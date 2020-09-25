The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23:
Sheryl Rossetti and Donald Rssetti to Robert Pritts, property in Saltlick Township for $55,000
Leo Groppi, Sr. to Thomas Wingard, Jr., property in North Union Township for $143,475
Mark Palya to Ashley Burda, property in South Union Township for $13,500
James Swink to Ryan Richter, property in Bullskin Township for $130,000
Amy Porter to Donald Black, property in Bullskin Township for $225,000
Elizabeth Style and Catherine Bishop to Jeremy Faris, property in Menallen Township for $23,000
Tabitha Corradi and Chrystal Honsaker to Kimberly Swaney, and Kerry Martin, property in Masontown for $94,000
Marsha Rohozen to Daniel Scott, property in South Union Township for $250,000
Robert Murphy, Jr. to SNPR Enquities Corp., property in Saltlick Township for $120,000
Chad Stanton to Justin Smith, property in Fayette City for $1,000
MSM Farm LLC to Robert Jurosco, Jr., property in Wharton Township for $400,000
Denise Michaux and Blakey to Sean Middleton, property in Brownsville for $27,600
Cherie Clifford to Richard Fike, Jr., property in Menallen Township for $7,500
Cherie Clifford, Irene Fike and Richard Fike, Jr. to Cherie Clifford, property in Georges Township for $73,000
Richard Fike, Jr. and Mark Fike to Cherie Clifford, property in Georges Township for $12,000
Ron Delbarre to John Elash, property in Wharton Township for $260,000
Michael Bryan to Brenda Keeer, property in South Union Township for $320,000
James Haugh to Daonald Robosky, III, property in North Union Township for $164,900
