. Barnhart to GEM Holdings LLC, for $120,078

Gilmore Township

John Kraeer to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $522

Jefferson

Matthew D. Pratt to Elizabeth R. Barclay, for $110,000

Jefferson Township

Richard A. Bartoletti to Joe E. Kovalcheck, for $300

Monongahela Township

Charlotte V. Hager Estate to Vien K. Humbert, for $14,000

Morris and Washington Townships

Phyllis A. Daniels to Cosnol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $410,000

Perry Township

Richard A. Smith to The Old Palace LTD, for $13,962

Rices Landing

Ryan A. Edwards to Brandi Nicole Imrich, for $172,000

Richhill Township

Chesapeake Appalachia LLC to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $511,515

Carl R. Burns to Jamie Litten, for $49,000

Springhill Township

MCS Bank to Jeremy R. Alger, for $8,500

Waynesburg

Casie M. Bledsoe Irrevocable Trust to Natalie N. Reed, for $152,000

