The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from Sept. 10 to Sept. 16:
Mark Johnson to Alice Staley, property in Redstone Township for $8,200
Lemon Enterprises LLC to Segavepo LLC, property in Washington Township for $137,000
Jo Sepsi to James Duvall III, property in Luzerne Township for $50,000
Rhonda Galasso to Matthew Greenawalt, property in Connellsville for $128,000
Richard Howell and Sandra Wolinski to Jim-Bob Holdings LLC, property in Uniontown for $48,000
Pamela Darnell to Rex Murphy, property in Dunbar Township for $50,000
William Miller to LBS Contracting LLC, property in North Union Township for $11,000
Robert Ridley to Taylor Ridley, property in Dunbar for $78,000
James Hanan to Charles Grindle III, property in Dunbar for $21,500
Tent Presbyterian Church to Dyllan Hawley, property in Georges Township for $100,000
Stewart Home and Jeanna Leichliter to Jonathan Miller and William Baughman, property in Connellsville for $95,650
Leann Egan to Naithen McElroy, property in Connellsville for $134,900
Dennis Sykes and Victor Sykes to Early Leichliter Jr., property in Dunbar Township for $139,000
Joseph Oziemblowsky Jr. to Christopher Diamond, property in Nicholson Township for $100,000
James Tush and John Tabaj Jr. to John Tabaj Jr., property in Redstone Township for $45,000
Charles Hixon to Michael Jeffries and Tabitha Maust, property in Uniontown for $20,000
TJ Contracting and Custom Homes to Carl DeLuca and Bonnie Fazenbaker, property in Menallen Township for $279,900
Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Kevin Gmiter, property in Menallen Township for $263,665
Kevin Hansen to Patrick Santello, property in Masontown for $89,900
Regis Snyder to Jeanne Close, property in Brownsville for $15,000
Estate of Ann Palya to Eric Workman, property in North Union Township for $69,000
William Bowser to Mylan Harris Jr., property in Uniontown for $81,000
Ronald Shearer to Robert Ridley, property in Dunbar Township for $225,000
Daniel Traficante III to Tobi Rogers, property in Menallen Township for $75,000
Gregory Manyak to William Pletcher and Jaclyn Sullivan, property in South Union Township for $224,000
PA Housing Finance Agency to Jessica Bellish, property in Dunbar Township for $11,000
Jesse Clingan to Laura Anderson, property in South Union Township for $110,000
Kicreh Investments LLC to Jason Grover, property in Uniontown for $2,000
Bryan Bandes to Christian Sesek, property in Redstone Township for $9,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.