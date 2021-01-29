The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 21 and 27.
Belle Vernon
Vivian Bernardo, Est to William Veschio, for $67,000
Brownsville
Naomi Skinner to Jason Novak, for $30,000
Matthew Bradey to Haw Eye Property Management, for $6,000
Bullskin Township
Virginia Helms to Christopher Crutchman, for $120,000
Collin Hill to Scott Dyer, for $240,000
Connellsville
Gladys Franks to LBS Storage, for $16,500
Roger Juhns to Leeann Evans, for $59,900
Dunbar Township
James Stefano Jr. to Michael Mullins, for $69,950
Georges Township
Matthew Brownfield to Joshua Friend, for $11,000
Thomas Zyra to James Oravets II and Anne Oravets, for $55,000
Jefferson Township
Richard Travalena to Jacob Girvin, for $85,000
Luzerne Township
Brian Wilson to Joseph Black, for $6,000
Masontown
Mark Mrabith to Michael Moore Jr., for $66,000
Menallen Township
Carol Collins, Michael Kacmar, and David Kacmar to Amanda Walnoha, for $97,000
Kenneth Fostano to Paige Crossland, for $330,000
New Atlas Dev. Inc.to Iron X Energy LLC, for $840,000
Nicholson Township
Jess Jarrett and Richard Jarrett to James Scott, for $10,000
North Union Township
Victoria Sova to Donna Mathianas and Douglas Cindric, for $23,100
Brian Ludy and Cherie Trout to Evan Ludy, for $85,000
Ohiopyle
Robert Marietta to Yough Plaza Inc., for $250,000
Perry Township
West PA Properties LLC to Ruth Lewis, for $13,000
Redstone Township
Timothy Carrigan to Juan Rosado, for $2,000
South Connellsville
Brenda Barnhart and Shera Barnhart to Christopher Sosko, for $15,000
Uniontown
Rodney Wilson to Bruce Lilley II, for $31,000
Upper Tyrone Township
Edwin Zaffina & Joseph H. Quinn LLC to Jason Lucia, for $75,000
Washington Township
Lucy Kroskie, Tonette Nicolaus, Rose Weston and Tina Johnson to Michael Weston, for $175,000
Wharton Township
Judith Poslusney to Rodney Turner, for $42,000
Jeffrey Myers Sr. to Ian Howsare, for $45,000
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 8-14:
Carmichaels
Elizabeth C. Walker to Sarah Anne Smith, for $155,000
Center Township
Craig M. Thomas to Jesse Lee Caldwell, for $180,000
Cumberland Township
Charles Massengill to Francis Gilbert Jr., for $128,000
Zachary Greenawalt to Michael A. Coombs, for $92,000
Michael J. Ludrosky to Jacob Ryan Bevard, for $305,000
Wilbur D. Colvin to Drew M. Deardorff, for $189,000
Franklin Township
Tracy Jane Mercier to Charles Strope, for $128,000
Mark A. Bouchard to Micah Daniel Kraf, for $27,000
Myra L. Remaley to Robert Frederick Sickles, for $209,900
Freeport and Springhill townships
Carol A. Coffman to GEM Holdings LLC, for $97,936.09
David P. Barger to GEM Holdings LLC, for $16,860.68
John W. Barger to GEM Holdings LLC, for $16,860.68
Jackson Township
Timothy Poole to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $33,851.94
Andrea C. Strawn to Hilltop Minerals LLC, for $100
Brent D. Strawn to Hilltop Minerals LLC, for $100
Jackson, Jefferson, Morgan, Morris, Richhill, Springhill, Washington, Wayne, and Whitely townships and Waynesburg
Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC to Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC, for $62,092,438.30
Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC to Contura Pennsylvania LLC, for $1,252,196
Morgan Township
Tammy L. Roupe to Mark A. Fonner, for $20,000
Christina L. Mecannic to Diane M. Waligora, for $35,000
Springhill Township
Pamela L. West to America’s Choice Royalty Services, for $350
Springhill and Freeport townships
Drew C. McCormick to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, for $100
Davon H. McCormick to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, for $100
Amy Marquet Miller to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, for $100
Washington Township
Mariah R. Wise to Judd A. Pellen, for $170,000
Wayne Township
Staci L. Dawson to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $4,500
Francis Dalbert Gump to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $2,000
Mary Lou Gump by POA to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $2,000
Darwin R. Gump to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $2,000
Michael Glen Robey to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,785.71
Thelma Robey to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,785.71
Melanie Harper to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,785.71
Mary Harper to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,785.71
James E. Shumaker to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,785.71
Scott L. Shumaker to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,785.71
Brian A. Shumaker to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,785.71
Brent D. Strawn to Hilltop Minerals LLC, for $100
Andrea C. Strawn to Hilltop Minerals LLC, for $100
Whiteley Township
Joshua D. Humble to Michael John Steffl Jr., for $80,000
