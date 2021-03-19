The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between March 11-17.

Georges Township

John Fitzpatrick and David Fitzpatrick to Jeffrey Dennis, for $201,500

Mary Matthews to Benjamin Eicher, for $40,000

Frank Filmeck, John Filmeck, Janice Shell and Carolyn Schuessler to Jerry Kissinger III, for $80,000

German Township

Roger Sharpnack and Jeffrey Sharpnack to Apache Group LLC, for $5,000

Roger Sharpnack to Apache Group LLC, for $345.26

Lower Tyrone Township

THHP Properties LLC to Brent Albert, for $290,000

Nicholson Township

Lloyd Wood to Zachary Wood, for $80,000

Point Marion

Geneva Hall to Richard Grimes, for $13,000

Saltlick Township

Dennis Olszewski to Jonathan Fleischman, for $35,000

South Union Township

Jennifer Neill to Nancy Morales, for $155,000

Uniontown

Alfred Dubois Jr. to Michael Weimer, for $119,000

Upper Tyrone Township

George Emerick, Mary Emerick and The George C. Emerick & Mark K. Emerick Revocable Trust to James Tartal, for $120,000

Washington Township

Nick Biris to Grant Gush, for $149,000

The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Feb. 26 and March 9.

Center Township

Harold W. Thistle Jr. to Steven T. Ashcraft, for $400,000

Cumberland Township

Adam M. Lewis to CFJ Property Holding LLC, for $93,127.50

Brian M. Plavi to BGRS Relocation Inc., for $295,000

Cumberland and Jefferson townships

Richard A. Bartoletti to Luke Andrew Lubich, for $260,000

Cumberland, Jefferson and Dunkard townships

Nakia Pavone to Thomas Horner III, for $17,000

Richard A. Smith to Alan Adolph Thomay, for $920,000

Franklin Township

David Donald Zollars Estate to Benjamin R. Williamson, for $17,000

Franklin, Gilmore, Morris, Springhill, Freeport, Jackson and Washington townships

Merlin Neely Sr. to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $76,044.86

Freeport and Springhill townships

Beverly J. Haberstumpf Mangold to MMA Mineral Group LLC, for $102

Freeport, Springhill, Gray and Richhill townships

HYE Royalty Company to Island Resources, for $7,750

Jefferson Township

George E. Lesko Estate to Brian Meadows, for $25,000

Gregory Ryan Kerr to Clyde Clayton, for $195,000

Jefferson and Monongahela townships

Richard A. Buttermore to Michael J. Rumble, for $100

Morris Township

Stefani G. Cowan to Horizon Resources III, for $9,263.25

Perry Township

Martha Anderson Estate to Christopher Knight, for $44,000

Rices Landing

Diana Marple to Robert M. Cain, for $25,000

Richhill Township

Thomas R. Gray to VES Land LLC, for $30,568

Lahanza LLC to Michael Douglas Zavada, for $60,000

Kirk J. Hutchinson to Scott Whipkey, for $25,000

Muscular Dystrophy Association Inc. to Three Rivers Royalty II LLC, for $106,235.21

Springhill Township

Jack B. Cooper to Three Rivers Royalty II, LLC, for $93,127.50

Annabele C. Shunk to Sky Pilot Resources LLC, for $19,083.90

Kenneth Vroman to The Mineral Company, for $6,596.21

Don H. Taylor to The Mineral Company, for $6,596.21

Nancy L. Somosko to EQT Production Company, for $2,002.09

Washington Township

Board of Trustees for the Protestant Episco to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Co LLC, for $30,000

Deborah A. Berry to Matthew A. Berry, for $40,000

Wayne Township

Dolly Wine to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $1,614.72

Waynesburg

William P. Thomas Jr. Estate to Fred Grable Sr., for $169,900

James H. Coleman to Julia Broskey, for $85,000

Sebek’s Rentals LLC to Joshua James Dwayne McCartney, for $20,000

Sebek’s Rentals LLC to Joshua Hames Dwayne McCartney, for $30,000

First Federal Savings & Loan to Harry M. Jones, for $39,900

Whiteley Township

Shawn T. Grushecky to Greylock Production LLC, for $400,000

