Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office from Nov. 21-25.
Belle Vernon
Randall Tordi to Michael Grimes and David Timko for $100,000
Fayette City
Kenneth E. Brown to Braddens S. Wadsworth for $28,000
Joshua Lindsey to Leonard Fouch for $1,000
German Township
Henry Adam Plado Est. to John C. Wine and Susan Wine for $59,900
Donald W. Strickler and Gail A. Strickler to Cameron S. Glumac and Allison Glumac for $5,000
Masontown
William O. Girard to Christopher M.G. Ambler and Hannah A. Ambler for $120,000
Menallen Township
Erin Rogers Tobi to Brandon Fisher for $90,000
Penny Bumbera Est to Sixs Holdings LLC for $3,450,000
North Union Township
Denise A. Gregg Est. to Brenda Keefer and William Keefer for $320,000
Joan Stout to Julie A. Spade and Larry E. Spade for $38,561.40
Perryopolis
Babnash Brothers LLC to Kenneth R. Bloom for $85,000
Renee Batovsky and Renee M. Hamilla to John P. Hamilla for $40,000
Perry Township
David A. Beregi and Diane Beregi to Michael John Win for $12,000
David A. Beregi and Diane Beregi to Lydic Rentals and Renovations for $35,000
Point Marion
Patricia Schwarz to Sarah E. Cross for $28,000
Saltlick Township
Lawrence Shekell and Pat Hill Shekell to Trenna A. Passalacqua and Michael A. Passalacqua for $50,000
South Connellsville
Timothy R. Sosko to MCRE LLC for $67,000
South Union Township
Melvin James King and Kimberly Ann King to Carmella Polito and Jennifer J. Delverme for $170,000
Robert A. Hixon to David Mcquade for $70,000
Springhill Township
Michael Andrew Mihalic to Steve Yost for $31,000
Uniontown
Decelyn Gauden and Decelyn C. Gauden to Matthew Phillip for $100,000
Decelyn C. Gauden to Matthew Phillip for $4,361.80
Branch Holdings LLC to Ronald M. Hospodavis and Laura A. Hospodavis for $19,000
Catherine M. Clawson to Thomas L. Savona and Randy Carpenter for $30,000
Gary V. Evans and Carrie Evans to Rachel D. Tiberi for $119,900
Jeanne R. Mosier and Ruby Jeanne Mosier to Daniel Staeven and Mary McGettrick for $165,000
Tri County Redeveopment LLC to Douglas R. Osborne and Misty Ann Moore for $165,000
Eduardo F. Estinto and Catherine Stokes to Jeffrey Allen Fike and Sarah Lynn Fike for $91,500
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Dec. 8.
Aleppo Township
George J. Jaros, Jr., et ux., to Autumn Gollob, et ux., 52.97 Acres, $135,000
Samuel Glenn Barr, et ux., to VES Land LLC, 100 Acres, O&G, $7,142.80
Cumberland Township
Michael William Romesburg Estate aka Michael W. Romesburg Estate, et ux., to Stephen Michael Monroe, Lots 322-323, Jamison Place Plan, $205,021.20
Edward F. Hickman Revocable Trust by TCB, et ux., to Deanne Kelly, Tax Claim, .100 Acre, $1,378.44
Edward F. Hickman Revocable Trust by TCB, et ux., to Deanne Kelly, Tax Claim, .140 Acre, $2,034.79
Richard Dicenzo by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 7.800 Acres, $3,200
Dunkard Township
Wilbert Leslie Wamsley by TCB, et ux., to Anthony P. Zieglar, Tax Claim, 1.200 Acres, $3,134.39
Franklin Township
Jessica D. Morgan by TCB, et ux., to Heather L. Gilbert, Tax Claim, .200 Acre, $8,346.59
Freeport Township
Hayhurst Company by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 3 Acres, $700
Gilmore Township
Ola Six by TCB, et ux., to Alexander Shuppe, Tax Claim, 23 Acres, Coal, $1,900
Richard G. Potter by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, 9.030 Acres, Coal, $722.41
Gray Township
Bridget N. Haldeman, et ux., to Jacobs Family Farm Holdings LLC, 3 Acres, $100,000
Jackson Township
Carl V. Trosch to Bryan Snyder, 18.752 Acres, $32,500
Gene A. Niethamer Estate, et ux., to James Allan Shank, 2 Tracts, $12,500
Jefferson
Shirley J. Miller Estate aka Shirley Jean Miller Estate, et ux., to Joshua W. Whoolery, Lot, $70,000
Jefferson Township
Aleta M. Burke Estate aka Aleta Burke Estate, et ux., to John G. Fedora, et ux., Lots, Braden Farm Plan, $47,500
Michelle L. Kapp to Kolt Hunter Buckley, et ux., Lot 6, Roberts Acres Plan, $125,000
Morgan Township
Sharon Kay Mack Estate, et al., to Jennifer L. Berry, et ux., Tract, $400,000
Donald W. Titchenell to Shawn Edward Martisko, et ux., Lot 623, Mather, $81,000
Helen Evosirch by TCB, et ux., to Ernest Virgili, Tax Claim, .180 Acre, $5,687.87
Helen Evosirch by TCB, et ux., to Ernest Virgili, Tax Claim, .290 Acres, $1,358.36
T&R Resources Inc to Richard A. Kolesar, et ux., Tract, $199,000
Perry Township
Joann Spitznogle to William A. Hatfield, .670 Acre, $219,000
Billy Metheny to Austin Lee Minor, et ux., 1 ½ Acre, $2,000
Rices Landing
James Horner to Dawn A. Matter, 3 Lots, $48,540
Springhill Township
Suzanna Jean Price aka Suzanna Jean Null, et al., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $10,522.85
Connie Jeanne Pousland, et al., to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $10,522.85
Robert M. Sibert to Sandhill Royalty LP, 3 Tracts, O&G, $200
Wayne Township
Monongalia County Coal Resources Inc., to Gene A. Saurborn, 35 Acres, $38,500
Don E. Killen, II to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $15,037.45
Layne L. Killen to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $15,037.45
Waynesburg
Carol M. Corwin by POA, et ux., to Jennifer L. Gregorich, et ux., Lot, $134,000
