The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from July 2-July 8:
James Ricci to Emosi Sobulivanus Auna, property in North Union Township for $190,000
Black Diamond II LLC to Mirhi Nicholson, property in North Union Township for $120,000
Lois Ziga to Mark Ziga,property in Bullskin Township for $150,000
Zachary Clabaugh to Emily Peskie, property in North Union Township for $112,000
Christine Bedner to George Tittnich, property in Menallen Township for $18,000
Jerry Myers to Kevin Boyoung Cho, property in Redstone Township for $60,000
Estate of William H Loring Jr. to Susan Reszler, property in Uniontown for $48,500
Society of St. Vincent de Paul to Shane Ronzio, property in Uniontown for $89,000
Firmen Hayden to Roy Durst, property in South Union Towsnship for $100,550
Bertha Durst to Randy Sloboda, property in South Union Township for $30,000
Richard Trainor to Grace Gardner, property in North Union Towsnhip for $109,000
Carl Wilson to Zoco Holdings LLC, property in North Union Township for $30,000
Frey Group LLC to Jayme Frey, property in Smithfield for $15,000
Ruth Ann Sargent to Brenda Cole, property in Brownsville for $25,000
Threshold Housing Development to Timothy Black, property in German Township for.$285,000
Nathan Smith to Joshua Darnell, property in Point Marion for. $6,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.