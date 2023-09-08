Fayette County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds between Aug. 7-11.
Brownsville Township
Brandy Hackney to Kevin M. Bertloff for $42,901.20
Bullskin Township
Cynthia M. Geiger and Mark S. Geiger to Bullskin Stone & Lime LLC. for $90,000
Robert D. Hamilton II and Hannah L. Hamilton to Heather L. Miner for $60,000
Michael E. Flack and Crystal R. Flack to Mary Katherine Huedash for $200,000
Connellsville
U.S Dept. of Housing & Urban Development to Jamie Lynn Moore for $105,000
William Donald Welling Est. to Tamiki Robinson for $69,369
Angela Dodd to Wall Group LLC. for $51,000
Ken N. Soldano, Marian J. Soldano, Cynthia A. Baluch and Joseph R. Baluch to Charles A. Costner for $84,900
Melinda L. Rigby, Thomas Alan Osborne and Charlene M. Osborne to Melinda L. Rigby for $5,000
Joseph E. Ciarrocchi, Debra S. Ciarrocchi, Amanda C. Gregor and David E. Gregor to OBrien & Balsone Carpet Installation for $27,000
Casimir P. Zebela Est. to CDP Realty LLC. for $19,000
Michael E. Galiardi to Michael T. Prinkey and Trina N. Griffith for $85,000
Dunbar
Dorothy Stark and Gerald Stark to Angela Roycroft for $7,500
Dunbar Township
Robbie Rose and Pamela J. Rose to Amos K. Stoltzfus and Barbie M. Stoltzfus for $350,000
Joseph W. Layman III and Gail A. Layman to Scott Williams and Michelle Williams for $5,000
Fairchance
Lois Steve and Vernon Steve Est. to Fabian S. Hruska and Sherry L. Hruska for $5,000
Franklin Township
Timothy Ray Parker and Ray Parker to Christopher S. Parker and Scott Parker for $46,500
Georges Township
Clarence F. Hibbard Est. to Joyce Ann Nicholson for $7,700
German Township
Kimberly D. Mathers and David R. Mathers to Savannah F. Raymond for $139,900
Henry Clay Township
Jonathan A. Adams to Jeremiah Durstine and Kayla Hardy Durstine for $220,000
Lawrence A. Hartman Jr. and Carol D. Hartman to Jesse Bates II, Leslie Bates, Jesse Bates III and Austin Bates for $55,000
Matthew Kenneth Schell to Michael Sarpolis for $290,000
Lower Tyrone Township
Carolyn J. Keffer Est. to Christopher Keffer for $5,000
Luzerne Township
James M. Shashura, Violet V. Shashura, Mary T. Voytek, John A. Voytek, Joseph A. Shashura and Sue A. Shashura to Melissa A. Daniels for $179,000
Deborah A. Griest to Terry L. Gabeletto Sr. and Evelyn H. Gabeletto for $128,010
Cozy Castles LLC. to James E. Martin Jr. for $19,500
North Union Township
James A. Gnacey to Tarmal Properties LLC. for $85,000
Steve S. Howard to Michael Grimm for $120,000
Ronica S. Rugg to Robert M. Oros III for $101,000
Louis A. Agostini, Darlene B. Agostini and Louis Agostini to Logan T. Balaban and Cailin M. McWilliams for $190,000
Linda M. Bittinger, Brian Stockton and Christina Stockton to Carly Hollinshead for $36,000
Sunrise Uniontown Inc. to Faith Assemby of God for $3,200,000
Perryopolis
Jeffrey Raible, Annemarie Raible and Anamarie Kapolka to Daniel Keith Guild and Jane Renee Guild for $330,000
Perry Township
Thomas N. Ruffner, Louretta Ruffner, Patricia A. Baker and John M. Adams to David Menosky for $50,000
Redstone Township
Bradley S. McCarty and Terry L. McCarty to Megan L. Vinson for $74,500
C&M Builders to William E. Lowry and Susan Lowry for $11,000
Saltlick Township
