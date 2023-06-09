Fayette County
The following property transfers were recently recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office:
Brownsville
Dennis D. Bloom and Veronica M. Bloom to MBDL Holdings LLC for $57,000
Brownsville Township
Robert A. Navarra and Carol L. Navarra to Ronald Peters Jr. and Kristin Michelle Peters for $20,000
Bullskin Township
Robert L. Richter Jr. and Kimberly A. Richter to Todd D. Koshara and Lisa A. Breakiron for $137,000
James M. Smith and Susan L. Smith to 79 Aldine St. LLC for $160,000
Edwin F. Trump and Susan L. Trump to Robert F. Gruber Jr. and Kathleen E. Bruber for $154,000
Connellsville
Elsie L. Haley to Barbara A. Rutland for $45,244.30
Connellsville Township
Nelson E. Domer Jr., Catherine A. Domer, David A. Domer, Susan N. Domer, Sherry M. Owens, Brian L. Owens, Terry L. Domer Supplemental Needs Trust, Nelson E. Domer Jr. Co Trustee and Sherry M. Owens Co Trustee to Joshua Garcia and Kayla Welsh for $159,000
Dunbar Township
Chelsea E. Ritenour and Edith P. Ritenour to Down Home Lease LLC for $318,000
Henry Clay Township
Rosenberger Holdings LLC to Sheri Gazes for $135,000
Lower Tyrone Township
George A. Loudon and Shirlene C. Loudon to Joyce Sohonage and Bartley Hopping for $50,000
Luzerne Township
Sherman P. Staley Jr. to Kenneth L. Bloom Jr. for $1,200
RSC Development LLC to Trevor Wood Lee for $13,000
Masontown
Carole Wheeler and Carl D. Wheeler to 546 W Main St LLC for $25,000
Albert E. Core Est, Albert Core Sr. Est and Albert E. Core Sr. Est to Darius L. King for $64,000
North Union Township
Donald James Crayton Est and Donald J. Crayton Est to Jordan Renee Cole and Sheila Renee Cole for $80,000
Raymond E. Biddle Jr. Est to Curry Capital for $46,000
Edward John Polito Sr. Est to Justin Sweitzer for $234,500
MM Common Properties LLC to Andrew R. Cavinee for $30,000
MJM Common Properties LLC to Zachary Allen Franks for $30,000
MM Common Properties LLC to Frank Martin Duritsky IV for $30,000
Perryopolis
THHP Properties LLC to Cameron Allmendinger for $117,500
Redstone Township
Antionette Mae Guerrieri Est to Castlerock 2023 LLC for $14,200
Saltlick Township
Robert E. Scullion Jr. and Ashlie Marie Salsi to Theodore T. Molnar and Ashley H. Molnar for $735,000
Senneth C. Keslar, Senneth Keslar, Lillian Kelsar, Charles Keslar, Charles S. Keslar and Cheryl Keslar to Ralph C. Fretts for $325,000
Springfield Township
Michael L. Darrell to Marilyn J. Butler and Matthew J. Hartzell for $192,000
Jeffrey E. Keefer to William Thornton and Merideth A. Thornton for $125,000
South Union Township
Widewaters Uniontown Co LLC to Transformation Media LLC for $65,600
Elizabeth M. Merti to Chloe E. Burns and Edward D. Findley for $215,000
James Brett to 3 Work Parkway Holdings LLC for $3,200,000
Uniontown
Andrea Renee Sabula to From the Dirt Transportation LLC for $13,500
Ronald H. Dennis and Gina Dennis to Leslie Dennis for $10,000
Washington Township
Hobo Ventures LLC to Mark E. Cook and Alicia Joy Cook for $10,000
Wharton Township
Karen A. Forsythe and Bruce A. Hall Sr. to Nathan S. Hoffer and Robin M. Hoffer for $340,000
Greene County
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office the week of May 25.
Cumberland Township
Zigmond S. Bokat Estate, et al., to TWPLUS LLC, Lot 18, Cumberland Village Plan, $25,000
Brian Steinmiller, et ux., to Raymond H. Hamilton, Sr., Lot 1, Nemacolin Plan, $150
Dunkard Township
Melodi S. Humbert to Michael D. Adams, et ux., Lot 159, Bobtown, $49,209.30
Franklin Township
Courtney Chedester aka Courtney Schwartz, et ux., to James W. Kirk, et ux., Lot 13, Section A, Crescent Hills Plan, $237,500
Monongahela Township
David R. Riggleman, et ux., to Kara A. Stewart, et ux., Lot 26, Parcel C Plan, $76,000
Perry Township
Kenneth G. Stoneking, et ux., to Derek Stickles, 2 Tracts, $70,500
VES Land LLC to HR4 Minerals LLC, 72 Acres, Minerals, $62,620
Rices Landing
Travis C. Stilwell, et ux., to Cassie E. Teagarden, 2 Tracts, $65,000
Richhill Township
Lisa A. Ball to The Mineral Company, et ux., 60.544 Acres, O&G, $4,923.88
Waynesburg
John N. Hartley, et ux., to Nathan Chadwick, 2 Lots, $30,000
Roger D. Hall to Dante D. Sarra, Lot, $125,000
