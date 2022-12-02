Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office from Nov. 7-11.
Belle Vernon
Carlos Elisio Herndez Chacaj and Juana Santos Mendoza Lopez to Abraham Garcia Hernandez and Fatimia Yessenia Hernandez Granados for $50,000
Brownsville
LTK Property Management LLC to Joseph Stump and Ashley Culp for $18,000
John P. Morres Jr. and Bettie J. Moores to Bonnie Sheehan and Pamela King for $28,000
Bullskin Township
Sylvester J. Heller Est to Joseph M. Dougher and Janet S. Brown for $3,000
Robert A. Protheroe to Shawn A. Thomas for $25,000
Connellsville
Kathleen M. Albright to Stephen M. Swank Jr. for $45,000
Fayette City
Robert G. Grazzini and Tonia Grazzini to Roxanne M. Timmons for $33,000
Georges Township
Donna J. Stevenson to Sidney H. Mack III for $85,000
Sarah A. Ferro to Nathan Kuritz for $67,000
Victoria L. Miltenberger to Marlin B. Romesburg and Joanna Y. Romesburg for $95,000
Shelley K. Sanders to Donna J. Stevenson for $2,500
German Township
Penmar Rental Properties LLC to Kato Holdings LLC for $61,000
Henry Clay Township
Eleanor Thomas and Elenor Dodley to Robert Lee Bishoff Jr. for $5,000
Luzerne Township
Magan Holdings LLC to McGalla Properties LLC for $28,000
Joseph R. Monovich Sr. and Joann J. Monovich to Justin Jeffries for $2,248.45
Dustin Marie Paxon, Dustin Marie Smith, Dennis W. Paxon and Anna Marie Paxon to Brian A. Lent and Stacie L. Lent for $30,000
North Union Township
Robert B. Bigham and Winifred J. Bigham to John A. Holonich Jr. and Nicole A. Holonich Jr. for $142,500
University Drive Partnership to Deem Guys for $600,000
Evelyn Mervay to Cav Properties LLC for $80,000
Perryopolis
William Sayre Est, John Sayre Jr. Est and John W. Sayre Est to Thomas P. Toth and Rhonda A. Toth for $162,500
Redstone Township
Shirley K. Hlebick to William C. Jeffries and Alyssa G. Jeffries for $17,000
Saltlick Township
Jaime Lynn Pust and Jaime Lynn Rili to Justin Michael Bryant for $13,500
William W. Hepler and Kathy A. Hepler to Kelly Brown for $70,000
South Connellsville
Robbie L. Kimmel to GJ & AJ Properties for $52,000
South Union Township
Terry L. Beatty and Terry L. Thomas to Amanda D. Burgess for $142,000
Stewart Township
Shark Enterprises LLC to M&N Enterprises for $250,000
Uniontown
Timothy J. Miscovich to A House Into a Home LLC for $2,000
David S. Harper to Hanna Elayazra for $2,500
Tracy A. Ritz and Virginia D. Glisan to Fayette Holdings Group LLC for $159,900
Upper Tyrone Township
Jared A. James and James Gina R. Rega to Michael A. Koehler and Janine R. Koehler for $145,000
Wharton Township
RMZ Holdings Inc. to Diane Guzy Trust for $115,000
Greene County
The following property transfers were recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Nov. 24.
Aleppo Township
Ridgetop Royalties LLC to J. Charles Farmer, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $2,100,000
Aleppo and Springhill townships
Vera Fosnot to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, 4 Tracts, O&G, $20,702.90
Center Township
Highland Imperial Inc to Michael Sunyich, 2 Tracts, O&G, $1,821.96
Cumberland Township
John C. McGrath, et ux., to Jason J. Barber, et ux., 10.637 Acres, $340,000
Charles G. Smith by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Dawn Province by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Ira S. Higginbotham by TCB, et ux., to Timothy Cumberland, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
John Fabean by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Susan Chisler by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Patricia Crow Farmer by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Tammy Lynn Higginbotham by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot,$500
Earl L. Guesman by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Christopher L. Keffer by TCB, et ux., to Cumberland Township, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Mary Citrone by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Charles Reha, Jr., by TCB, et ux., to Redevelopment Authority of Greene County, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 30, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 17, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 21, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 45, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 46, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 47, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 48, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 42, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 43, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 44, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 18, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 19, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 20, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 29, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 33, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 34, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 35, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 36, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 39, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 40, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 41, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 37, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
James Lawrence Hartley by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 38, Hartley Ridge Plan, $500.0
