The following property transfers were recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between July 12 and July 21.
Brownsville
Maurice Jackson & Pearl Mitchell to Pearl & Dave Mitchell, for $2,500
Bullskin Township
William Cory to Matthew Striner, for $66,000
Mary Kurimcak and Susan A. Kurimcak Estate to Donald Boggs, for $90,000
Randy Baker Jr. to David Ghonda & Jed Goss, for $182,000
Connellsville
Ronald Shroyer to Patrick Carder, for $160,000
Eric Linstrom to Toby Spigelmyer & Lauren Morningstar, for $159,000
Gary Colatch to McLaughlin Sr., for $10,000
Denise Klink to Kasi Gephart, for $66,000
Dunbar Township
Richard Karpiak, Timothy Karpiak & Richard Karpiak to HLSG Holdings, for $225,000
Everson
Neil Yoder & Stella M. Burrows Estate to Iron City Rentals LLC, for $33,000
Fairchance
Brian Lechliter to Brittany Alkire, for $235,000
Georges Township
Nicholas Capan& Caitline Furbee to Haley Gugar-Rankin, for $12,000
Renee Donofrio to Jerry & Alice Walters, for $8,000
H. Scott & J. Allen Whyel to FayPenn Economic Dev. Council, for $650,000
German Township
Melissa Planiczka to Andrew Fenner, for $55,000
Henry Clay Township
Betty Tressler & Pauline Edna Harbaugh Estate to Appalachian Builders Contracting Inc., for $31,000
Jefferson Township
Wayne Long to Paul Kubina, for $5,000
Luzerne Township
Rose Fantini & Dolores E. Havanets Estate to Thomas Kasovich, for $78,000
Newell
Rachel Lindey to Ryan Laitinen, for $299,000
North Union Township
John Hatlapatka Jr. to Angela Yanosky, for $209,000
Threshold Housing Dev. Inc. to KC Casper, for $30,000
Threshold Housing Dev. Inc.to Anthony Hanula Jr., for $30,000
Richard Patrick to Mohamed Khessassi, for $380,000
Regis Provance II to Linda Witcher, for $124,000
Johnson Noble to Joseph Braoud, for $15,000
Bobby Martin to Gregory Crayton, for $225,000
Rachelle Hall to Nicholas Hall, for $56,750
Joseph Georgiana & Alan R. Frazee Estate to Josh Hornbeck, for $42,000
Perry Township
Deborah & Joseph Elwell to Amanda Thompson, for $89,000
Point Marion
Timothy Berkshire to David Lancaster & Abigail Campbell, for $10,000
Redstone Township
Wayne Long to Paul Kubina, for $320,000
Wayne Long to Paul Kubina, for $25,000
Joyce Epley & Amerigo G. Sabatini Estate to Mandy Dahl, for $12,000
Saltlck Township
Wilmer Prinkey & William C. Prinkey to Brian & Corey McCreary, for $40,000
Springhill Township
Matthew Franks to John Copeland, for $205,000
South Union Township
Derek & Jennifer Swaney to Amanda Graham, for $209,000
Mary Hartley and Mary B. Hartley Trust to Dylan Krivosky, for $162,000
George Family Limited Partnership to Zachary Smitley, for $40,000.00
OAK Hollow LLC to Jacob Barnhart, for $40,000
Barbara Cummings & Rheba Maust to Zachary Bigham, for $130,000
Walter Sugut to Christopher Labuda, for $340,000
Uniontown
James Chambers to Michael Walters, for $35,000.00
Goodwill of Southwestern PA to Kacies LLC, for $25,000
Ronald Romeo to Julie Kulenovic, for $27,000
Washington Township
Luntsky Holdings LLC to David & Theresa Bashada, for $150,000
Darla Garrett to Lindsay Conty, for $117,000
Wharton Township
David Shoaf to Anthony Realini & Matthew Veith, for $268,000
