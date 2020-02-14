Fayette County
The following property transfers were filed with the Fayette County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Feb. 5-11:
Estate of Eugene Umble to Michael E. Woodley Jr., property in Franklin Township for $87,000.
Jeffrey A. Hull Jr. and Janelle N. Lambert to Marlene E. Hanabeck, property in North Union Township for $77,500.
SHRC Properties LLC to Jeffrey A. Swank and others, property in Bullskin Township for $5,000.
Cynthia S. Mancini to Kenneth K. Ozanick and others, property in North Union Township for $50,000.
NSC Holdings LLC to Georgiana Enterprise LLC, property in Uniontown for $57,500.
Bethann Poskey to Robert Throm, property in Connellsville Township for $106.500.
Joseph DiCianno and others Robert Rose and Rochelle Rose, property in Luzerne Township for $10,000.
Bettie Knieriem to Joshua Cable and others, property in North Union Township for $115,000.
Davey Burnworth and Cindy Rogers to Theresa Campbell, property in Luzerne Township for $5,000.
Karen Kovach to Charles Kovach, property in Perry Township for $325,000.
Seth Thomas Vargo and others to Alexandra M. Cummings, property in Perry Borough for $159,900.
Nancy M. Mazzocco to Raymond B. Stathers and others, property in Menallen Township for $160,000.
Sean M. Conley and others to Robert Guard and others, property in Menallen Township for $35,600.
Thomas C. Bodkin and others to Glenn G. Blystone and Victoria E. Lindsey, property in North Union Township for $99,900.
Rebecca Cieszynski to Pam Boykin, property in Redstone Township for $49,000.
Harry Nedley to Charles Richards and others, property in Uniontown for $93,500.
Mechelle Glista to German Twp, property in German Township for $7,500.
Janet Migyanko to Direct Digital Media LLC, property in Masontown for $30,000.
Deborah Bochniarz to Deborah Simpson, property in Redstone Township for $2,000.
Westmoreland County
The following property transfers were filed with the Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Feb. 5-11:
David L. and Pamel L. Depalma to Robert Sirianni, property in East Huntingdon Township for $10,500.
David L. and Pamel L. Depalma to James Feick, property in East Huntingdon Township for $6,000.
BWG Properties LLC to Akers Holdings 1, LLC, property in Mount Pleasant for $7,000.
Robert B. and Barbara M. Dolan to Brian N. and Tammy L. Price, property in Mount Pleasant for $157,500.
James J. Brodak to Donald R. Mull Jr., property in Mount Pleasant Township for $125,000.
Helen Ann Yonko-Manning to Paul D. and Brenda L. Buchko, property in Monessen for $18,460.40.
West Pa Properties LLC to Joseph Pleso, property in Monessen for $9,000.
JLH Development LLC to Joseph Pleso, property in Monessen for $12,000.
Rick F. Hovanec to Joseph Pleso, property in Monessen for $5,800.
Natalie A. Huey and Mark B. Glick to Scott A. Heltebran, property in Rostraver Township for $183,900.
Adam Gillingham to Lindsey K. Manko, property in Rostraver Township for $50,000.
Entech LLC to Maronda Homes, Inc., property in Rostraver Township for $54,000.
Frank V. Scalise and others to Paul J. and Kara L. Czerniak, property in Rostraver Township for $330,000.
The Donald R Keffer & Wilda M Keffer Revocable Living Trust to Andrew J. Christopher and others, property in Lower Tyrone Township for $210,000.
Luella C. Tissue to George W. Colborn and others, property in Springfield Township for $10,000.
SHRC Properties LC to Michael E. Flack and others, property in Bullskin Township for $70,000.
Washington County
The following property transfers were filed with the Washington County Recorder of Deeds for the week of Feb. 5-11:
Nicholas W. Kpanic to Mr. Viking Acquisitions LLC, property in North Charleroi for $15,500.
Robert G. and Frances M. Bauer to Kelly A. and Michael States, property in Donora for $70,000.
Dominic M. Yilit to Mary Ann Banks, property in Speers for $129,500.
Kenneth D. Vesely to Roscoe VFD, property in Roscoe for $63,200.
Thomas E. Jolley to Christopher and Jessica Albright, property in Donora for $29,500.
Helen P. Stoy to Seth and Angela Lippert, property in Union Township for $2,664.
Rosemary Bello to Adam D. Gillingham and Tia L. Kettering, property in Fallowfield Township for $128,000.
Sara A. Battaglia and others to Paul A. Janda, property in Union Township for $117,000.
Vito D. and Cheryl L. Dentino to Kevin M. Hagerman and Colton Riley, property in California for $79,000.
Shirley F. Fierro to Ryan Flaugh, property in Carroll Township for $117,000.
