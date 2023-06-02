Fayette County
The following property transfers were recently recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Brownsville
William Roscoe Valentine to Glenn A. Jeffries for $500
Bullskin Township
Brenda M. Sain to Michael E. Flack and Crystal R. Flack for $30,000
Connellsville
JWTC Personal Property Trust and Tom Conway Trustee to Mary Ann Sillbaugh for $300
Ronald Delbarre and Evelyn Delbarre to Charles Mills and Peggy Mills for $45,000
Connellsville Township
Katherine Ann Diroma and Karen Lynn Pohodich to Charles R. Smith Jr. and Melinda S. Smith for $260,000
Dunbar Township
Kristen L. Campbell to Matthew I. Stavros for $237,500
PC Irrevocable Trust 2011 to Pamela S. Thomas Trustee and Gabrielle Rosa for $140,000
Fairchance
Barry D. Blosser Est to RBE Rentals LLC for $40,000
Barry L. Kranik and Dorene L. Kranik to RBE Rentals LLC for $8,000
Daniel R. Guzik to Glenn R. Dague and Dina R. Dague for $9,000
German Township
Robert W. Logue Jr. and Sharon L. Logue to David F. Baus and Jessica E. Baus for $50,000
Piccolomini Holdings LLC to Christina Kenneally and Thomas Kenneally for $35,000
Jefferson Township
Marilyn D. Shoaf, Frank F. Shoaf and Tammy M. Shoaf to Lisa Benco and Bonnie Benco for $25,000
Luzerne Township
Robert Edwin Peton and Charlene D. Franks to Matthew Peton, Britney Ruble and Tammy Davies for $6,000
William Russell Franks Jr. to Ronald Davies for $25,000
North Union Township
Our Mobile Home Solutions LLC and Success Global Parent LLC to Amber L. Breakiron for $3,900
Barbara Antoon to HG Legacy Trust and Robert I. Glimcher Trustee for $100,000
Michael T. Prinkey and Trina N. Griffith to Frank M. Machi for $965
Redstone Township
Donahue Properties Inc. to Klondike Holdings LLC for $15,000
Suzanne Morris, Suzanne C. Magazine and Steven A. Morris to Joshua Michael Edward Hart and Katherine Hart for $122,000
Douglas R. Kurnava Est to Michael Cetera and Bobbie Jo Cetera for $15,000
Uniontown
Jacques A. Bougher and Sharon Boucher to William Beckwith for $2,500
Vanderbilt
Lorraine Abraham Herbert Est and Lorraine Herbert Est to Steven Harbaugh and Joyce Harbaugh for $158,900
Washington Township
Kayle Steele, Kayla Pollacci and Seth Pollacci to Rachel Frances Davis and Robert Lex Charnack for $122,000
Amanda Jane King, Amanda Jane Kibe and Edward Kibe Jr. to John Breegle and Marissa Tringes for $20,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 11.
Aleppo Township
Hollee R. Merrell to EQT Production Company, 14.61875 Acres, O&G, $1,624.21
Center Township
Ralph Tharp by TCB, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, Tax Claim, Tract, $900
Michael Broomfield to Sandy Creek Minerals LLC, 2 Tracts, O&G, $4,500
Cumberland Township
Michelle Mayo by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
David C. Keys by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 33, Renner Plan, $500
David C. Keys by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 13 Renner Plan, $500
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 12 Renner Plan, $500
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Edward Beck by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 46, Renner Plan, $500
James R. Hennen by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Michelle Mayo by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 13, Blk 5, Hathaway Addition, $500
Wendy Byrne by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 257, Crucible, $500
Michael Tolkach by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
J.D. Renner by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Susie Romesburg by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Susie Romesburg by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 1 Renner Plan, $500
J D Renner by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 7 Renner Plan, $500
J D Renner by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 10 Renner Plan, $500
P4001402002RSVLTB003 Trust by TCB, et ux., to Rhonda R. Stewart, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Gregory A. Walters by TCB, et ux., to Rhonda R. Stewart, Tax Claim, Lot 263, Nemacolin, $600
John J. Moschetta by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Elize Eugene Lavery Jr by TCB, et ux., to Lizza Flener, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Robert A. Harding by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Lot 21, Renner Plan, $500
Brian Depue by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Kristian Jensen by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Garage Lot, Nemacolin, $500
Kristian Jensen by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Garage Lot, Nemacolin, $500
