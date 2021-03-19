The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between March 11-17.
Georges Township
John Fitzpatrick and David Fitzpatrick to Jeffrey Dennis, for $201,500
Mary Matthews to Benjamin Eicher, for $40,000
Frank Filmeck, John Filmeck, Janice Shell and Carolyn Schuessler to Jerry Kissinger III, for $80,000
German Township
Roger Sharpnack and Jeffrey Sharpnack to Apache Group LLC, for $5,000
Roger Sharpnack to Apache Group LLC, for $345.26
Lower Tyrone Township
THHP Properties LLC to Brent Albert, for $290,000
Nicholson Township
Lloyd Wood to Zachary Wood, for $80,000
Point Marion
Geneva Hall to Richard Grimes, for $13,000
Saltlick Township
Dennis Olszewski to Jonathan Fleischman, for $35,000
South Union Township
Jennifer Neill to Nancy Morales, for $155,000
Uniontown
Alfred Dubois Jr. to Michael Weimer, for $119,000
Upper Tyrone Township
George Emerick, Mary Emerick and The George C. Emerick & Mark K. Emerick Revocable Trust to James Tartal, for $120,000
Washington Township
Nick Biris to Grant Gush, for $149,000
The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Feb. 26 and March 9.
Center Township
Harold W. Thistle Jr. to Steven T. Ashcraft, for $400,000
Cumberland Township
Adam M. Lewis to CFJ Property Holding LLC, for $93,127.50
Brian M. Plavi to BGRS Relocation Inc., for $295,000
Cumberland and Jefferson townships
Richard A. Bartoletti to Luke Andrew Lubich, for $260,000
Cumberland, Jefferson and Dunkard townships
Nakia Pavone to Thomas Horner III, for $17,000
Richard A. Smith to Alan Adolph Thomay, for $920,000
Franklin Township
David Donald Zollars Estate to Benjamin R. Williamson, for $17,000
Franklin, Gilmore, Morris, Springhill, Freeport, Jackson and Washington townships
Merlin Neely Sr. to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $76,044.86
Freeport and Springhill townships
Beverly J. Haberstumpf Mangold to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $102
Freeport, Springhill, Gray and Richhill townships
HYE Royalty Company to Island Resources, for $7,750
Jefferson Township
George E. Lesko Estate to Brian Meadows, for $25,000
Gregory Ryan Kerr to Clyde Clayton, for $195,000
Jefferson and Monongahela townships
Richard A. Buttermore to Michael J. Rumble, for $100
Morris Township
Stefani G. Cowan to Horizon Resources III, for $9,263.25
Perry Township
Martha Anderson Estate to Christopher Knight, for $44,000
Rices Landing
Diana Marple to Robert M. Cain, for $25,000
Richhill Township
Thomas R. Gray to VES Land LLC, for $30,568
Lahanza LLC to Michael Douglas Zavada, for $60,000
Kirk J. Hutchinson to Scott Whipkey, for $25,000
Muscular Dystrophy Association Inc. to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $106,235.21
Springhill Township
Jack B. Cooper to Three Rivers Royalty II, LLC, for $93,127.50
Annabele C. Shunk to Sky Pilot Resources LLC, for $19,083.90
Kenneth Vroman to The Mineral Company, for $6,596.21
Don H. Taylor to The Mineral Company, for $6,596.21
Nancy L. Somosko to EQT Production Company, for $2,002.09
Washington Township
Board of Trustees for the Protestant Episco to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $30,000
Deborah A. Berry to Matthew A. Berry, for $40,000
Wayne Township
Dolly Wine to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $1,614.72
Waynesburg
William P. Thomas Jr. Estate to Fred Grable Sr., for $169,900
James H. Coleman to Julia Broskey, for $85,000
Sebek’s Rentals LLC to Joshua James Dwayne McCartney, for $20,000
Sebek’s Rentals LLC to Joshua Hames Dwayne McCartney, for $30,000
First Federal Savings & Loan to Harry M. Jones, for $39,900
Whiteley Township
Shawn T. Grushecky to Greylock Production LLC, for $400,000
