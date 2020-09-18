The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16:

Mark Johnson to Alice Staley, property in Redstone Township for $8,200

Lemon Enterprises LLC to Segavepo LLC, property in Washington Township for $137,000

Jo Sepsi to James Duvall III, property in Luzerne Township for $50,000

Rhonda Galasso to Matthew Greenawalt, property in Connellsville for $128,000

Richard Howell and Sandra Wolinski to Jim-Bob Holdings LLC, property in Uniontown for $48,000

Pamela Darnell to Rex Murphy, property in Dunbar Township for $50,000

William Miller to LBS Contracting LLC, property in North Union Township for $11,000

Robert Ridley to Taylor Ridley, property in Dunbar for $78,000

James Hanan to Charles Grindle III, property in Dunbar for $21,500

Tent Presbyterian Church to Dyllan Hawley, property in Georges Township for $100,000

Stewart Home and Jeanna Leichliter to Jonathan Miller and William Baughman, property in Connellsville for $95,650

Leann Egan to Naithen McElroy, property in Connellsville for $134,900

Dennis Sykes and Victor Sykes to Early Leichliter Jr., property in Dunbar Township for $139,000

Joseph Oziemblowsky Jr. to Christopher Diamond, property in Nicholson Township for $100,000

James Tush and John Tabaj Jr. to John Tabaj Jr., property in Redstone Township for $45,000

Charles Hixon to Michael Jeffries and Tabitha Maust, property in Uniontown for $20,000

TJ Contracting and Custom Homes to Carl DeLuca and Bonnie Fazenbaker, property in Menallen Township for $279,900

Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Kevin Gmiter, property in Menallen Township for $263,665

Kevin Hansen to Patrick Santello, property in Masontown for $89,900

Regis Snyder to Jeanne Close, property in Brownsville for $15,000

Estate of Ann Palya to Eric Workman, property in North Union Township for $69,000

William Bowser to Mylan Harris Jr., property in Uniontown for $81,000

Ronald Shearer to Robert Ridley, property in Dunbar Township for $225,000

Daniel Traficante III to Tobi Rogers, property in Menallen Township for $75,000

Gregory Manyak to William Pletcher and Jaclyn Sullivan, property in South Union Township for $224,000

PA Housing Finance Agency to Jessica Bellish, property in Dunbar Township for $11,000

Jesse Clingan to Laura Anderson, property in South Union Township for $110,000

Kicreh Investments LLC to Jason Grover, property in Uniontown for $2,000

Bryan Bandes to Christian Sesek, property in Redstone Township for $9,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.