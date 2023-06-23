Fayette County
The following property transfers were recently recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Bullskin Township
Brandon Pospisil and Debra E. Miller Est to Christina T. Hagan for $135,000
Connellsville
Georgia J. Sterbutzel to Michael A. McKitrick and Tina R. McKitrick for $7,500
Paul J. Riser to Roy D. Dewitt III and Jill Dewitt for $35,000
Janice A. Matrunics to Janice A. Matrunics and Rosemarie Homer for $29,673.25
Simone A. Roadman to Arirory Enterprises LTD for $250,000
Gage Michael Falo to Olivia Lynn Hammond for $68,500
Connellsville Township
Diane Sicinski and Lisa Butts to Charles S. Kirchner for $78,000
Dunbar Township
Chelsea Marie Ritenour to Gabrielle L. Smith and Ashley T. Lovelace Baker for $189,900
Fairchance
Peter J. Mayolo and Nancy D. Mayolo to Kellee A. Pennwell and Alan P. Vanswearingen for $25,958.50
German Township
Ismart Living Real Estate LLC to Marcella Dantzler for $223,000
Georges Township
Patterson Family Group LLC to Robert R. Warner Jr. and Eva L. Warner for $50,000
Story of PA CRLLC to Vega Smithfield Owner LLC for $15,000,000
Henry Clay Township
Ricky C. Devault Est to Nemacolin West Virginia Properties LLC for $68,750
Luzerne Township
Howard F. Henshaw to Carolyn Henshaw, Jerry A. Glover and Dolores A. Glover for $5,000
Wendi Jo Kollar to Brad Tubbs and Shannon Tubbs for $330,000
Sylvia P. Hill to Jacob Grim for $45,000
Edward A. Bogus Jr. and Rhonda Bogus to John W. Willhoft and Brena R. Willholft for $220,000
Frank John Bobeck and Suzanne Marie Bobeck to Jesse Harwell for $10,000
North Union Township
Nancy L. Colabianchi Est to Christin M. Crouch for $73,000
Patrick Stromick and Patrick J. Stromick to Curry Capital Inc. for $87,000
Edward Boyer to Kevin C. Crossland for $10,000
Markleysburg
Tyler Degusipe and Conner Degusipe to Rodney Wilson for $165,000
Ohiopyle
RMZ Holdings Inc. to Alpine Property Rentals LLC for $90,000
Perryopolis
Peter J. Yezbak and Vivki I. Yezbak to Peter Salko and Lori Ann Salko for $215,500
Perry Township
Steward Henderson and Mary Ann Duncan to Mary Duncan for $10,000
Brandon N. Miller and Loren Kessler to Amerlyn Sucevich and Braden Pucel for $215,000
South Connellsville
Luke David Stash Est to Tegan Beucher for $19,000
James T. Stevenson to Charlie W. Green and Jennifer Marie Keefer for $149,900
South Union Township
Eugene D. Sanner and Margaret J. Sanner to Desgupie Properties 7 Renovations LLC for $68,750
Dodson R. Niles Est to David Earl Coldbank III and David Earl Coldbank Jr. for $7,000
Uniontown
PJ Stromick Trust, Patrick Stromick Trustee and Joseph Stromick Trustee to Capital Realty LLC for $18,000
Red Door Holdings LLC to Chelsea Marie Ritenour and Zachary Robert Booth for $125,000
Owell Holding Company LLC to FLM Properties LLC for $160,000
Mark Marino to Emily Libertino for $189,000
Wharton Township
John C. Lish and Lisa O. Lish to Matthew Thomas for $25,000
RMZ Holdings Inc to Miller Mountain Properties LLC for $320,000
Samuel J. Hook to Gai M. Fisher for $159,000
Nivlem Properties LP to Jill Garcia and John D. Young for $272,000
Bobby L. Viands IV to Michael B. Moody and Kimberly A. Moody for $178,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of June 8.
Aleppo Township
James B. Grant to EQT Production Company, 14.6187 Acres, O&G, $1,142.03
Phive Starr Properties LP to Shale Development Group LLC, 216.1592 Acres, O&G, Und. 30% Interest, $11,000
Dunkard Township
Kristine M. Difante to Chad Taylor, Lot, $93,000
Robert Louis Presock, III, et ux., to William T. Phillips, et ux., 47.484 Acres, $168,000
Franklin Township
Carolyn Thyreen to Waynesburg University, 48.794 Acres, $191,515.50
Grace P. Patterson Estate, et al., to Nicholas Hein, et ux., Lots, 9-12 Colonial Place, $300,000
Greene Township
Burrell Mining Products Inc, et ux., to 258 Kappa Drive LP, Tract, $555,000
Jackson and Springhill townships
Thomas R. Williams, Jr., et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $18,483.50
Monongahela Township
George Carver to Dallas Paul Catlett, 2 Lots, $149,000
Springhill Township
Susan Gates Kraska aka Susan Kraska, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $8,538.20
Wayne and Gilmore townships
Dianna Lockwood Yoder to Foss Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,800
