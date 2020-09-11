The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds from Sept. 3 to Sept. 9:
Wilma Stafford to Kevin Haines Jr., property in Georges Township for $18,000
The Estate of Henry G. Vulcan to Carole Rutt, property in Brownsville for $167,500
Raymond Miller to Sandra Stinogle, property in Franklin Township for $6,500
Ronald Cottrell to Chad Danley and Kelcie Sturgeon, property in Springhill Township for $39,500
Timothy Lion to Gerald Nicholls, property in Perryopolis for $130,000
Gay Bergman to Cody Supensky, property in Masontown for $15,000
Oak Hollow LLC to Dale V. Rosinski and Gina R. Dragone, property in South Union Township for $70,000
The Redevelopment Authority of Uniontown to Shaunise Karen Ransaw, property in Uniontown for $140,220
The Estate of Elsie Fleming and Estate of Paline Bungard to RMZ Holdings Inc., property in Ohiopyle for $100,000
United Bank to Nemacolin West Virginia Properties, properties in Wharton Township for $25,000
William M. Jellick to Gerald Stark, property in North Union Township for $15,000
Lefton B. Johnson to Charles Swift, property in Point Marion for $20,000
Mark R. Krchnak to Daniel J. Swanson, property in South Union Township for $214,900
Victor C. Yartz to David Suthard, property in North Union Township for $35,060
Nathan A. Walch to Connellsville Counseling and Psychological Services LLC, property in Connellsville for $53,000
Melaie Jane Uber to Michael George Miskanin, property in South Union Township for $165,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.