Robert E. Shaw by TCB, et ux., to Dwayne E. Iams, et ux., Tax Claim, Lots, $500
Gloria Cobin by TCB, et ux., to MRG Enterprises LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 118, Nemacolin, $500
Brenda L. Timms, by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Brenda L. Timms, by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Newton J. Yoders, by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot 2, Nemacolin, $500
Newton J. Yoders, by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Kenenth Varner by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot 358, Nemacolin, $500
Paul H. Haught by TCB, et ux., to Lynn Corl, III, Tax Claim, Lot 305, Nemacolin, $500
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 94 $500
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 77 $500
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 78 $500
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 79 $500
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 80 $500
John A. Cofchin by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 95 $500
Glenn Darrah by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, Lot 44 $500
Frank Morris Baily Estate by TCB, et ux., to Gregory Andrews, Tax Claim, $500
Dale J. Higgs by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management, Tax Claim, Lot 39-40, Hatfield, $500
Frank N. Smalich by TCB, et ux., to BP Investments & Property Management, Tax Claim, Lots, $500
Dunkard Township
Nova 1 Properties LLC to Dustin Rhodes, et ux., 2 Tracts, $75,000
Petitte Coal Co by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, $500
Evelyn Pettite by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Pittsburgh Coal, $500
Petitte Coals Inc by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Pittsburgh Coal, $500
Franklin Township
Shelly Koteras, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 167.571 Acres, O&G, $33,018.05
Iron Pennsylvania Land LLC, et ux., to William G. Nimpfer, 2 Tracts, O&G, $141,775
Margaretta M. Clark Estate, et ux., to Juan Pablo Del Angel Reyes, Tract, $17,000
Freeport Township
Jeryl D. Bornstein aka Jeryl Eichberg to The Mineral Company, et ux., 20.45 Acres, O&G, $122,700
Gilmore Township
Norma Lee Riley by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, ¼ Interest, $500
Greene Township
Ralph John Ross by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, 1/3 Interest, $500
William S. Brewer by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, $500
Jackson Township
Linda R. Barney to The Mineral Company, et ux., 96.5375 Acres, O&G, $2,815.68
Tiffany L. Dean to The Mineral Company, et ux., 94.875 Acres, O&G, $13,638.29
Jennifer J. Lippencott, et al., to Justin E. Bular, et ux., 408 Acres, $550,000
Jefferson Township
Diana L. McDaniel to Ethan Virgili, et ux., 19.145 Acres, $28,717.50
Joseph S. Mangione by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 64, Landing Heights Plan, ½ Interest, $500
Joseph S. Mangione by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 65, Landing Heights Plan, ½ Interest, $500
Joseph S. Mangione by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 66, Landing Heights Plan, ½ Interest, $500
Rose Mermelstein by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 71, Landing Heights, $500
John Howard Pontiac GMC by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 11, Delancy Heights, $500
John Howard Pontiac GMC by TCB, et ux., to TW Plus LLC, Tax Claim, Lot 10, Delancy Heights, $500
Iona Riggs Carson Estate by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, $500
Monongahela Township
Helen C. Hounchell by TCB, et ux., to George Enterprises, Tax Claim, Tract, Sewickley Coal, $5,000
Doug E. Malone by TCB, et ux., to Paul Woods, Sr., Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Doug E. Malone by TCB, et ux., to Paul Woods, Sr., Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Kevin K. Daniel by TCB, et ux., to Angela McCourt, et ux., Tax Claim, Lot, $500
Morgan Township
Billy Joe Pellegrini by POA, et al., to BAP Industries LLC, 2 Tracts, $130,000
Morris Township
Jessica R. Anderson to The Mineral Company, et ux., 110.19 Acres, O&G, $32,497.02
Perry Township
Donna R. Gamble aka Donna Renee Gamble, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 5 Acres, O&G, $5,000
William L. Pack to VES Land LLC, 72 Acres, O&G, $14,400
David Harris to Benjamin Ankrom, Lots 5-9, Block A, Martins Second Addition, $165,000
Richhill Township
Matthew P. Rhome to EQT Production Company, 1.35 Acres, O&G, $1,000
Springhill Township
Donna Lynn Love to The Mineral Company, et ux., 214.80 Acres, O&G, $3,992.63
Randall G. Kimble to The Mineral Company, et ux., 13.10625 Acres, O&G, $10,921.87
R. William Trussell A/K/A Bill Trussel to The Mineral Company, et ux., 2 Tracts, O&G, $11,500.44
Debra D. Crews to The Mineral Company, et ux., 47.2060 Acres, O&G, $5,409.02
Erwin Neal Veteto, et ux., to The Mineral Company, et ux., 3 Tracts, O&G, $3,992.63
Vicky Maggard to EQT Production Company, 25 Acres, O&G, $2,199.08
Wayne Township
CNXL Land LLC to Mary Josephine Blake, .39 Acre, $15,000
Waynesburg
Drew A. Johnson, et ux., to Andrew Franko, Lot, $100,700
Crystal Rush, et ux., to James R. Gilbert, et ux., Lot, $22,000
Michael Sandzimier and Colette Sandzimier to Andrew S. Bierer and Kathleen J. Bierer for $466,000
RMZ Holdings Inc. to Hugh Curtis Shaw III for $210,000
Michael A. Russo and Lynette Russo to Thomas C. Indelicarto and Jaqueline M. Indelicarto for $33,000
