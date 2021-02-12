The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10:

Dunbar Township

Bishop-Elect Larry J. Kulick JCL to David Ballard, for $53,000

Georges Township

Linda Chess to John Migliozzi, for $175,000

Menallen Township

Donald Powell to Brenda Powell, for $98,000

Nicholson Township

Robert Dains III, to Jason Nickelson, for $74,000

North Union Township

Lucina Elentri to Louis Zebley Jr. and Tina Morrison, for $5,500

Perry Township

David Villarreal to Dawn Rowan, for $290,000

Redstone Township

Sidney Enterprises LLC to Daniel Ruth, for $350,000

Lee Guesman to Shelly Skidmore, for $25,000

Springhill Township

Robert Marshall to Taylor Kuykendall, for $88,300

South Union Township

Christine Plevin to Direct Digital Media, for $13,000

Kyle Rooker, Kevin Rooker, Kristi Kassimer, Bethany Work, William Work, Lauren Work and Catherine Work to McDonald’s USA LLC, for $655,555

Uniontown

Corey Williams to Timothy Durst II, for $138,000

Maria Nypaver and Estate of Caryl E. Nypaver to Maria Nypaver, for $35,000

Edward Barry and Arthur Ozanich to Courtney Scruggs, for $79,900

Jordan Alderson to Jonathan Ramirez, for $165,000

Wharton Township

Paul Grant to Roger Spittal, for $53,000

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 22 and 28.

Center Township

Harry A. Rich to Cynthia Harrison, for $10,000

Clarksville

EQT Production Company to Richard L. Teegarden, for $1,360

Cumberland Township

Carl E. Long to Michael J. Ludrosky, for $265,000

Jennifer Burghy to Jamie Hollenbeck, for $290,000

Henry E. Hess Jr. to Leslie Carmichael, for $18,000

Henry E. Hess Jr. to Joseph Colina, for $2,000

Hess Family Protector Trust to Joseph Colina, for $18,000

Margaret Smith to DIX Developments LLC, for $80,000

Dunkard Township

Ronald Keith Beall to Tried and True Services LLC, for $50,000

Dana Martin by Prothonotary to Patricia Fowler, for $22,510

Franklin Township

David C. Policz to John Jamison Collier, for $10,000

Jacquelyn L. Staley to Todd C. Wilson, for $300,000

Priscilla A. Jones to EQT Production Company, for $43.95

Freeport and Springhill townships

James D. Aspenwall to Phive Starr Properties LP, for $80,539

Greene Township

Diane Corry to Greylock Pipeline LLC, for $6,164

Diane Corry to Greylock Pipeline LLC, for $1,500

Diane Corry to Greylock Pipeline LLC, for $45,960

Monongahela Township

Charles Zalar to Stephen S. Zalar, for $10,000

Perry Township

Maxine Frankenberry Estate to Adalean P. Campbell, for $43,624

Richhill Township

Brian Kent Barnhart to VES Land LLC, for $50,889.25

Wayne Township

Lu Ann Lemley to Firefly Mason Jar Minerals SPV LLC, for $54,000

Billie Jean Tennant to Firefly Mason Jar Minerals SPV LLC, for $54,000

Rebecca Sue Matheny to Firefly Mason Jar Minerals SPV LLC, for $54,000

Patricia L. Rider to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $450

Waynesburg

Ruth C. Mitchell Estate to Timothy A. Gorby, for $48,000

Whiteley Township

Myrtle Alene Russell Estate to America’s Choice Lending Inc., for $350

