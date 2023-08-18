Fayette County
The following property transfers were recently recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Belle Vernon
Mary Christina Roberts to Kelsey Ann Smithley and Jacob Smithley for $80,000
Brownsville
Kristi Dennison to Wesley Frost for $5,000
DTS LLC to Richard Lion Church of Christ and Taylor Jerry Knights Templar for $500
Bullskin Township
Donald A. Compel to John Creasy for $7,000
Janice C. Hurst Est to Linda McCabe and Alex Zoltak for $126,000
Myrlen E. Smith and Christine A. Smith to William L. Siegfried for $6,000
Connellsville
Jesse Eutsey to Jacquelyn L. Shopes and James W. Shopes Jr. for $120,000
Dylan Peterson to William Thomas VI Deason and Alexis M. Deason for $127,000
3RS LLC to John R. Ritenour for $5,500
Dunbar
Cory Strickler to Hughes Danny Hughes Budd and Colliin Hughes Budd for $85,500
Dunbar Township
Brandie J. Herbert and Emmert E. Herbet to Hardy Rentals LLC for $25,000
Jason C. Hardy and Jeanie S. Hardy to Carla K. Baer and John Marhefka for $375,000
Everson
Mark A. Bompiani and Lynn K. Bompiani to Thomas Cramer and Kaitlyn Cramer for $175,000
Fairchance
Mark Renee Lafferty and Brian K. Lafferty to Beverly Williard for $25,000
Kevin Tanner and Kristine Tanner to Brittany Tanner for $25,000
Lois Steve and Vernon Steve EST to Robert C. Lehman Jr. to Tammy L. Lehman for $5,000
Fayette City
Ronald E. Martin and Grace Hough Martin to Mark Mutich for $16,000
Franklin Township
Susan D. Weimer to Donald E. Stash Jr. and Tammy S. Stash for $40,000
Georges Township
Ronald D. Isler Jr. and Pamela J. Isler to Blake C. Moody for $225,000
German Township
Adam Heny Padlo Est to Shannon David Brockhoff and Christie Lynn Brockhoff for $150,000
Joan Broadwater to Myron Moore for $25,000
Henry Clay Township
Lancie H. Lara to George T. Apodiakos and Ronalyn Apodiakos for $199,900
Masontown
Brian J. Coll Est to Michelle L. Hyde for $258,900
Menallen Township
Joshua Shanor and Melissa Lynn Shanor to Victoria Lynn Shuman for $110,000
North Union Township
Eugene A. Bradmon and Jennifer L. Bradmon to Jordan Miller for $200,000
Anna Mary Coleman to Andrew J. Matrunikcs and Angelena Matrunics for $190,000
Janice M. Manuso Est to LRW Real Estate LLC for $75,000
David Georgiana II to Victor K. Hayes for $146,500
Robert L. Garbart and Marilyn J. Garbart to 2 Bros Realty LLC for $100,000
Perry Township
Daniel J. Pearce Est Kaylie Haller $49,000
CNX Land LLC to Coombs Recources Corp for $158,4000
Point Marion
Robert F. Vaughan to Ryan C. Schmidt and Janelle L. Schmidt for $135,500
Redstone Township
Joseph H. Settle and Tammy Settle to Amber Spivey for $114,900
Donna Kay Brant Est to Richard Alan Swank Jr. for $94,000
Allison 1 VFD to Tyler Brumley for $600
Andrew Getsie Est to Jeffires Estates LLC for $40,000
Saltlick Township
George Earl Reese Est to Gregory Alan Keefer and Bonnie K. Keeder for $120,000
Thomas T. Bell and Irene F. Bell to Jason L. Bazala and Carrie A. Bazala for $362,000
South Union Township
Scott Anderson and Timothty Andersonn to Andrew J. Surak and Chloe G. Patterson for $163,000
Jason L. Meyer and Brittany Lynn Meyer to Daniel S. Simon for $260,000
Richard Allen Johns to Jaime R. Johns to Priteshkumar Patel and Jaiminiben Patel for $760,000
Springhill Township
John E. Miller Jr. and Regina Miller to Eric W. Johnson $5,000
Sipe Vern and Anita Jean Sipe Cochrane to Damian C. Schultz for $50,000
Uniontown
Jane K. Murrell and Victor J. Murrell to Denise Smyda for $85,000
BFR LLC to Richard Lion Heart Church of Christ and Taylor Jerry Knights Templar for $500
Wharton Township
Michael B. Jushner Est to Touchstone Center for Crafts for $10,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 10.
Cumberland Township
Don A. Lemley, et ux., to Morgan Weaver, 4 Acres, $45,000
Franklin Township
Bethaney C. Henry, et ux., to Mary C. Rush, Lot, $67,000
Gilmore Township
R&J Lumber Company, et ux., to Robert L. Keller, et ux., 1.06 Acres, $1,033.63
Morgan Township
Gregory D. Cowell, et ux., to Jeffrey S. Sholtis, et ux., .031 Acre, $1,800
Perry Township
Cauletta Sue Marriner to Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, et ux., 52 Acres, O&G, $12,367.68
Wayne Township
David Woodhouse to Tyler Randall Scott Orndoff, 24 Acres, $80,000
Whiteley Township
Treehouse Series V Trust, et al., to James Deangelis, et ux., 5 Acres, $64,273