John E. Cooke Jr., Denise A. Cooke and Denise A. Pierno to Shawn Fuller and Tiffany Fuller for $310,000
South Union Township
Shila B. Mason to Philip Murphy for $163,500
James P. Gallio to RL & K LLC. for $480,000
Alexis Valley to Mark Crouch and Loretta Crouch for $138,000
Springhill Township
Shelley Skidmore to Kristy M. Riley and Nico Rossetti for $155,900
Thomas D. Stillwagon and Brenda Stillwagon to Scot King, Jason King and Hoshua King for $13,056
Sylvia J. Dennis to Graham Q. Helwig for $59,000
Uniontown
Salema Mohamad and Mylien Thi Mohamad to Christine Blakey for $235,000
Ima June Murphy Est. to Sean R. Ennis for $155,000
Loretta Rhodes Neiderhiser to Joseph C. Hice Jr. for $15,000
Kenneth Todd Daniels and Melissa Ann Daniels to Joseph Cholock for $25,000
Davis & Sons Investments LLC. to OBrien & Balsone Carpet Installation for $22,000
Suzanne Dimarco to James Owens for $360,000
Washington Township
Lisa Ann Bankston to Harold Neva Enterprises LLC. for $125,000
Wharton Township
HE Holdings LLC. to Gregory S. Perri and Emily L. Perri for $12,000
Richard W. Fike Sr. to Appalachian Timber Products Inc. for $2,000
Jay R. Reeves and Jessica M. Kuhn to Pablo J. Espinoza and Betsy C. Davis for $175,500
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of Aug. 31.
Aleppo Township
Jody L. Bowersox to EQT Production Company, ¾ Acre, O&G, $50
Harold R. Hughes, Jr., to EQT Production Company, ¾ Acre, O&G, $50
Donna J. Wysocki to EQT Production Company, ¾ Acre, O&G, $50
Aleppo and Jackson townships
John Jason Adams, et ux., to EQT Production Company, Tracts, O&G, $516,440.09
Cumberland Township
Earl Steven Miller to Gregory W. Miller, Jr., Lots 3-5, $1,500
Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Company to John Glendenning, Lot, Nemacolin Plan, $10,000
John Glendenning, et ux., to John Glendenning, et ux., Lot, Nemacolin Plan, $5,000
Donald L. Grear to John Albert Glendenning, et ux., .7022 Acres, $1,000
Bryan McCannon, et ux., to Christopher Michael Park, et ux., 15 Acres, $309,900
Samuel Davis Hawk, III, et al., to Richard Cacurak, Lots 99-101, Colonial Heights, $230,000
Levi Properties LLC to Pekar Properties LLC, 1.679 Acres, $300,000
Jennifer M. Whyel to Angelina M. Riggleman, Lot 174, Nemacolin, $2,392.79
Franklin Township
Brenda F. Kramer aka Brenda Kramer, et ux., to McClure Enterprises Inc., Tract, $75,000
Donald M. Headlee, et ux., to Emory B. Johnson, et ux., 2 Lots, $65,000
Jackson Township
Robert Wayne Snelson, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 47.921 Acres, O&G, $7,930.39
Dennis G. Hughes, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 50.06 Acres, O&G, $4,713.65
Jefferson Township
Sara Ruth Bradford aka Sara Ruth Opperman, et ux., to Community Minerals II LLC, 145.79 Acres, Mineral & Royalty, $12,000
Morgan Township
Ryan M. Milligan, et ux., to Randell Trueblood, et ux., 12.153 Acres, $135,000
Gregory D. Cowell, et ux., to Kloe Tuttle, et ux., Lot 230, Mather Plan, $99,900
Morris Township
Mark A. Jacobs, et ux., to Consol Pennsylvania Coal Company, LLC, et ux., 1 Acre, $300,000
Springhill Township
The Mineral Company LLC, et ux., to EQT Production Company, 49.0822 Acres, O&G, $5,866.22
Wayne Township
Jay Malott to David Jones, Lot 2, Hoy Brothers Plan, $36,068.40
Laura E. D’Eletto, et ux., to Coombs Resources Corporation, 3 Tracts, O&G, $182,490