Kristian Jensen by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Garage Lot, Nemacolin, $500
Violet M. Whipkey Estate, et ux., to Shirl W. Jacobs, Lot, 203, Nemacolin, $16,000
Glenn R. Tennant Jr by TCB, et ux., to Venus Hanlin-Radjenovic, Tax Claim, Garage Lot, 256, Nemacolin, $500
Helen Demchak by TCB, et ux., to CST Investments LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Issac Lilley Jr by TCB, to CST Investments LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Andrew A. Morris III by TCB, et ux., to CST Investments LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
John J. Moschetta by TCB, et ux., to CST Investments LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
John J. Moschetta by TCB, et ux., to CST Investments LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Dunkard Township
Mapel Sterling Coal Co by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprise, Tax Claim, Tract, Coal, $500
Mapel Sterling Coal Co by TCB, et ux., to Alexander Shuppe, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Franklin Township
Marjorie Orndoff to Tyler Orndoff, 2.54 Acres, $500
Christopher A. Stanko Byrne by TCB, et ux., to Chase Howard, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Eldon S. Christopher by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
John C. Rice by TCB, et ux., to Venus Hanlin-Radjenovic, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Beth A. Brummage to New Leaf Property Development LLC, Lots 10-12, Ivan Morris Plan, $150,000
Freeport Township
Brandon Debolt by TCB, et ux., to Roger K. O’Neil, et ux., Tax Claim, Tract, $500
John Peraldo by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Tract, $500
Jefferson Township
Anthony Mrs Comer by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprise, Tax Claim, Tract, Coal, $500
Thomas G. Watson by TCB, et ux., to David Treczak, Tax Claim, Lot, $600
Electric & Machine Co by TCB, et ux., to Thomas E. Goughenour, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Russell P. Kehoe by TCB, et ux., to Thomas E. Goughenour, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Monongahela Township
Helen Minor by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprise, Tax Claim, Tract, Coal, $500
Norman G. Cunningham, IV by TCB, et ux., to Venus Hanlin-Radjenovic, Tax Claim, Lot 41, Poland Plan, $500
Rikk T. Walters to Leland Gallatin, Lot 12 Poland Plan, $2,000
Morgan Township
Robert D. Hopes by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Lot 704, $500
John C. Rice by TCB, et ux., to Venus Hanlin-Radjenovic, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Morris Township
Betty J. Hull to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC, et ux., 3.543 Acres, $220,000
Perry Township
Mountaineer Timber Company to Daniel M. Wilson, 3 Acres, $3,000
Christopher E. Demidovich A/K/A Christopher Demidovich, et ux., to AMP V LP, 15.30 Acres, O&G, $44,800
Rices Landing
Harry S. Smith by TCB, et ux., to Dennis M. Makel, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Cecelia Nichols by TCB, et ux., to CST Investments LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Cecelia Nichols by TCB, et ux., to CST Investments LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Richhill Township
Michael Brice Ferg Family Trust by TCB, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company LLC,
Tax Claim, 16.08 Acres, Coal, Und. 1/6 Interest, $9,000
Springhill Township
Mark E. McVicker, et al., to Coombs Resources Corporation, 3 Tracts, $267,500
Randall W. Yoss by TCB, et ux., to Venus Hanlin-Radjenovic, Tax Claim, Tract, $500
Lisbeth Joyce Berdine to EQT Production Company, Tract, O&G, $1,406.25
Wayne Township
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC to Hershel M. Rutan, III, et ux., 2 Tracts, $30,880
Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, to DUC Hunter LLC, 70.775 Acres, O&G, $42,686.17
David N. Adams by TCB, et al., to George Enterprise, Tax Claim, 99 Acres, Coal, ½ Interest, $500
S. C. Mrs Brock by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprise, Tax Claim, Tract, Coal, $500
William F Scott by TCB, et al., to George Enterprise, Tax Claim, Tract, Coal, $500
William T. Cumberledge by TCB, et ux., to Betty I Wise, Tax Claim, Lot 4, Hoy Plan, Chestnut, $500
Douglas D. Tennant, et ux., to Kayla M. Springer, 2.286 Acres, $104,000
Three Rivers Royalty III LLC, to Pikewood Energy Corporation, 8.84688 Acres, O&G, $85,372.39
Waynesburg
J K Willlison Jr by TCB, et ux., to Karen Lee Santucci, Tax Claim, Lot 40, Huffman, Dub Div., $500
Whiteley Township
David G. Church by TCB, et ux., to Valley Abstracting LLC, Tax Claim, Tract, $2,500
Waynesburg College by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprise, Tax Claim, Tract, Coal, $500
