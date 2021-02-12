The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10:
Dunbar Township
Bishop-Elect Larry J. Kulick JCL to David Ballard, for $53,000
Georges Township
Linda Chess to John Migliozzi, for $175,000
Menallen Township
Donald Powell to Brenda Powell, for $98,000
Nicholson Township
Robert Dains III, to Jason Nickelson, for $74,000
North Union Township
Lucina Elentri to Louis Zebley Jr. and Tina Morrison, for $5,500
Perry Township
David Villarreal to Dawn Rowan, for $290,000
Redstone Township
Sidney Enterprises LLC to Daniel Ruth, for $350,000
Lee Guesman to Shelly Skidmore, for $25,000
Springhill Township
Robert Marshall to Taylor Kuykendall, for $88,300
South Union Township
Christine Plevin to Direct Digital Media, for $13,000
Kyle Rooker, Kevin Rooker, Kristi Kassimer, Bethany Work, William Work, Lauren Work and Catherine Work to McDonald’s USA LLC, for $655,555
Uniontown
Corey Williams to Timothy Durst II, for $138,000
Maria Nypaver and Estate of Caryl E. Nypaver to Maria Nypaver, for $35,000
Edward Barry and Arthur Ozanich to Courtney Scruggs, for $79,900
Jordan Alderson to Jonathan Ramirez, for $165,000
Wharton Township
Paul Grant to Roger Spittal, for $53,000
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 22 and 28.
Center Township
Harry A. Rich to Cynthia Harrison, for $10,000
Clarksville
EQT Production Company to Richard L. Teegarden, for $1,360
Cumberland Township
Carl E. Long to Michael J. Ludrosky, for $265,000
Jennifer Burghy to Jamie Hollenbeck, for $290,000
Henry E. Hess Jr. to Leslie Carmichael, for $18,000
Henry E. Hess Jr. to Joseph Colina, for $2,000
Hess Family Protector Trust to Joseph Colina, for $18,000
Margaret Smith to DIX Developments LLC, for $80,000
Dunkard Township
Ronald Keith Beall to Tried and True Services LLC, for $50,000
Dana Martin by Prothonotary to Patricia Fowler, for $22,510
Franklin Township
David C. Policz to John Jamison Collier, for $10,000
Jacquelyn L. Staley to Todd C. Wilson, for $300,000
Priscilla A. Jones to EQT Production Company, for $43.95
Freeport and Springhill townships
James D. Aspenwall to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $80,539
Greene Township
Diane Corry to Greylock Pipeline LLC, for $6,164
Diane Corry to Greylock Pipeline LLC, for $1,500
Diane Corry to Greylock Pipeline LLC, for $45,960
Monongahela Township
Charles Zalar to Stephen S. Zalar, for $10,000
Perry Township
Maxine Frankenberry Estate to Adalean P. Campbell, for $43,624
Richhill Township
Brian Kent Barnhart to VES Land LLC, for $50,889.25
Wayne Township
Lu Ann Lemley to Firefly Mason Jar Minerals SPV LLC, for $54,000
Billie Jean Tennant to Firefly Mason Jar Minerals SPV LLC, for $54,000
Rebecca Sue Matheny to Firefly Mason Jar Minerals SPV LLC, for $54,000
Patricia L. Rider to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $450
Waynesburg
Ruth C. Mitchell Estate to Timothy A. Gorby, for $48,000
Whiteley Township
Myrtle Alene Russell Estate to America’s Choice Lending Inc., for $350
