Fayette County
The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Dec. 11-16:
Donna Jordan to Shane Geary and Susan Earnesty, property in Dunbar Township for $21,200.
Donald Smithburger and others to Jean Valosich and Kenneth Dillinger, property in Redstone Township for $15,000.
Faitha Bontrager and others to Ray Garlick Jr. and James Garlick, property in Henry Clay Township for $32,000.
Robert Starr and others to Lawrence Hartman Jr. and others, property in Henry Clay Township for $5,000.
David Starr and others to Lawrence Hartman Jr. and others, property in Henry Clay Township for $5,000.
Robert Moore and others to John Teslovich and others, property in Luzerne Township for $265,000.
Lynne A. Milburn to Jessica L. Povlik and Paul M. Bartley, property in Saltlick Township for $105,700.
Estate of Eugene A Steratore to Kristen L. Schweiss, property in South Union Township for $150,000.
Thomas W. Hunter and others to Emil Stinger and others, property in Menallen Township for $20,000.
Branson Henry to Jessica Poole, property in Upper Tyrone Township for $99,900.
Kelly Addis to Angela Kusko, property in Vanderbilt for $15,000.
Estate of Alexander M Mounayar Jr. to Andrew P. Tajcd and others, property in North Union Township for $28,000.
Suzanne M. Pilla to Bobbie Jo Saylor, property in Dunbar Township for $20,000.
Edgar Daniels and others to Christopher Allen and Edde Ann Daniels, property in Stewart Township for $15,000.
Carol Daniels to Christopher Allen Daniels and Otto Allen Daniels, property in Stewart Township for $20,000.
Tyler Smidke to Direct Digital Media LLC, property in Perry Borough for $22,000.
Vincent Miscovich and others to Fayette County, property in South Union Township for $179,500.
Eleree Ostrosky to Demsey Properties Deland Inc., property in North Union Township for $116,250.
R.M.Z. Holdings Inc. to Ronald Delbarre and others, property in North Union Township for $225,000.
Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Dec. 11-16:
James J. and Reecca Nicole Mumau to Matthew Lucas Begonia, property in East Huntingdon Township for $158,000.
Mildred C. Kyzanowski to John and Amy Proud, property in East Huntingdon Township for $143,000.
Sara E. Fox to Yvonne M. Kukic, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $115,000.
Judith A. McClellan to Mark A. Farrah, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $164,900.
George M. and Betty L. Tetteris to Men3 Investments LTD Liability Company, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $174,500.
Kathryn M. Mitchell to Curtis P. Tringhese and Amanda M. Mitchell, property in Mount Pleasant Township for $110,000.
Victoria A. Clark, by sheriff, to Pennymac Loan Services, LLC, property in Scottdale for $1,259.25.
Kathleen J. Ballentyne and Jaylee Espree Ballentyne, by guardian, to Taylor Maleski Home LLC, property in Monessen for $29,000.
Primetime Property LLC to Helio Martinez, property in Monessen for $95,000.
James Monya Carter to Wealth Capital Group, LLC, property in Monessen for $5,000.
Anthony D. Pernelli to Primetime Property LLC, property in Monessen for $11,500.
Eleanor H. Heffran to Leah Massey, property in North Belle Vernon for $138,000.
Stanley J. Jr. and Cheryl Nedzesky to Weightman Realty, LLC, property in Rostraver Township for $150,000.
Eileen L. and Barry L. Clark, by sheriff, to U.S. Bank National Association, property in Rostraver Township for $1,976.56.
David B. and Cynthia M. Firda to Elaine Allen, property in Rostraver Township for $89,400.
Adnilnod, LLC to Stargazer Land Conservancy, LLC, property in Rostraver Township for $18,000.
Entech, LLC to Maronda Homes, Inc., property in Rostraver Township for $54,000.
TKM Homes, LLC to Mario Mitchell and Tiffany Wasko, property in West Newton for $44,000.
Washington County
The following property transfers were filed with the Washington County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Dec. 11-16:
Lori McLaughlin, by sheriff, to Wilmington SVGS Fund Society, property in North Charleroi for $2,552.14
Robert R. Jacobs III to Vincent C. Zerone, property in Dunlevy for $21,500.
Norma D. Rach to Jonathan Rach, property in Carroll Township for $40,000.
Donald E. and Deanne Pavelko to Donald R. Jr. and Patricia Lynn Vayansky, property in Carroll Township for $9,000.
Gretchen L. Ball to PNC BK NATL ASSN, property in North Bethlehem Township for $1,584.62.
Anthony M. and others to Donna M. Kemp, property in Carroll Township for $219,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.