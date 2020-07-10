The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from July 2-July 8:

James Ricci to Emosi Sobulivanus Auna, property in North Union Township for $190,000

Black Diamond II LLC to Mirhi Nicholson, property in North Union Township for $120,000

Lois Ziga to Mark Ziga,property in Bullskin Township for $150,000

Zachary Clabaugh to Emily Peskie, property in North Union Township for $112,000

Christine Bedner to George Tittnich, property in Menallen Township for $18,000

Jerry Myers to Kevin Boyoung Cho, property in Redstone Township for $60,000

Estate of William H Loring Jr. to Susan Reszler, property in Uniontown for $48,500

Society of St. Vincent de Paul to Shane Ronzio, property in Uniontown for $89,000

Firmen Hayden to Roy Durst, property in South Union Towsnship for $100,550

Bertha Durst to Randy Sloboda, property in South Union Township for $30,000

Richard Trainor to Grace Gardner, property in North Union Towsnhip for $109,000

Carl Wilson to Zoco Holdings LLC, property in North Union Township for $30,000

Frey Group LLC to Jayme Frey, property in Smithfield for $15,000

Ruth Ann Sargent to Brenda Cole, property in Brownsville for $25,000

Threshold Housing Development to Timothy Black, property in German Township for.$285,000

Nathan Smith to Joshua Darnell, property in Point Marion for. $6,000

