Fayette County
The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4:
Friendship Land Trust to Robert L. Garbary and others, property in Dunbar Township for $28,900.
Thomas B. Patterson Jr. and others, to Kevin C. Myers and others, property in Georges Township for $12,500.
The Bank of New York Mellon to Randall Derkach, property in Washington Township for $16,000.
Deborah Miller to ZOCO Holdings LLC, property in North Union Township for $30,000.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Group to Valley Property Partners, property in Washington Township for $50,000.
Thomas Yezbak and others to Laurel Highlands Investments LLC, property in Uniontown for $76,000.
Thomas Yezbak and others to Laurel Highlands Investments LLC, property in Uniontown for $25,000.
Richard Pierce to Richard Pierce and Emily Collins, property in Saltlick Township for $18,228.
Gerald L. Kinner Jr. and others to David Calhoun Sr., property in Saltlick Township for $212,600.
Raymond Wengerd Jr. and others to Samuel Yoder, property in Wharton Township for $239,866.
Dalton Properties LLC to First United Bank & Trust, property in Point Marion for $41,500.
Joseph C. Hice Jr. and Christopher Jordan and others, property in Uniontown for $49,500.
Dolores Myers to Barbara Grego, property in Perry Township for $145,000.
Jeffrey S. Kooser and others to Theresa A. Partridge and Shannon Partridge, property in Connellsville for $165,000.
Anna F. Korba and Seth A. Myers to Nicholas Michael Merringer and Thomas White, property in Connellsville for $115,000.
Laura Jean Viecelli to James T. Collins and others, property in North Union Township for $28,000.
Estate of Betty Lou Davis to David W. Wilson, property in Fairchance for $3,500.
Natalie McKnight and Jonathan Dermont and others, property in Perryopolis for $265,000.
Jane Lamp to Samuel Simon, property in Uniontown for $62,500.
Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4:
TRC, INC. to Jones Estates TRC LLC, property in East Huntingdon Township for $900,000.
Timothy L. and Cezanne Smith Harrer to Paige M. Bowman, property in East Huntingdon Township for $66,000.
Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015-4 to Vision Real Estate Holdings, LLC, property in East Huntingdon Township for $43,777.
John Popovich Jr. to Daniel J. Sirianni and Crystal L. Stein, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $3,500.
George A. and Linda L. Overly to Joseph Michael and Daphane Lee Skapura, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $425,000.
Scott A. Puskar to James K. and Twila M. Schmidt, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $25,000.
Robert J. Lessman and William K. Weiss to Thomas A. and Gloria R. Knopsnider, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $24,000.
Joseph E. Walton Jr. to Joseph E. Walton Jr., property in Mount Pleasant Township for $9,438.40.
Elizabeth Jordan to Zachary S. Scanlon, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $109,000.
Ethel M. Thomas and others to Richard A. and Patricia J. Mazza, property in Mount Pleasant for $38,000.
Ryan J. Steffey to Gregory B. Mowry, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $46,484.97.
Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company to GOAMERICA LLC, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $16,160.
George A. and Jane C. Santmyer to Jeremy L. Shawley and Kelly T. Bui, property in Scottdale for $100,000.
Robert B. Ferguson Jr. and Ronda Ann Mills-Ferguson to Samantha J. Truxel and Matthew A. Goodrich, property in Scottdale $59,000.
Gerald K. Nicholls to Joseph and Suzanne Surdyn, property in Monessen for $35,500.
Thomas M. Armstrong to Curtis W. Pidich Jr., property in Monessen for $1,000.
Kay F. Brinkman to Kacy Dean and Ryan Sabo, property in North Belle Vernon for $25,000.
Charles F. Greene to Paul W. Pritchard, property in West Newton for $7,000.
Washington County
The following property transfers were filed with the Washington County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4:
Joshua M. and Jayme Pelligrino to Bryan Salyer, property in Fallowfield Township for $42,500.
Cathleen R. Ekves to KC Outdoors LLC, property in Speers for $5,000.
KC Outdoors LLC to Michael E. Grimes, property in Speers for $32,500.
Louis J. and Rose Granato to William and Jennifer Stoll, property in California for $35,000.
Curtis L. and Benita J. Thompson to Carlton Dinner LLC, property in Bentleyville for $191,500.
Kendra Young and others to Madison Kellerman, property in Bentleyville for $60,000.
Brandon W. Horrell and Paul J. Rock to Paul J. and Lois C. Rock, property in Fallowfield Township for $36,000.
Tyler James and Deanna T. Bevan to Jared A. Bilsky, property in Donora for $63,900.
Cathy Ann Chromulak and George H. Rumsey Jr. to Martin R. and Jeri A. Delattre, property in Carroll Township for $100,000.
Ronald R. Jr. and Kelly M. Robinson to George Johns, property in North Bethlehem Township for $166,000.
James L. and Darlene G. Lankes to Tyler J. and Deanna T. Bevan, property in Union Township for $195,000.
