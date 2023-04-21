Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Brownsville
A. Kramer Axton Post #295 American Legion to Mon Valley Academy for the Arts for $3,000
Bullskin Township
Shawn M. Crampo to 201 Depot Inc. for $165,000
Mark A. Martin and Virginia L. Martin to Derek Allen and Ashley Allen for $7,800
Connellsville
Paulette G. Dye, Mark P. Dye and Cassandra Dye to John Hary for $183,000
M & J Rentals LLC to Georgi Rentals LLC for $160,000
Connellsville Township
Gregory V. Martucci, Heather J. Martucci, Jeffrey L. Martucci and Miki Ann Martucci to John E. Urosek and Claudia Urosek for $52,000
Dunbar Township
Robert L. Marietta to Constance Nicholson for $175,000
Erin M. Hall, Erin M. Phelan and George K. Hall Jr. to Ethan E. Saylor and Kristen M. Saylor for $221,000
James E. Kooer and Doris J. Kooser to Ryan E. Turin for $86,500
Georges Townhip
John C. Hardy to Ryan Wanstreet for $242,500
Henry Clay Township
Robert Foster and Shirley A. Foster to Douglas C. Miller and Morgan E. Miller for $132,000
Jefferson Township
Jeffrey S. McCreary to Veronica L. Chuboy and Christina Chuboy for $38,500
Luzerne Township
Wendi Jo Kollar to Aunix 3 LLC for $42,500
Mildred Bugelli Est to Martin T. Victor for $30,000
Masontown
Julianne Morton to Brian Fletcher and Katelyn Lewis for $20,000
Julianne Morton to Brian Fletcher and Katelyn Lewis for $170,000
Theadore Smith to Diana Vines for $82,060
Menallen Township
Joseph F. John to William R. Kern and Lori L. Kern for $25,000
Terry J. Elias to Dylan K. Peterson and Brianna L. Bittinger for $175,00
Brent S. Smith and Cherie A. Smith to David K. Jobes and Cindy A. Jobes for $335,000
Redstone Township
Kelli C. Torrey to Tony A. Schultz for $80,000
Thomas W. Mason to Kimberly Ann Katona for $59,000
Penny L. Masney and Joey H. Brewer to Penny L. Masney for $16,781
Melinda L. Thomas, Linda L. Thomas and Paul W. Thomas to Denise Oakes for $130,000
Saltlick Township
Jessica L. Povlik and Paul M. Bartley to Paul M. Bartley for $80,953
William E. Gdosky Est to Edward J. Bukovac Jr. and Shari R. Bukovac for $15,000
William E. Gdosky to Dmitri Cremo and Terri Cremo for $48,000
Maurcine D. Nichelson to Patrick L. Hileman for $15,000
South Connellsville
David S. Lynn and Pamela Jo Lynn to Justin L. Hammett for $20,000
South Union Township
Uniontown Mall Reality LLC, Uniontown CH LLC and Uniontown Nassim LLC to Khalil & Hamoudi PA02 LLC for $415,000
Dorise R. Rinaldi to Floyd F. Stadolnik and Erica Stadolnik for $92,886
Springhill Township
Vincent Don Crow, Marcy Lynn Guzik and Marcy L. Crow to Jonathan Angel and Amanda Angel for $23,000
Uniontown
Harry E. Holyfield III to Shania Sibal and Ren Antonucci for $79,900
Stephen P. Ramstad, Christina M. Cook and Christina M. Ramstad to Martin Gatti for $115,000
Christopher M. Fornili and Fayette County Tax Claim Bureau to Russell B. Mechling and Louise A. Mechling for $500
Randy L. Mitchell and Anna Meria Mitchell to William R. McCartney III for $4,516
Nathan Satzer to Melvin Crew for $1,000
Kristina J. Michniak and Kevin Garrison to Stacie M. Palaisa for $140,000
Washington Township
Lorraine Kriva Newman, Kenneth Ralph Kriva and Craig Newman to Lorraine Newman, Craig Newman and Sarah Newman for $26,264
Dana Maie French, Donald Panepinto Jr. and Joseph W. Panepinto Jr. to 201 Mini Storage LLC for $650,000
Terry J. Elias to Dylan K. Peterson and Brianna L. Bittinger for $175,000
Virginia V. Allison to Kimberly Kohl for $205,000
Wharton Township
Jeffrey C. Rohle, Jill A. Rush and John H. Rohlf to Rohlf Acres LLC for $130,197
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of April 13.
Aleppo and Jackson townships
Verna J. Myers to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $5,600
Mitzy D. Gutierrez to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $1,245
Billie J. Como to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $1,245
Lana D. Vance to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $11,200
Tammy J. Vogt to Sandhill Royalty LP, 80.54 Acres, O&G, $2,800
Cumberland Township
Marlin J. Hackney to Bryan K. Bird, II, et ux., 2 Lots, $10,000
Franklin Township
Clara C. Baird Estate, et ux., to Julie A. Hutchison, 3.052 Acres, $325,000
Gilmore Township
Janet Eide Hart, et ux., to The Mineral Company, 99.391 Acres, O&G, $17,082.82
Gilmore and Wayne townships
Gary L. Stanley, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 10 Tracts, O&G, $71,069.38
Morris Township
Colleen D. Roland to EQT Production Company, Tracts, O&G, $425.28
Wayne Township
Ruth Jane Hancher Estate, et ux., to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, 192.619 Acres, O&G, $2,889,285
