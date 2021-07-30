The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between July 12 and July 21.

Brownsville

Maurice Jackson & Pearl Mitchell to Pearl & Dave Mitchell, for $2,500

Bullskin Township

William Cory to Matthew Striner, for $66,000

Mary Kurimcak and Susan A. Kurimcak Estate to Donald Boggs, for $90,000

Randy Baker Jr. to David Ghonda & Jed Goss, for $182,000

Connellsville

Ronald Shroyer to Patrick Carder, for $160,000

Eric Linstrom to Toby Spigelmyer & Lauren Morningstar, for $159,000

Gary Colatch to McLaughlin Sr., for $10,000

Denise Klink to Kasi Gephart, for $66,000

Dunbar Township

Richard Karpiak, Timothy Karpiak & Richard Karpiak to HLSG Holdings, for $225,000

Everson

Neil Yoder & Stella M. Burrows Estate to Iron City Rentals LLC, for $33,000

Fairchance

Brian Lechliter to Brittany Alkire, for $235,000

Georges Township

Nicholas Capan& Caitline Furbee to Haley Gugar-Rankin, for $12,000

Renee Donofrio to Jerry & Alice Walters, for $8,000

H. Scott & J. Allen Whyel to FayPenn Economic Dev. Council, for $650,000

German Township

Melissa Planiczka to Andrew Fenner, for $55,000

Henry Clay Township

Betty Tressler & Pauline Edna Harbaugh Estate to Appalachian Builders Contracting Inc., for $31,000

Jefferson Township

Wayne Long to Paul Kubina, for $5,000

Luzerne Township

Rose Fantini & Dolores E. Havanets Estate to Thomas Kasovich, for $78,000

Newell

Rachel Lindey to Ryan Laitinen, for $299,000

North Union Township

John Hatlapatka Jr. to Angela Yanosky, for $209,000

Threshold Housing Dev. Inc. to KC Casper, for $30,000

Threshold Housing Dev. Inc.to Anthony Hanula Jr., for $30,000

Richard Patrick to Mohamed Khessassi, for $380,000

Regis Provance II to Linda Witcher, for $124,000

Johnson Noble to Joseph Braoud, for $15,000

Bobby Martin to Gregory Crayton, for $225,000

Rachelle Hall to Nicholas Hall, for $56,750

Joseph Georgiana & Alan R. Frazee Estate to Josh Hornbeck, for $42,000

Perry Township

Deborah & Joseph Elwell to Amanda Thompson, for $89,000

Point Marion

Timothy Berkshire to David Lancaster & Abigail Campbell, for $10,000

Redstone Township

Wayne Long to Paul Kubina, for $320,000

Wayne Long to Paul Kubina, for $25,000

Joyce Epley & Amerigo G. Sabatini Estate to Mandy Dahl, for $12,000

Saltlck Township

Wilmer Prinkey & William C. Prinkey to Brian & Corey McCreary, for $40,000

Springhill Township

Matthew Franks to John Copeland, for $205,000

South Union Township

Derek & Jennifer Swaney to Amanda Graham, for $209,000

Mary Hartley and Mary B. Hartley Trust to Dylan Krivosky, for $162,000

George Family Limited Partnership to Zachary Smitley, for $40,000.00

OAK Hollow LLC to Jacob Barnhart, for $40,000

Barbara Cummings & Rheba Maust to Zachary Bigham, for $130,000

Walter Sugut to Christopher Labuda, for $340,000

Uniontown

James Chambers to Michael Walters, for $35,000.00

Goodwill of Southwestern PA to Kacies LLC, for $25,000

Ronald Romeo to Julie Kulenovic, for $27,000

Washington Township

Luntsky Holdings LLC to David & Theresa Bashada, for $150,000

Darla Garrett to Lindsay Conty, for $117,000

Wharton Township

David Shoaf to Anthony Realini & Matthew Veith, for $268,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.