The following property transfers have been recorded in the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 21 and 27.

Belle Vernon

Vivian Bernardo, Est to William Veschio, for $67,000

Brownsville

Naomi Skinner to Jason Novak, for $30,000

Matthew Bradey to Haw Eye Property Management, for $6,000

Bullskin Township

Virginia Helms to Christopher Crutchman, for $120,000

Collin Hill to Scott Dyer, for $240,000

Connellsville

Gladys Franks to LBS Storage, for $16,500

Roger Juhns to Leeann Evans, for $59,900

Dunbar Township

James Stefano Jr. to Michael Mullins, for $69,950

Georges Township

Matthew Brownfield to Joshua Friend, for $11,000

Thomas Zyra to James Oravets II and Anne Oravets, for $55,000

Jefferson Township

Richard Travalena to Jacob Girvin, for $85,000

Luzerne Township

Brian Wilson to Joseph Black, for $6,000

Masontown

Mark Mrabith to Michael Moore Jr., for $66,000

Menallen Township

Carol Collins, Michael Kacmar, and David Kacmar to Amanda Walnoha, for $97,000

Kenneth Fostano to Paige Crossland, for $330,000

New Atlas Dev. Inc.to Iron X Energy LLC, for $840,000

Nicholson Township

Jess Jarrett and Richard Jarrett to James Scott, for $10,000

North Union Township

Victoria Sova to Donna Mathianas and Douglas Cindric, for $23,100

Brian Ludy and Cherie Trout to Evan Ludy, for $85,000

Ohiopyle

Robert Marietta to Yough Plaza Inc., for $250,000

Perry Township

West PA Properties LLC to Ruth Lewis, for $13,000

Redstone Township

Timothy Carrigan to Juan Rosado, for $2,000

South Connellsville

Brenda Barnhart and Shera Barnhart to Christopher Sosko, for $15,000

Uniontown

Rodney Wilson to Bruce Lilley II, for $31,000

Upper Tyrone Township

Edwin Zaffina & Joseph H. Quinn LLC to Jason Lucia, for $75,000

Washington Township

Lucy Kroskie, Tonette Nicolaus, Rose Weston and Tina Johnson to Michael Weston, for $175,000

Wharton Township

Judith Poslusney to Rodney Turner, for $42,000

Jeffrey Myers Sr. to Ian Howsare, for $45,000

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Greene County Recorder of Deeds office between Jan. 8-14:

Carmichaels

Elizabeth C. Walker to Sarah Anne Smith, for $155,000

Center Township

Craig M. Thomas to Jesse Lee Caldwell, for $180,000

Cumberland Township

Charles Massengill to Francis Gilbert Jr., for $128,000

Zachary Greenawalt to Michael A. Coombs, for $92,000

Michael J. Ludrosky to Jacob Ryan Bevard, for $305,000

Wilbur D. Colvin to Drew M. Deardorff, for $189,000

Franklin Township

Tracy Jane Mercier to Charles Strope, for $128,000

Mark A. Bouchard to Micah Daniel Kraf, for $27,000

Myra L. Remaley to Robert Frederick Sickles, for $209,900

Freeport and Springhill townships

Carol A. Coffman to GEM Holdings LLC, for $97,936.09

David P. Barger to GEM Holdings LLC, for $16,860.68

John W. Barger to GEM Holdings LLC, for $16,860.68

Jackson Township

Timothy Poole to Three Rivers Royalty LLC, for $33,851.94

Andrea C. Strawn to Hilltop Minerals LLC, for $100

Brent D. Strawn to Hilltop Minerals LLC, for $100

Jackson, Jefferson, Morgan, Morris, Richhill, Springhill, Washington, Wayne, and Whitely townships and Waynesburg

Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC to Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC, for $62,092,438.30

Contura Pennsylvania Land LLC to Contura Pennsylvania LLC, for $1,252,196

Morgan Township

Tammy L. Roupe to Mark A. Fonner, for $20,000

Christina L. Mecannic to Diane M. Waligora, for $35,000

Springhill Township

Pamela L. West to America’s Choice Royalty Services, for $350

Springhill and Freeport townships

Drew C. McCormick to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, for $100

Davon H. McCormick to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, for $100

Amy Marquet Miller to Rock Creek Royalty LLC, for $100

Washington Township

Mariah R. Wise to Judd A. Pellen, for $170,000

Wayne Township

Staci L. Dawson to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $4,500

Francis Dalbert Gump to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $2,000

Mary Lou Gump by POA to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $2,000

Darwin R. Gump to Mulligan Mineral Partners LLC, for $2,000

Michael Glen Robey to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,785.71

Thelma Robey to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,785.71

Melanie Harper to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,785.71

Mary Harper to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,785.71

James E. Shumaker to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,785.71

Scott L. Shumaker to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,785.71

Brian A. Shumaker to Pikewood Energy Corporation, for $2,785.71

Brent D. Strawn to Hilltop Minerals LLC, for $100

Andrea C. Strawn to Hilltop Minerals LLC, for $100

Whiteley Township

Joshua D. Humble to Michael John Steffl Jr., for $80,000

